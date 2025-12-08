Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan’s northern coast

Tsunami warning after earthquake strikes off Japan (Japan Meterological Agency)
  • A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan on Monday.
  • The Japanese Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami alert following the tremor.
  • The quake's epicentre was located approximately 50 kilometres below the sea surface.
  • The earthquake occurred off the coast of Hokkaido, near the coastal city of Aomori.
  • The alert warned of a potential tsunami of up to 3 metres (10 feet) in the region.

