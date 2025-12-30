Jayne Torvill and Idris Elba among NYE honourees - with Kevin Sinfield snubbed
- Actor Idris Elba and Olympic ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean headline the New Year Honours list.
- Idris Elba was knighted for his services to young people, acknowledging his Elba Hope Foundation. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were made a Dame and Sir respectively for their contributions to ice skating and voluntary service.
- England's victorious women's football team, the Lionesses, received numerous honours, with captain Leah Williamson made a CBE and several players receiving MBEs.
- Their manager, Sarina Wiegman, was awarded an honorary damehood, and members of England's women's rugby team were also recognised.
- Meanwhile, rugby coach Kevin Sinfield - who is a campaigner for MND - was among those tipped for an honour to miss out.