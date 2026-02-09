Sanae Takaichi secures historic supermajority in Japan election
- Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's ruling coalition secured an historic two-thirds supermajority in the general election.
- The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) alone won 316 of 465 seats in the lower house, marking its strongest performance since 1955, and with its coalition partner now controls 352 seats.
- The victory allows Ms Takaichi to enact major policy shifts, including economic, fiscal, and security reforms, and override the upper chamber of parliament.
- Japanese stock markets reacted positively to the clear political direction, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average surging over five per cent following the results.
- Ms Takaichi's nationalistic leanings and plans to boost defence capabilities are expected to strain relations with China, while US President Donald Trump congratulated her on the win.
