New Year Honours list 2026 in full as hundreds awarded for service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Idris Elba and Olympic ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean headline the New Year Honours list, also recognising England’s victorious women’s football and rugby teams.

Elba, 53, celebrated for his roles in The Wire and Luther, is knighted for services to young people. This honour acknowledges his Elba Hope Foundation, dedicated to community empowerment, education, youth advocacy, and sustainable development.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who famously won Olympic gold at the 1984 Winter Games and achieved multiple World, European, and British Championship titles, are made a Dame and Sir for their contributions to ice skating and voluntary service.

open image in gallery Idris Elba ( AP )

The pair, who later became the faces of celebrity competition show Dancing On Ice, said the honour is “wonderful and humbling at the same time”.

See the full list below:

They join other stars who rose to fame in notable partnerships, such as Paul Elliott, one half of the Chuckle Brothers, who is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), and Matt Lucas, half of the comedic Little Britain duo with David Walliams, who becomes an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

England’s Lionesses feature heavily on the list after their Euros win in the summer – with captain Leah Williamson made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone, who were all part of the side that beat Spain in the final in Basel, Switzerland, in July, become MBEs.

And the team’s Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman, who has won the Euros twice with England, and once with the Netherlands, is awarded an honorary damehood, the Cabinet Office said.

ORDER OF THE BATH

Dames Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB)

Sarah Davina Clarke CVO OBE. Lately Black Rod, House of Lords. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Sarah Lilian Anderson CBE. Founder and Trustee, The Listening Place. For services to Mental Health and to Suicide Prevention (to be dated 5 December 2025). (London, Greater London)

Professor Polina Bayvel CBE FREng. Royal Society Research Professor and Professor of Optical Communications and Networks, University College London. For services to Engineering and to Optical Communications. (London, Greater London)

Professor Sonia Blandford. Professor of Social Mobility, Plymouth Marjon University. For services to Education. (Corsham, Wiltshire)

Professor Wendy Joan Carlin CBE FBA. Professor of Economics, University College London. For services to Economics. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Jayne Christensen (Jayne Torvill) OBE. For services to Ice Skating and to Voluntary Service. (Heathfield, East Sussex)

Professor Lorna Anne Dawson CBE FRSE. Head, Centre for Forensic Soil Science, James Hutton Institute. For services to Innovations in Soil and Forensic Science. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

The Right Honourable Dr Anneliese Dodds MP. Member of Parliament for Oxford East. For Parliamentary and Political Service. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Dr Carol Ann Homden CBE. Chief Executive, Thomas Coram Foundation for Children. For services to Children and Families. (London, Greater London)

Dr Suzannah Claire Lishman CBE. Lately President, The Association of Clinical Pathologists and Senior Advisor on Medical Examiners, Royal College of Pathologists. For services to the Medical Examiner System and to Patient Safety. ( , Rutland)

Amanda Kate Pritchard. Lately Chief Executive, NHS England. For services to the NHS. (London, Greater London)

Dr Fiona Elizabeth Rayment OBE FREng FRSE. Non-Executive Director, Trustee and Nuclear Advisor. For services to Nuclear Engineering. (Salford, Greater Manchester)

Meera Syal CBE. Comedian, Writer and Actor. For services to Literature, to Drama and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Professor Meena Upadhyaya OBE. For services to Community Cohesion in Wales and to Medical Genetics. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Professor Cedric Nishanthan Canagarajah. Vice-Chancellor, University of Leicester. For services to Higher Education. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Roy Clarke OBE. Television Writer. For services to Entertainment. (Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Christopher Colin Dean OBE. For services to Ice Skating and to Voluntary Service. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Dr Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE. Activist, Actor and Musician. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Richard David Harpin. For services to Politics. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Dr Tristram Julian William Hunt. Director, Victoria and Albert Museum. For services to Museums. (London, Greater London)

The Right Honourable Adam Paterson Ingram. For Parliamentary and Political Service. (East Kilbride, Lanarkshire)

Professor Simon Stephen Milne MBE. Regius Keeper and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. For services to Botany, Conservation and Horticulture. (Forfar, Angus)

John Patrick Robins QPM DL. Chief Constable, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing. (Yorkshire)

David Neil Robinson OBE. Co-Founder, The Relationships Project, Co-Founder, Community Links, and Co-Founder, Discover Children’s Story Centre. For services to Social Innovation. (London, Greater London)

Dr Stephen Peter Taylor. Chief Executive Officer, Cabot Learning Federation. For services to Education. (Nailsea, Somerset)

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Colum Boyle. Permanent Secretary, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service. (Belfast)

Dr Richard William John Clarke. Director General, Public Safety Group, Home Office. For Public Service. (Amersham, Buckinghamshire)

Sophie Dean. Director General, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Katherine Green. Director General, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Nicholas Joyce. Director General, Corporate Delivery Group, Department for Transport. For services to Transport. (East Grinstead, West Sussex)

Colin Geoffrey Lee. Lately Clerk of Legislation, Chamber and Participation Team, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Daljit Singh Rehal. Chief Digital Information Officer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Technology and to Public Service. (London, Surrey)

Andrew Charles Scott. Second Parliamentary Counsel, Office of the Parliamentary Counsel, Cabinet Office. For services to Government and the Legislative Process. (London, Greater London)

Joanna Elizabeth Clare Shanmugalingam. Lately Second Permanent Secretary, Department for Transport. For services to Transport and Innovation. (Bath, Somerset)

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Omar Ali. Global Financial Services Leader, Ernst and Young. For services to the Financial Services Industry. (London, Greater London)

Ronald William Armour. Interim Permanent Secretary, Department of Education, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service. (Belfast)

The Right Honourable Jonathan Michael Graham Ashworth. Lately Member of Parliament for Leicester South. For Parliamentary, Political Service and Charitable Advocacy Work on behalf of Children of Alcoholics. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Neeta Avnash Kaur Atkar MBE JP. Lately Senior Independent Director to the Board, British Business Bank. For services to Small Business Finance and the British Business Bank. (Marlow, Buckinghamshire)

Emma-Louise Avery. Director and Chief Executive, Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Dr John Martin Bagshaw. For services to Quantum Science in the Aerospace and Defence Sectors. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Dr Edward James Baker. Chair, Health Services Safety Investigations Body. For services to Healthcare. (London, Greater London)

Dr Lynne Bernadette Barnes. Principal Lecturer, University of Lancashire. For services to Education. (Preston, Lancashire)

Professor Paul Bartholomew. Vice-Chancellor, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and Public Service. (Ballymoney, County Antrim)

Simon Matthew Baugh. Director General, Government Communication Service, Cabinet Office. For services to Government Communications. (London, Greater London)

Professor Jill Jannette Freda Belch OBE FRSE. Professor of Vascular Medicine and Consultant Physician, Ninewells Hospital and Medical School, NHS Tayside. For services to Medicine and Public Health. (Scone, Perth and Kinross)

Professor Stephen Ernest Belcher. For services to Climate Science. (Exeter, Devon)

Colin Booth OBE. Lately Chief Executive, Luminate Education Group, Yorkshire. For services to Further Education. (Newton Aycliffe, County Durham)

Ingrid Stephanie Boyce. Lately President, Law Society of England and Wales and Consultant, Linklaters. For services to the Legal Profession and to Diversity, and to Access to Justice. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)

Matthew John Brittin. For services to Technology and to Enhancing Digital Skills. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Brooks. Co-Founder, The Rory and Elizabeth Brooks Foundation. For services to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Lynn Brown OBE. Lately Chief Executive and Accountable Officer, The Scottish Police Authority. For services to Policing and Public Service. (Gullane, East Lothian)

Peter Bruce. Chief Executive Officer, Entier. For services to the Catering Industry and to Charity. (Turriff, Aberdeenshire)

Deborah Si Yin Lady Buffini. Chair, Buffini Chao Foundation. For services to Philanthropy and to Young People. (Weybridge, Surrey)

Claire Burgess. Social Worker and Children’s Social Care Adviser and Children’s Improvement Adviser, Local Government Association. For services to Children’s Social Care. (Pershore, Worcestershire)

Nigel Richard Clifford. Rector, Lincoln College, University of Oxford. For services to Geography and to Geospatial Data Services. (Newbury, Berkshire)

Helen Frances Cooke. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, MyPlus. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Windsor, Berkshire)

Alice Mary Coote OBE. Mezzo-Soprano. For services to the Arts. (Suffolk)

Kathrine Helen Cowell OBE DL. Chair, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Professor Teresa Mary Cremin. Professor of Education, The Open University. For services to Education. (Etchingham, East Sussex)

Jonathan Davies OBE. President, Velindre Cancer Care Trust. For services to People with Cancer and to Broadcasting. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Martin Lynn Davies. Chair, Cosmic. For services to Employment Provision for People with Disabilities. (Honiton, Devon)

Samantha Louise des Forges. Director, Conduct, Equity and Justice, Ministry of Defence. For services to Equity and Justice in Defence. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Hilary May Evans-Newton. Chief Executive Officer, Alzheimer’s Research UK. For services to Charity. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Vernon John Everitt. Transport Commissioner, Transport for Greater Manchester. For services to Transport. (London, Greater London)

Margaret Ewing. Non-Executive Director, ITV. For services to Finance. (Lymington, Hampshire)

Professor Suzanne Farid FREng. Professor of Bioprocess Systems Engineering and Head of Biochemical Engineering, University College London. For services to Biochemical Engineering. (London, Greater London)

Richard Haworth Farnes. Conductor. For services to Music. (Colchester, Essex)

Julia Fawcett OBE. Chief Executive Officer, The Lowry. For services to Art and Creative Industry. (Cheadle, Greater Manchester)

Paul Finch OBE. Founder, World Architecture Festival. For services to Architecture. (London, Greater London)

Professor Rhona Hunter Flin. Emeritus Professor of Applied Psychology, University of Aberdeen, Professor of Industrial Psychology, Robert Gordon University and Academic Advisor, Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh. For services to Research. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

James Alexander Fogg. Programme Director, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Launceston, Cornwall)

Professor Piers Maxwell de Ferranti Forster. Interim Chair, Climate Change Committee and Professor of Physical Climate Change, University of Leeds. For services to Tackling Climate Change. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Catherine Francis. Director of New Towns, Infrastructure and Housing Delivery, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. For Public Service. (Buckhurst Hill, Essex)

Orlando Gregory Fraser KC. Lately Chair, Charity Commission for England and Wales. For Charitable and Public Service. (Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire)

Dr Luisa Maria Freitas Dos Santos FREng. Vice-President, Global Clinical Supply Chain, GlaxoSmithKline. For services to Pharmaceutical Engineering. (Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire)

David Charles Gemmell Garbutt QPM. Chair, NHS Education for Scotland. For services to the Health and Social Care Sector. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Sarah Elizabeth Gawley. Lately Director, Fire, Resilience and Major Events, Home Office. For services to Public Protection. (London, Greater London)

Dr Judith Ann Gould. Consultant Clinical Psychologist, National Autistic Society. For services to People with Autism. (London, Greater London)

Debra Jane Gray MBE. Principal, Hull College, Yorkshire. For services to Further Education. (Dronfield, Derbyshire)

Thomas George William Greig. Director, Passports, Citizenship and Civil Registration and Registrar General for England and Wales. For Public Service. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Professor Gideon Mark Henderson FRS. Professor of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford and lately Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Science. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Dorothea Amanda Hodge. Special Adviser, Labour Party. For Parliamentary and Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Gary Andrew Hoffman. Chair, Monzo Bank Holding Group Limited and Monzo Bank Limited. For services to the Economy and to Sport. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Edward George Holder. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Shazia Hussain. Director of Children’s Social Care, Department for Education. For services to Children and Families. (London, Greater London)

Mary Catherine Hutton. Lately Chief Executive, NHS Gloucestershire Integrated Care Board. For services to the NHS and to Community Wellbeing. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Deborah Anna Jones. Lately Executive Director Children, Families and Education Services, Croydon Council. For services to Children, Young People and Families. (Banbury, Oxfordshire)

Professor David Thomas Kemp FRS. Emeritus Professor of Auditory Biophysics, University College London. For services to Auditory Sciences and Public Health. (Hatfield, Hertfordshire)

Ian Graham King. Lately Chief Executive Officer, BAE Systems and Lead Non-Executive Director, Department for Transport. For services to the Transport and Defence Sectors. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Daniel Philip Levy. Lately Chair, Tottenham Hotspur. For services to Charity and the community in Tottenham. (Potters Bar, Hertfordshire)

Dr Alexandra Rose Mahon. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Channel 4. For services to Broadcasting and Diversity. (London, Greater London)

Neil Stuart Martin OBE. Chief Executive, Jewish Lads’ and Girls’ Brigade. For services to Young People, to Interfaith Relations and to Holocaust Remembrance. (London, Greater London)

Matilda Rosemary McAuliffe. Treasurer, Liberal Democrats. For Parliamentary and Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Fergus John McCann. Businessman and Philanthropist. For services to the Economy and to Charity

Hilary McGrady. Director General, National Trust. For services to Heritage. (Craigavon, County Antrim)

Andrew James McNaughton FREng. Executive Director Infrastructure Projects, AWE plc. For services to National Infrastructure. (Truro, Cornwall)

Professor Ann Denise McNeill. Professor of Tobacco Addiction, King’s College London. For services to Research into Addiction and Mental Health. (London, Greater London)

Rupesh Mohan Mehta. Lately Director, Planning, Department for Transport. For services to Transport Planning. (Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire)

Sebastian John Munden. Chair, Pack UK Steering Group and Chair, WRAP (The Waste and Resources Action Programme). For services to Business and to the Circular Economy. (London, Greater London)

Robert John Nixon QPM DL. Lately Chief Constable, Leicestershire Police and National Police Chief’s Council Criminal Justice Lead. For services to Policing and Criminal Justice. (Leicester, Leicestershire)

Lisa Marie O’Loughlin. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, East Lancashire Learning Group. For services to Further Education. (Lancaster, Lancashire)

Dhruv Prashant Patel OBE. For services to Civic Leadership and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Zelda Luna Nico Rabaud Perkins. Founder, Can’t Buy My Silence. For services to Social Justice. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

His Honour Judge Patrick Perusko. Designated Family Judge, Family Drug and Alcohol Court. For services to the Administration of Justice. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

John Mark Pettigrew. Chief Executive Officer, National Grid. For services to Energy. (Goring on Thames, Oxfordshire)

Rita Emilia Anna The Honourable Lady Rae KC. For services to the Law, to Charity and to Education in Scotland. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Professor Suzanne Rastrick OBE. Chief Allied Health Professions Officer, NHS England. For services to the Allied Health Professions and to the Social Housing Sector. (Shaftesbury, Dorset)

Mark Peter Reynolds. Group Executive Chair, Mace and Co-Chair, Construction Leadership Council. For services to Business and the Construction Industry. (London, Greater London)

Max Richter. Composer. For services to Music. (Oxfordshire)

Professor Susan Rigby FRSE. Principal and Vice-Chancellor, Edinburgh Napier University and lately Vice-Chancellor, Bath Spa University. For services to Higher Education. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Cathryn Elizabeth Riley. Lately Chair and Non-Executive Director, AA Insurance Services, Financial Services Compensation Scheme, Liberty Managing Agency Ltd, Nucleus Financial Group. For services to Business Leadership and Inclusion. (Staines-upon-Thames, Berkshire)

Simon John Roberts. Chief Executive Officer, Sainsbury’s. For services to the Retail Industry. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Professor Jennifer Kateman Rubin. Chief Scientific Adviser and Director General, Home Office. For services to Science and Analysis. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Angela Elizabeth Salt OBE. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding. (London, Greater London)

Heather Ann Sandy. Executive Director of Children’s Services, Lincolnshire County Council. For services to Education. (Louth, Lincolnshire)

Professor Andrew John Scott. Professor of Economics, London Business School and Senior Director of Economics, Ellison Institute of Technology, Oxford. For services to Economics. (London, Greater London)

Professor Sarah Catherine Sharples FREng. Lately Chief Scientific Adviser, Department for Transport. For services to Transportation, to Manufacturing Research and to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Professor Oonagh Smyth. Chief Executive Officer, Skills for Care. For services to Adult Social Care. (London, Greater London)

Kay Taylor. Director Legal, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Martin Anthony Tett. Councillor and lately Leader, Buckinghamshire Council. For Political and Public Service. (Amersham, Buckinghamshire)

Professor Antony Justin Travers. Professor in Practice and Associate Dean, London School of Economics, School of Public Policy. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Peter James Vaughan QPM. Professor and Director of the International Centre for Policing and Security at the University of South Wales. For services to Criminal Justice. (Treharris, Mid Glamorgan)

Professor Jonathan Wadsworth. Professor of Economics at Royal Holloway College, University of London. For services to Economics and to Public Service. (London, Greater London)

William Geddie Watt. Chair, The Scottish National Investment Bank. For services to the Economy. (North Berwick, East Lothian)

Patrice Suzanne Wellesley-Cole. President, Graduate Women International. For services to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Kim Wilkie. Landscape Architect. For services to Landscape Architecture. (Bishop’s Waltham, Hampshire)

Leah Cathrine Williamson OBE. For services to Association Football. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Christopher Adelsbach. Managing Partner Outrun Ventures. For services to Entrepreneurship. (Godalming, Surrey)

Olukemi Helen Ademola. Quality Assurance Performance Specialist, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Matthew Agar. Strategy Director, Building Digital UK. For services to Digital Infrastructure and Broadband. (London, Greater London)

Marion Elaine Hamilton Allford. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Shah Ruhul Amin. Co-Founder and Chief Architect, Onfido. For services to Fintech and Artificial Intelligence. (London, Greater London)

Professor Syed Saeed Ashraf. Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Morriston Hospital, Swansea. For services to Cardiac Surgery, the Provision of Training Surgeons from Abroad, and Academic Contribution. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Jeffrey David Asser. Assistant Director, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. For services to the North Sea Transition. (Grays, Essex)

Tracy Aust. Lately Principal and Chief Executive Officer, West Thames College, London. For services to Further Education. (London, Greater London)

Debbie Elizabeth Bartlett. Lately Deputy Director, Protect and Prepare, Home Office. For Public Service. (Broxbourne, Hertfordshire)

Anita Frances Maria Bath. Chief Executive Officer, Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland. For services to Education. (Rowlands Gill, County Durham)

Alessandra Bellini. Lately President, Advertising Association. For services to Advertising and Marketing. (London, Greater London)

Craig Bennett. Chief Executive Officer, The Wildlife Trusts. For services to the Environment. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Sarah Gwendoline Beresford. Associate, Prison Reform Trust. For services to Children with Parents in the Criminal Justice System. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Jonathan Bishop. Chief Executive Officer and Executive Headteacher, Cornerstone Academy Trust, Devon. For services to Education. (Cullompton, Devon)

His Honour Judge Jeffrey Blackett. For services to Justice and to Charitable Causes. (Midhurst, West Sussex)

Dr Janet Elizabeth Blake. Academic and Cultural Heritage Expert. For services to Intangible Cultural Heritage and to Cultural Heritage Law. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Simon Peter Boyd. Managing Director, John Reid and Sons Limited, REIDSteel. For services to British Steel Manufacturing and to Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. (Christchurch, Dorset)

Derek Michael Brewer. Lately Board Adviser, England and Wales Cricket Board. For services to Cricket. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Elizabeth Jane Nisbet Brown. Campaigner for Subpostmasters. For services to Justice. (Consett, County Durham)

Dr Ann Cochrane Cook Wallace Budge. Lately Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Heart of Midlothian Football Club. For services to Sport and to the community in Midlothian. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

John George Burns. Chief Operating Officer, NHS Scotland. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Kilmarnock, Ayrshire and Arran)

Jane Burston. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Clean Air Fund. For services to Air Quality. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Sarah Jane Burton. Head of Detention Progression Returns Command, Home Office. For Public Service. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Joanna Louise Butlin. Founder, Director and Chair of the Women’s Utility Network. For services to Net Zero and to Diversity in the Energy Sector.?. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Jenifer Frances Mary Cameron. Chief Executive, Action 4 Youth. For Charitable Service. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Nathaniel Roger Blair Cary. Forensic Pathologist, Forensic Pathology Services. For services to Forensic Pathology. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Elizabeth Pamela Checkley. Deputy Director for Legal Aid, Policy Group. For services to Access to Justice. (Esher, Surrey)

Pamela Ann Dean Clark. Lately Board Vice-Chair, NHS Highland. For services to the NHS. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Teresa Clay. Head of Local Government and Fire Pensions, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Jane Cole. Managing Director, Blackpool Transport Services Ltd. For services to Public Transport and to the community in Blackpool. (Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire)

Paule Constable. Lighting Designer. For services to Theatre. (Brighton, East Sussex)

John Michael Newton Cooper. Lately Chair, Cooper Car Company. For services to the Automotive Industry. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Michael Alan Cooper. Founder and Director, Waste to Wonder Network. For services to Charity and to Sustainability. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Carol Ann Copstick. Head of Inspection, HM Inspectorate, Education Scotland. For services to Education. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Saffron Cordery. Lately Deputy Chief Executive Officer, NHS Providers. For services to the NHS. (Basingstoke, Hampshire)

Daniel Richard Corry. Lately Lead, Independent Review of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Regulatory Landscape. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Beverley Anne Craig. Leader of Manchester City Council. For services to Local Government. (Greater Manchester)

Dr James Philip Craig. For services to Scottish Association Football and to Charity. (Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross)

Carla Cressy. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Endometriosis Foundation. For services to Charity and to Women’s Health. (London, Greater London)

Gordon Dan Raffan Cruickshank. Architectural Historian, Writer, Broadcaster and Campaigner. For services to Architecture. (London, Greater London)

David Ian Cutler. Director, Baring Foundation. For services to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Dr Kirsty Lawrie Darwent. Chair, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Chair, Redress Scotland. For services to the People of Scotland. (Thame, Oxfordshire)

Dr Elizabeth Janet Davies. Social Worker, lately Child Protection Manager and Trainer, Harrow Social Services, and Founder and lately Co-Ordinator, Islington Survivors Network. For services to Child Protection. (London, Greater London)

Dr Hywel Davies. Head of Technical Insight, Chartered Association of Building Engineers. For services to Building Safety and Standards. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Nadine Jane Davies. Group Director for Wales and The Marches, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Warwick Ashley Davis. Actor. For services to Drama and Charity. (Cornwall)

Anna Victoria Dawe. Chief Executive Officer and Principal, Wigan and Leigh College, Greater Manchester. For services to Further Education. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Samantha De Souza (Samantha Dowling). Programme Director, Economic Crime and Cyber Crime Research and Analysis, Home Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

David James Dickson. For services to Business and to Charitable Causes. (York, North Yorkshire)

Dr Fiona Alison Donald. Lately President, Royal College of Anaesthetists. For services to Anaesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Medicine. (Bristol)

Anna Madeline Du Boisson. Dance Teacher and Founder, Du Boisson Dance Foundation. For services to Dance. (London, Greater London)

The Reverend Professor Dee Dyas. Emeritus Professor in History and Director, Centre for the Study of Christianity and Culture, University of York. For services to Theology and to Heritage. (York, North Yorkshire)

Jeffrey Edwards MBE DL. For services to Survivors of Disasters, to Charity and to the community in Aberfan. (Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan)

Simon Elliott. Chief Executive Officer, Community Schools Trust. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Karen Ruth Emanuel. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Key Production Group. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Emma Kate English. Executive Director, British Educational Travel Association. For services to the Youth and Student Travel Industry. (London, Greater London)

Ekow Eshun. Lately Director, Institute of Contemporary Arts, Writer and Curator. For services to the Arts. (London, Greater London)

Margaret Evison. Executive Trustee, Mark Evison Foundation. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Gail Faulkner. Head Consultant, Leeds Relational Practice Centre, Leeds City Council. For services to Children’s Social Work Service. (Pontefract, West Yorkshire)

Julie Feest. Chief Executive Officer, Engineering Development Trust. For services to Young People. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Alexander Gregory Fell. President, Association of Directors of Public Health and Director of Public Health, Sheffield City Council. For services to Public Health. (Derbyshire)

Michelle Ferguson. Director, Confederation British Industry Scotland. For services to the Economy. (Dunbartonshire)

Jo Field. Chair, Women in Transport. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Transport. (London, Greater London)

Julie Firth. Director of Children’s Services, North Tyneside Council, Tyne and Wear. For services to Children, Families and Young People. (Bishop Auckland, County Durham)

Professor Alan Keith Fletcher. Lately National Medical Examiner for England and Wales, NHS England. For services to the NHS. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Clare Elizabeth Flintoff. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Asset Education, Ipswich, Suffolk. For services to Education. (Eye, Suffolk)

Susan Elisabeth Flood. Photographer, Filmmaker, Author and Explorer. For services to Conservation, to Science and to the Natural World. (Bala, Gwynedd)

Tracy Foster. Chief Guide, Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Nicholas Paul David Fowler. Head of Central Resilience Command, Home Office. For services to the Protection of Children. (Farnham, Surrey)

Paul Robert Freeston. Lately Chair and Chief Executive Officer, apetito. For services to the Food and Drink Industry. (Bath, Somerset)

Bob Garmory. Volunteer, Multibank. For services to the community in Fife. (Lochgelly, Fife)

Katharine Garvey. For Parliamentary and Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Abby Ghafoor. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Arc Management Consulting. For services to Business and to Diversity and Inclusion. (London, Greater London)

John Edward Gormley. Lately Governor HM Prison The Mount, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Market Drayton, Shropshire)

Professor Ian Greaves. Co-Founder, Trauma Care and Patron, Magpas Air Ambulance. For services to Pre-Hospital Care. (Richmond, North Yorkshire)

Simon Grunwell. Deputy Director, Covert Operations Digital Exploitation. For Public Service. (Staines-Upon-Thames, Surrey)

Professor Danielle Gunn-Moore. Feline Veterinary Surgeon, The University of Edinburgh and Member, The Feline Infectious Peritonitis Advisory Group. For services to Feline Veterinary Medicine. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Dr Michael de La Roche Gunton. For services to Documentary Filmmaking. (Bristol, Bristol)

Dr Jonathan Hague. Executive, Unilever and Chair, Liverpool City Region Innovation Board. For services to Research, Innovation and Economic Development. (Neston, Cheshire)

Dr Sylvia Halkerston. Lord Dean of Guild of the Burgesses of Guild of the City of Aberdeen. For services to Education and to Young People. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Dr Bassam Hallis. Deputy Director, Vaccine Development, Evaluation and Preparedness, Health Security Agency. For services to Vaccine Development, Pandemic Preparedness and Overall Resilience. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Julia Catherine Heap. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Hopwood Hall College, Rochdale, Greater Manchester. For services to Further Education. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Rachael Ellen Hennigan. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Hugh Baird College, Merseyside. For services to Further Education. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Nancy Jane Juliet Hey. Lately Executive Director, What Works Centre for Wellbeing. For services to Wellbeing and Tackling Loneliness. (London, Greater London)

Peter John Higgins. Co-Founder, Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts. For services to Commerce, to Entrepreneurship and to Education. (Bicester, Oxfordshire)

Charlotte Hodges. Principal Forensic Psychologist, HM Prison Isle of Wight, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Rehabilitation in a Prison Setting. (Ryde, Isle of Wight)

Claire Kathleen Holland. Leader, Lambeth Council. For services to Local Government. (London, Greater London)

Louise Holliday. Deputy Director, Home Office. For services to National Security. (Woking, Surrey)

Joe William Homshaw. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Horsham, West Sussex)

Jane Louise Hubert. Head of Quality for Acute Specialised Commissioned Services, Direct and Specialised Commissioning Quality Team, South East Region, NHS England. For services to Cancer Patients. (Colchester, Essex)

Professor Martin James Humphries FMedSci. Professor of Biochemistry, University of Manchester. For services to Bioscience. (Alderley Edge, Cheshire)

Dr Philip Robert Henry Ind. Senior Engineering Manager, AWE plc. For services to Defence. (Tadley, Hampshire)

Mohamed Isap. Chief Executive, IN4 Group. For services to Education. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Helen Jacklin. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

“Professor Gurpreet Singh Jagpal. For services to Enterprise, Entrepreneurship Education and Policy. (Daventry, Northamptonshire)”

Dr Anna Lisa Mary Jenkins. For services to Life Sciences. (London, Greater London)

Linda Susan Jones. Chief Executive Officer, Prospere Learning Trust. For services to Education. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Matthew Daniel Jones. Leader, National Youth Arts Wales. For services to Music. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Dr Wyn Gwilym Jones. Prison Director and Governor, HM Prison Fosse Way, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Colette Marion Kane. Director, Northern Ireland Audit Office and Local Government Auditor. For services to the Northern Ireland Audit Office. (Belfast)

Rukshana Kapasi. Director of Health, Barnardo ‘s. For services to Transforming Care, to Health Equity and to the Patient Voice. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Stephen John Kerr. Director, Social Security, The Scottish Government. For services to Public Service Reform. (Lanarkshire)

Dr Harjinder Singh Lallie. Founder, Gurmat Sangeet Academy. For services to Musical Heritage, to Faith Communities and to Integration. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Sarah Lee. Deputy Director, Education, Employment and Skills, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Canterbury, Kent)

Professor Ruth-Anne Lenga. Associate Professor, University College London, Institute of Education. For services to Holocaust Education. (London, Greater London)

Francis Christopher Lewis. Deputy Chair, Maritime Transport Limited. For services to the Ports and Logistics Industry. (Woodbridge, Suffolk)

Paul Lewis. Firmwide Managing Partner, Linklaters LLP. For services to the community in Newport. (Ingatestone, Essex)

Dr Beate Lewkowicz. Co-Founder and Project Director, Refugee Voices, Association of Jewish Refugees. For services to Holocaust Remembrance and Education. (London, Greater London)

Gabrielle Nicole Logan MBE. Broadcaster. For services to Sports Broadcasting and to Charity. (Buckinghamshire)

Matthew Richard Lucas. Comedian, Actor and Writer. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Angus Maclennan. Lately Head Teacher, e-Sgoil. For services to Education and Gaelic. (Stornaway, Western Isles)

John Kingsley Maiden. Deputy Head Operational Spending, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Nicola Marfleet. Lately Governing Governor, HM Prison Woodhill, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Professor Maria Mercedes Maroto Valer FRSE. Director, Research Centre for Carbon Solutions, Heriot-Watt University. For services to Low Energy Technologies. (Balerno, West Lothian)

Professor Tamsin Alice Mather FRS. Professor of Earth Sciences, University of Oxford. For services to Volcanology and to the Promotion of Science. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Pamela Maynard. Chief AI Transformation Officer, Microsoft. For services to Business and Technology. (London, Greater London)

Philip Steven McBride. Lately Managing Director, Thales Northern Ireland. For services to the Defence Industry. (Newtownabbey, County Antrim)

Jayne Louise McCann. Deputy Director, Participation, Department for Business and Trade. For services to Employment Rights. (London, Greater London)

David John McDonald. Chair, Institute of Historic Building Conservation. For services to the Historic Built Environment and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

William Martin Wallace McDowell. Chair, Odyssey Trust. For services to Charity and to Public Services in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Professor Maria McIlgorm. Chief Nursing Officer. For services to Nursing and Midwifery in Northern Ireland. (Larne, County Antrim)

Robert Davis McIntosh. Managing Director, North West and Central, Network Rail. For Services to the Railway in the North of England. (York, North Yorkshire)

Professor Scarlett Armorel McNally. Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and Deputy Director, Centre for Perioperative Care. For services to Medicine, Surgery and the NHS. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Ian Lee Merrill. Lately Chief Executive The Shannon Trust. For services to Rehabilitation. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka. Service Clinical Director, Genetics, NHS Grampian and Professor of Medical Genetics, University of Aberdeen. For services to Medical Genetics and Research. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Deborah Kellsey Millar. Director of Digital Transformation, Hull College. For services to Further Education. (Darwen, Lancashire)

Simon Mark Millson. Chair, Kaleidoscope Trust. For services to the LGBTQ+ Community. (London, Greater London)

John Eric Paul Mitchell. Head Coach, England Women’s Rugby Union Team. For services to Rugby Union. (Woking, Surrey)

Professor Paul David Mizen. Professor and Vice Dean, King’s Business School, King’s College London. For services to Economic Research and Public Policy. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Professor Eamonn Mark Molloy. Chairman, Royal Air Force Central Fund. For services to the Royal Air Force. (Preston, Lancashire)

Samantha Molyneux. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Charlotte Moore. Lately BBC Chief Content Officer. For services to Public Service Broadcasting. (London, Greater London)

Professor Tara Moore. Professor of Personalised Medicine, Ulster University. For services to Research, Innovation and Education. (Ballyclare, County Antrim)

Carolyn Morgan. Lately Chief Executive Officer, The Ascent Academies’ Trust, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Darlington, County Durham)

Alison Jane Morton. Chief Executive Officer, Institute of Health Visiting. For services to Health Visiting. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Kathleen Murray. For services to Children’s Hearings in Scotland. (Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire)

James Anthony Nichols. Deputy Head of Centre, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Tunbridge Wells, Kent)

Professor Michael Lennard Nicholson. Professor of Transplant Surgery, University of Cambridge. For services to Kidney Transplantation. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Richard Michael Nixon. Team Leader, Operations Directorate, Defence Equipment and Support. For services to Defence. (Ebbw Vale, Gwent)

Robert Jan Michiel Nolan. Chair, Board of Trustees, Deafblind UK. For services to People Living with Deafblindness. (Hope Valley, Derbyshire)

Sarah Norman. Chief Executive, Barnsley Council. For services to Local Government. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Barry John O’Brien. For services to the Law, to Cricket and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Gloria Natasha Ogborn. Lately British Sign Language Interpreter, Expert Witness and Legal Interpreting Trainer. For services to British Sign Language and Deaf Communities. (Bristol, Bristol)

Akin Onal. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MORI. For services to Entrepreneurship. (London, Greater London)

Richard Thomas Osman. Author and Television Presenter. For services to Literature and Broadcasting. (London, Greater London)

Marie Sarah Owen. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, LS Productions. For services to the Creative Industries and to Economic Development. (Dalkeith, Midlothian)

Deputy Dr Jayne Margaret Ozanne. Founder and Director, Ozanne Foundation. For services to Religion and the LGBTQ+ Community. (Guernsey)

Marlie Marie Packer. For services to Rugby Union Football. (Camberley, Surrey)

Cassa Pancho MBE. Founder and Artistic Director, Ballet Black. For services to Ballet. (London, Greater London)

Phillip Alexander Patterson. Lately Sector Specialist, Department for Business and Trade. For services to Export and to the Music Industry. (Reading, Berkshire)

Benjamin Toby Pentreath. Designer. For services to Design. (Rousay, Orkney)

Sarah-Jane Catherine Perry. Squash Player, Grassroots Champion and Mentor. For services to Squash. (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Roger James Phillips JP. Councillor. For services to the community in Herefordshire. (Leominster, Herefordshire)

Lady (Demetra Aikaterini) Pinsent. Chief Executive Officer, Charlotte Tilbury. For services to Business and to the Beauty Industry. (London, Greater London)

Professor Marcia Rachel Pointon. Art Historian and Trustee, Art Fund. For services to the Visual Arts. (Greater London)

The Hon. Paavan Popat. Chief Executive, TLC Care. For services to Intergenerational Housing. (Bushey, Hertfordshire)

Stuart Alexander Mackenzie Pringle. Chief Executive Officer, Silverstone Circuit. For services to Motorsport. (Towcester, Northamptonshire)

Joanna Melancy Lyndon Prior. Chief Executive Officer, Pan Macmillian. For services to Publishing and Literacy. (London, Greater London)

Dr Christopher Bryn Pritchard. Chair, Scottish Mathematical Council, Secretary, James Clerk Maxwell Foundation and lately President of The Mathematical Association. For services to Mathematics Education. (Callander, Stirling and Falkirk)

Joanne Elizabeth Quinton-Tulloch. Director, National Science and Media Museum. For services to the Arts. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Paula Jane Radcliffe MBE. Broadcaster and Athlete. For services to Sport

Mark Stobart Rawlinson. Lead Non-Executive Director, Ministry of Justice. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Robert Steven Razzell. Lately Chief Financial Officer, UK Government Investments. For services to Public Finance and to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Ann Muriel Remmers. Maternal and Neonatal Clinical Lead, Health Innovation West of England. For services to Maternal and Neonatal Care. (Bristol, Bristol)

Gaynor Alison Rennie. Lately Headteacher, All Souls Church of England Primary School, Heywood, Lancashire. For services to Education. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Professor Tara Frances Renton. Emeritus Professor in Oral Surgery, King’s College London. For services to Dentistry. (London, Greater London)

Emma Dannette Revie. Chief Executive Officer, Trussell. For services to the Eradication of Poverty. (London, Greater London)

James Patrick Reville. Lately Community Resilience Manager, Community Resilience, Civil Contingencies Division, Scottish Government. For services to Community Resilience in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Dr Alexander Rhys. Founder, It Gets Better UK. For services to Healthcare and to the LGBTQ+ Community. (Chesham, Buckinghamshire)

Paul Thompson Rickeard. Ecumencial Canon, Cathedral of Newcastle upon Tyne and Chief Executive Officer, Durham and Newcastle Diocesan Learning Trust, Tyne and Wear. For services to Education. (Hexham, Northumberland)

Ann-Marie Riley. Chief Nurse, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust. For services to Nursing. (West Bromwich, West Midlands)

Michael Robins. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Anna Rose. Head, Planning Advisory Service. For Public Service. (Rugby, Warwickshire)

Christopher Shaun Ruane. Lately Member of Parliament for Vale of Clwyd. For Parliamentary and Political Service and to Wellbeing. (Rhyl, Clwyd)

Mark Kenneth Russell. Chief Executive Officer, The Children’s Society. For services to Charity. (Fleet, Hampshire)

Sara Russell. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Peter Symonds College, Hampshire. For services to Further Education. (Reading, Berkshire)

Gary John Ryan. Executive Director, Marketing, Remembrance and Fundraising, The Royal British Legion. For services to the Armed Forces Community. (Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire)

Christine Salmon Percival. Clerk, Hybrid and Private Legislation, House of Lords. For services to Parliament. (Sevenoaks, Kent)

Vivien Sanders. Principal Officer, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Dr Aderonke Matilda Adebiren Savage. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Jomas Associates Ltd. For services to Young People, to Business and to the Construction Industry. (Radlett, Hertfordshire)

Dr Nikolaos Savvas DL. Chief Executive Officer, West Suffolk College, West Suffolk Trust, and Eastern Education Group, and Principal Abbeygate Sixth Form College, Suffolk. For services to Further Education. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Andrew Iain Scraggs. Navy Logistics Commodities Team Leader, Royal Navy. For services to Defence. (Verwood, Dorset)

Anna Gretchen Selby. Executive Director of Quality, HC-One. For services to Adult Social Care. (Buckingham, Buckinghamshire)

Andrew Charles Sellins. Lately Chief Executive Officer, The Change Foundation. For Charitable Service. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Joanna Katharine Tutchener Sharp. Founder, Scamp & Dude. For services to Fashion and to Charity. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Nadia Shehzi Fall. Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director, Young Vic Theatre and lately Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director, Theatre Royal Stratford East. For services to Theatre. (London, Greater London)

Narinder Kaur Shergill. Security Advisor, Serious Fraud Office. For services to the Administration of Justice. (London, Greater London)

Timothy William Sherriff. Vice-Chair, Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors. For services to Education. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

Dr Giles Robert Evelyn Shilson. Lately Chair, City Bridge Foundation. For services to Outreach and Inclusion and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Dr Stephen John Shortt. General Practitioner, Village Health Group. For services to General Practice. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Celine Sinclair. Chief Executive, The Yard. For services to Children and Families. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Jeanette Margaret Smart. Lately Development Officer, Food for Thought Education Fund, Education Scotland. For services to Food and Health Education. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

William George Stewart Smith. Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Greenshaw Learning Trust. For services to Education. (Witney, Oxfordshire)

Enver Solomon. Chief Executive Officer, The Refugee Council. For services to Refugee Resettlement. (London, Greater London)

Ethan Robert Spibey. For services to Blood Donation Equality and Inclusion. (Bury, Lancashire)

Professor Andrew Patrick Arthur Steptoe FBA FMedSci. Professor of Psychology and Epidemiology, University College London. For services to Behavioural Science. (London, Greater London)

Marion Anne Stoker. Director of Children and Family Services, Enfield Council. For services to Social Work. (London, Greater London)

Dr Zoe Rosalind Stratford (Zoe Aldcroft). For services to Rugby Union Football. (Gloucester, Gloucestershire)

Francis Edwin Stuart. Head of Employee Relations, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Maidstone, Kent)

Thomas Brendan Tapping. Chief Executive Officer, Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear. For services to Education. (Seaham, County Durham)

Wendy Joy Tapping. Chief Executive, Hands on Payroll Giving. For services to Fundraising. (Hope, Derbyshire)

Lesley Barbara Taylor BEM. For Political Service. (Greater London)

Simon Howard Taylor. Volunteer, Liberal Democrats. For Political and Public Service. (Bath, Somerset)

Advolly Xotshiwe Taylor Richmond. Plant, Garden, Social Historian and Champion, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Horticulture. (Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Ian Todd. Chief Executive, Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority. For Parliamentary and Public Service. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Richard James Grenville Turfitt. Traffic Commissioner, East of England and lately Senior Traffic Commissioner. For services to Road Safety and Justice. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Clive Robert Tyldesley. Broadcaster. For services to Sports Broadcasting and to Charity. (Reading, Berkshire)

Helen Victoria Haines Undy. Chief Executive, Money and Mental Health Policy Institute. For Voluntary Service. (London, Greater London)

Professor Frances Wall. Professor of Applied Mineralogy, Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter. For services to Geoscience and Sustainable Resource Development. (Truro, Cornwall)

Rory Wallace. Deputy Director, Steel Sector, Department for Business and Trade. For services to the Steel Industry. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Pauline Mary Walmsley. Chief Executive, Early Years – the organisation for young children. For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Enniskillen, County Fermanagh)

Professor Angus James Mackintosh Watson. Clinical Lead, The Scottish Capsule Programme and Clinical Chair of Surgery, University of Aberdeen. For services to Research and Surgical Care. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Gavin Webb. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Victoria Ann Wells. Lately Director of Sport, Youth Sport Trust, Loughborough, Leicestershire. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. (Bromsgrove, Worcestershire)

Jonathan Mark White. Lately Chair, The Rivers Trust. For services to River Conservation. (Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire)

Gill Whitehead. Chair, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. For services to Women’s Rugby. (Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire)

Rachel Emma Wilkes. Chief Executive Officer, Humber Education Trust. For services to Education. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Dr Mark Owen Williams. For services to Prosthetics. (Denbigh, Clwyd)

Sarah Louise Williams-Gardener. Chair, FinTech Wales and lately Chair, the Western Gateway Partnership. For services to the Development of the UK Financial Services Ecosystem, Regional Economic Growth and to Charity. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Georgina Wilson. Chief Executive Officer, BUD Leaders. For services to Social Enterprise. (St Neots, Cambridgeshire)

Thomas Woodlock. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Professor Paul Workman FRS FMedSci. Lately Chief Executive and President, Institute of Cancer Research. For services to Cancer Research. (Dorking, Surrey)

Edward James Wray. Chair, Coach Core Foundation. For services to Charity and Mental Health. (Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire)

Keith Anthony John Yates. Destination Manager, Hull City Council. For services to Tourism. (Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Shamsul Abdin. Head, H&K Cycle Club. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (London, Greater London)

Kresanna Margarette Aigner. Founder, Findhorn Bay Arts. For services to Arts and Culture. (Forres, Moray)

Dr Nazee Akbari. Chief Executive Officer, New Citizens’ Gateway. For services to Refugees and Asylum Seekers. (London, Greater London)

Dr Frances Innocent Collins Akor. Non-Executive Director, UK Anti-Doping. For services to Sport. (London, Greater London)

Olusola Oluronke Anike Alabi. Director, Exam Success Education Centre. For services to Education. (Purfleet, Essex)

Hilary Alba. Specialist Midwife, Blossom Team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to Community Midwifery. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Professor Michael Peter Alcorn. Professor of Music and Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Sustainability and Strategic Projects, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Music, to Higher Education and to the Creative Industries. (Downpatrick, County Down)

Harith Sadiq Ali. Fundraiser. For Charitable Service. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Monwara Ali. Chief Executive Officer, Waltham Forest Community Hub. For services to the community in Waltham Forest. (London, Greater London)

Safaraz Ali. Chief Executive Officer, Pathway Group. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Business. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Francesca Elisabeth Allen. For services to Disability Sport and to Improving Access to Sport for Young People. (Wallingford, Oxfordshire)

Paula Allerton. Head of Apprenticeships, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Apprenticeships. (Loughborough, Leicestershire)

Dr Timothy Roy Allison. Director of Public Health, NHS Highland. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Inverness, Inverness-shire)

Dr Dominique Fara Allwood. Lately Chief Medical Officer, UCLPartners and Director of Population Health, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to the NHS. (London, Greater London)

Professor Michael Kevin Almond QVRM VR DL. Professor, Veterans and Families Studies, Anglia Ruskin University and Chair, Essex Reserve Forces and Cadets Association. For services to Service Personnel and Veterans. (Billericay, Essex)

Aimee Louise Anderson. Project Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Louise Ansari. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Healthwatch England. For services to Health Equity. (Crowborough, East Sussex)

Joe Appiah. For services to Sport, to Public Health and Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Lorna Lee Armitage. Co-Founder, Capslock. For services to Cyber Security. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Brian Anthony Ashby. President, Derbyshire Community Foundation and Principal Founder, Ashby Charitable Trust and Derbyshire Patron, Marie Curie. For services to Charity and to the community in Derbyshire. (Ashbourne, Derbyshire)

Dr Nelson Philip Ashmole. Co-Founder, Borders Forest Trust, Scottish Borders and Volunteer Conservationist. For services to Nature. (Peebles, Tweeddale)

Sarah Ann Ashton-May. Lately Director for Professional Policy and Practice, Royal College of Midwives. For services to Midwifery. (Burcott, Bedfordshire)

Rachel Askew-Sammut. Head of Corporate Governance and Strategy, Department for Business and Trade. For services to Economic Participation and Equality of Opportunity. (London, Greater London)

David John Astill. Managing Director, Nottingham City Transport. For services to Public Transport. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Oluremi Morenike Atoyebi. Headteacher, Osmani Primary School, London Borough of Tower Hamlets. For services to Education. (Lonon, Greater London)

Richard Stewart Austin. Fundraiser. For services to Charitable Fundraising and Rugby. (Brentwood, Essex)

Solange Azagury-Partridge. Jewellery Designer. For services to Design. (London, Greater London)

Mark Robert Bailey. Musician, Comedian, Actor and Broadcaster. For services to Entertainment. (London, Greater London)

Martin John Baker. Chief Commercial Affairs Officer and Managing Director, Paralympics, Channel 4. For services to Broadcasting. (Taunton, Somerset)

Matthew Peter John Baker. For services to Technology and to Wireless Communications. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Liz Ballard. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust. For services to the Environment. (Hope Valley, Derbyshire)

Andrew Jonathan Barnes. Lately Chair of Governors, City College Norwich. For services to Further Education. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Catherine Anne Barnett. Lately Head Teacher, Eveswell and Somerton Primary Schools Partnership, Newport. For services to Education. (Newport, Gwent)

David Llewellyn Barrington. For services to Mountain Rescue in Cumbria and the Lake District. (Bury, Greater Manchester)

Isabelle Grace Barron. Team Member, WorldSkills. For services to Vocational Education. (Clitheroe, Lancashire)

Peter Campbell Barrow. Co-Founder, The Autumn Festival of Norfolk. For Charitable Service to the community in Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Daniel Bates. Executive Director, Bradford Culture Company. For services to Culture in Bradford. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Leisa Batkin. For services to People Living with Diamond Blackfan Anaemia Syndrome. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Caroline Jane Bayliss. For services to the community in Harrogate and North Yorkshire. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Annette Elizabeth Beaney. For Charitable Service. (Comber, County Down)

Laurence Richard Beard. Lately Chief Executive, Jericho. For services to Social Enterprise and to the community in Birmingham. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Paula Bee. Chief Executive, Age UK Wakefield District and Chair, Age England Association. For services to Older People. (Holmfirth, West Yorkshire)

Marc Yocksan Bell. Edinburgh Operational Missing Person Co-Ordinator, Edinburgh Policing Division. For services to Young People and Missing Persons. (Dalkeith, Midlothian)

Kathryn Jane Bennet. Chair, Gareloch Riding for the Disabled Association. For services to the Disabled Community in West and Central Scotland. (Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire)

Jason Richard Bennett. All Wales Heads of Adults’ Services Group, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Association of Directors of Social Services Cymru. For services to Social Care. (Caerphilly, Gwent)

Mary Patricia Bennett. Chief Executive Officer, Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Fatima Benzbir. Regional Manager Airports and Festival and Events, National Express. For services to the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. (Horley, Surrey)

Maureen Berry. Business Analyst, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Inclusion. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Rishi Bhuchar. Philanthropist. For services to Philanthropy. (London, Greater London)

Jadavji Karsan Bhudia. Systems Commissioning Manager, Tideway. For services to Improving Water Quality. (London, Greater London)

Helen Victoria Bingham. Early Years Practitioner, Aspire Academy Trust, St Austell, Cornwall. For services to Early Years Education. (Liskeard, Cornwall)

Valerie Ann Birchall. Assistant Director for Culture, Tourism, and Sport, Hammersmith and Fulham Council. For services to Public Libraries and to Culture. (Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire)

Dr Raja Biswas. Consultant Physician in Care of the Elderly, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to the NHS in Wales. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Karen Louise Blake. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Tech Talent Charter. For services to Technology and to Diversity. (Tunbridge Wells, Kent)

Fiona Bloor. Technical Lead, Geographical Aspects of Law of the Sea, UK Hydrographic Office. For services to the Law of the Sea. (Taunton, Somerset)

Paul Blundell. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Peter Charles Phillimore Boardman. Effects Analyst, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

Gillian Dawn Boast. Training Programme Lead, General Practice Nursing Foundation School and General Practice Nursing Facilitator, Staffordshire Training Hub and Primary Care Development Nurse, Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board. For services to Primary Care Nursing. (Burton-on-Trent, West Midlands)

Mary Patricia Bochenski. For services to People with Disabilities. (Mold, Clwyd)

Rebecca Jane Bollands. Head Teacher, Earlson Primary School, Coventry. For services to Cultural Education in the West Midlands. (Kenilworth, Warwickshire)

Dr Alan Richard Borthwick. Head of Medieval and Private Records, National Records of Scotland. For services to Historical Document Recovery. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Susan Helen Bowers. Director, The Pilgrim Trust. For services to Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Keith Henry George Bowley. Volunteer, Bridgnorth Community Trust. For services to the community in Bridgnorth. (Bridgnorth, Shropshire)

Professor Alan Keith Boyd FMedSci. President and Chief Executive Officer, Boyd Consultants. For services to Gene Therapy and to Medical Education. (Alderley Edge, Cheshire)

Peter Robert Boyd-Smith. Maritime Historian. For services to British Maritime History and to the community in Southampton. (Lymington, Hampshire)

Peter Eric Brewin. Director and Co-Founder Concrete Canvas Ltd. For services to Engineering Materials Innovation. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Susan Clare Briegal. Lately Chief Executive Officer, World Netball and Chair, North West Rowing Council. For services to Sport. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Joseph James Brogan. Lately Head of Pharmacy and Medicines Management, Strategic Planning and Performance Group. For services to Pharmacy and to Voluntary Service. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

David Denholm Brookes. Universal Credit Programme Manager, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Welfare Reform. (Preston, Lancashire)

Dr David John Brown. Volunteer and lately Archivist, National Records of Scotland. For services to Historical Document Recovery. (Musselburgh, East Lothian)

Simon James Brown. Volunteer, Connor Brown Trust. For services to the community in Sunderland. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Tanya Brown. Chief Executive, Connor Brown Trust. For services to the community in Sunderland. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Claire Bruce. Lately Chair of VisitAberdeenshire. For services to Tourism in the North East of Scotland. (Aberdeenshire)

Brian John Buchan DL. Lately Chair of the Finance Committee, The Story Museum and Chair, OXSRAD. For services to Charity and to the community in Oxfordshire. (Abingdon, Oxfordshire)

James Buchan. Chief Executive Officer, Scottish Seafood Association. For services to the Scottish Seafood Industry. (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire)

Janice Ann Bunting. Chief Executive, Victim Support Northern Ireland. For services to Victims and Witnesses of Crime. (Craigavon, County Armagh)

Anthony Michael Kennard Butler. Co-Founder, Le Cure. For services to Fundraising and Cancer Research. (London, Greater London)

Neil Anthony Byrne. Police Staff, Police National Database, North Wales Police. For services to Policing. (Caldicot, Gwent)

Dean Royston Caldwell. For Voluntary and Charitable Service to the community in South Wales. (Barry, South Glamorgan)

Stuart Carpenter. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Mervin Cato. Head of Secondary Behaviour Support Service, Enfield Council. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Nicholas Michael Cawthra. Policy Adviser, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Hassan Chaabane. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Judith Lesley Charlesworth. Lately Chair, Barnet Special Education Trust, London. For services to Education. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Jane Charlton-Jones. For services to the community in Northamptonshire. (Kettering, Northamptonshire)

Professor Divine Charura. Professor of Counselling Psychology, York St John University. For services to Inclusion and to the Advancement of Counselling and Psychotherapy in Research and Practice. (Birstall, West Yorkshire)

Eileen Gillian Clark. Vice-Chair, Pickwick Academy Trust Board and Chair, School Improvement Committee. For services to Education. (Bath, Somerset)

Thomas Michael Clarke-Forrest. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sport 4 Life UK. For services to Young People. (Bromsgrove, Worcestershire)

Sarah Elizabeth Clayton-Fisher. Head of Region, Africa and Overseas Branches, British Red Cross. For services to the Red Cross. (London, Greater London)

Richard William Clothier. Managing Director, Wyke Farms. For services to Sustainable Agriculture and Food Production. (Warminster, Wiltshire)

Tea Colaianni. Founder and Chair, WiHTL and Diversity in Retail. For services to Inclusion in the Hospitality, Travel, Leisure and Retail Sectors. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Lucy Conley. Lately Chief Executive Officer, South Lincolnshire Academies Trust. For services to Education. (Stamford, Lincolnshire)

David Cook. Foster Carer, St Helens Borough Council, St Helens, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (St. Helens, Merseyside)

Susan Cook. Foster Carer, St Helens Borough Council, St Helens, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (St. Helens, Merseyside)

Daniel Costello. Chair, Spartans Football Club. For services to Community Sport and Youth Development. (Edinburgh)

Edward Cowley. Senior Policy Adviser, NHS England. For services to the Nursing Workforce. (Maidenhead, Buckinghamshire)

Michelle Cox. Nurse and Race Equality Consultant, Michelle Cox Consultancy. For services to Nursing and Patient Outcomes. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Alan Andrew Craig. Founder and Musical Director, Springfield Cambridge Festival Chorus and Orchestra. For services to Fundraising for Children’s Hospices. (Johnstone, Renfrewshire)

William Campbell Crawford. Director and Co-Founder, Concrete Canvas Ltd. For services to Engineering Materials Innovation and to Export. (Cardiff, Mid Glamorgan)

Kathryn Anne Crewe-Read. Lately Headteacher, Bishop’s Stortford College. For services to Education. (Bridgnorth, Shropshire)

Dr Andrea Joanne Cullen. Co-Founder, Capslock. For services to Cyber Security. (Bingley, West Yorkshire)

Christopher Cunnington-Shore JP DL. For services to Magistracy and Healthcare in County Durham. (Newton Aycliffe, County Durham)

Carolyn Margaret Currie. Chief Executive Officer, Women’s Enterprise Scotland. For services to Women’s Entrepreneurship, Economic Empowerment, and to Gender Equality. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Natasha Curry. Deputy Director of Policy, The Nuffield Trust. For services to Social Care Policy. (London, Greater London)

Victor Dade. Hunstanton Crew, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Hunstanton, Norfolk)

Matthew Ian Daniels. For services to the LGBTQ+ Community in Birmingham and the West Midlands. (Smethwick, West Midlands)

Ann Flame Davey. Head of Insider Threat and Airport Security Screening Policy, Department for Transport. For services to Aviation Security. (London, Greater London)

Edison David. Executive Headteacher, Granton Primary School, London Borough of Lambeth. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Neil Marshall Davidson DL. Charitable Fundraiser. For services to Charity and the community in Calderdale, West Yorkshire. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Dean Mark Davies. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Eleri Lloyd Davies. Consultant in Oncoplastic Surgery, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For services to Breast Care. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Kerry Davis. For services to Association Football and to Diversity in Sport. (Lichfield, Staffordshire)

Sarah Louise Day. Business Delivery Unit Lead, Association of Directors of Social Services Cymru. For services to Social Care. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Marianne De Beristain Humphrey (Marianne Butler). Co-Founder, Le Cure. For services to Fundraising and Cancer Research. (London, Greater London)

James William Deane. Founder, Sporting Family Change. For services to Sport and Fitness in Bath and North East Somerset. (Trowbridge, Wiltshire)

Robert David Deeks. Chief Executive Officer, Together As One. For services to Young People and to the community in Slough. (Slough, Berkshire)

Christopher Deering. For services to People with Disabilities in the London Borough of Bexley. (Gillingham, Kent)

Janet Beverly Dell. Lifeguard. For services to Lifeguarding. (Broadstairs, Kent)

Jacqueline Anne Dellar. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust. For services to Education. (Maidenhead, Berkshire)

Judith Frances Dewinter BEM. Chair, Royal Free Charity. For services to the NHS. (London, Greater London)

Alain Dilworth. Programme Manager, Made Smarter Adoption Programme, The Growth Company. For services to Business Growth and Digitalisation. (Chorley, Lancashire)

Ishtiaq Ahmed Din. Playwright and Screenwriter. For services to the Arts and Young People in the North East. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Tracey Annette Dix-Williams. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust. For services to Heritage. (Madeley, Shropshire)

Gael Campbell Drummond. Chief Executive Officer, Firstport. For services to Social Enterprise. (Broxburn, West Lothian)

Laura Jane Drysdale. Founder, The Restoration Trust. For services to Heritage and Mental Health. (Cromer, Norfolk)

Donnalee Duffus Clayton. Head of Resourcing and People, Government Office for Science. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Nichola Claire Dugmore. Unit Welfare Officer, Defence Serious Crime Command. For services to Service Police Personnel. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Professor David Hastings Dunn. Chair, West Midlands Military Education Committee. For services to Military Education and to Recruitment. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Professor Jacquelyn Bridget Dunne. Vice-Chancellor, Birmingham Newman University. For services to Higher Education. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Peter Gerard Dunphy. Common Councillor, City of London Corporation. For services to Amenity Conservation and to Volunteering. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Reginald Kenneth East. Foster Carer, Hertfordshire Council, Hertfordshire. For services to Foster Care. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Dr Ava Maria Easton. Chief Executive, Encephalitis International. For services to People Affected by Encephalitis. (Malton, North Yorkshire)

Elaine Edwards. Founder and Chair, Families and Babies. For services to Breastfeeding Mothers. (Darwen, Lancashire)

Paul Harman Elliott. Ambassador, Marie Curie. For Charitable Service. (Retford, Nottinghamshire)

Sarah Ellis. Director of Creative Innovation, Royal Shakespeare Company. For services to Technology in the Arts. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Roland Christian Douglas Schau Engebretsen. Co-Founder and Director, MacAulay College, Isle of Lewis. For services to Education, to Social Inclusion and to People with Additional Support Needs in the Western Isles. (Stornaway, Western Isles)

Andrea English. Lately Executive Headteacher, North and South West Durham Learning Federation. For services to Education. (Spennymoor, County Durham)

Cynthia Erivo. Actor, Singer, Producer and Author. For services to Music and Drama. (London, Greater London)

Julie Erskine. Chair, Business Services Organisation. For services to Health and Social Care. (Portrush, County Antrim)

Timothy James Lloyd Evans. Chief Executive, Welsh Fishermans Association. For services to Fishing. (Cardigan, Dyfed)

Samantha Everard. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Support and Mentoring Enabling Entrepreneurship and Chair, South West Regional Stakeholder Network. For services to People with Disabilities. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Marcus Fair. Founder, Eternal Media. For services to Addiction Recovery, to Ex-Offenders and to Tackling Homelessness. (Wrexham, Clwyd)

Jennifer Mitchell Fairgrieve. Chair, Libertus Elderly Services. For services to Older People. (Loanhead, Midlothian)

Anne Elizabeth Fairhurst. Executive Lead Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, Hampshire County Council. For services to Adult Social Care. (Havant, Hampshire)

Anthony Fallshaw. Lately Cameraman and Editor, BBC News. For services to Journalism. (London, Greater London)

Professor Peter Farrell. Construction Management Professor Emeritus, University of Greater Manchester. For services to Higher Education and to the Construction Industry. (Warrington, Cheshire)

Professor Brian Angus Ferguson. Public Health Strategic Advisor, National Institute for Health and Care Research, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to Public Health Research. (York, North Yorkshire)

Louise Helen Fetigan. Founder, Little Troopers. For services to Young People. (Wareham, Dorset)

Charles Findlay. Member, Whitehills and District Community Council. For services to the community in Banffshire. (Banff, Banffshire)

Jocelyn Daphne Finnigan. For services to Heritage and to Charity in Herefordshire. (Ledbury, Herefordshire)

Janet Ann Nichole Fischer. Chief Executive Officer, Live Music Now and Co-Chair, Intra Community Trust. For services to Music and to Charity. (Rochester, Kent)

Andrew Fishburn. Managing Director, Virgin StartUp. For services to Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship. (Durham, County Durham)

Margaret Antoinette Fisher. Lately Chair of Governors, Dorridge Primary School. For services to Education. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Simone Louise Fisher. Director of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Professional Footballers Association. For services to Association Football. (Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey)

Peter Fitzpatrick. Station Manager, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Burn Victims. (Chadderton, Greater Manchester)

John Patrick Flatley. Programme Director, Crime Statistics Production and Analysis, Home Office. For Public Service. (Pulborough, West Sussex)

Vanessa Claire Ford. Chief Executive, South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS Trust. For services to Mental Health Nursing. (Totnes, Devon)

Carolyn Phyllis Forster. For services to the community in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Alan Edward Foster. Governor, Wilberforce Sixth Form College, Yorkshire. For services to Further Education. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Marion Lindsay Foster. Master Kilt Tailor and Founder, The College of Master Kilt Tailors. For services to Scottish Craftsmanship. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Veronica Ruth Franklin Gould. Founder, Arts 4 Dementia. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Michael Charles French. Head of Games, Film London and Festival Director, London Games Festival. For services to the Games Industry, to Inclusion and to Charity. (Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire)

Simon David Anthony Friend. For services to Charity. (London, Greater London)

John Edward Fry. For services to Roller Speed Skating and to the community in Birmingham. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Herbert Fryer. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Claire Gallery-Strong. Corporate Services Director, Nuclear Waste Services. For services to the Nuclear Industry. (Whitehaven, Cumbria)

Lorenzo Garagnani. Consultant Orthopaedic Hand and Wrist Surgeon, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Children with Hand and Upper Limb Differences. (London, Greater London)

Major (Rtd) John Douglas Gaye. For services to the community in Dorset. (Sturminster Newton, Dorset)

Fiona Mary George. Trustee, Rumbletums Community Cafe, Kimberley, Nottinghamshire. For services to Special Educational Needs. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Kathryn Mary Geraghty. Head of Technical Qualifications, National Theatre, London. For services to Education and Skills. (Woking, Surrey)

Martin John Gerrard QPM DL. For services to the community in Surrey. (London, Greater London)

Philip Peter Gerrard. Chief Executive Officer Deaf Action. For services to the Deaf Community, to Cultural Inclusion and to Disability Rights. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Lisa Nichole Gerson DL, JP. For services to Optometry, Education and Social Cohesion. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Alexander Gibson BEM. Founder and Chair, Challenging Motor Neurone Disease. For Charitable Service. (Brentwood, Essex)

Beth Gibson. Head of Attendance and Inclusive Pathways, Birmingham City Council, West Midlands. For services to Education. (Nuneaton, Warwickshire)

Dr Kenneth Samuel Gibson. Lately Director of Student and Learning Services, Stranmillis University College. For services to Education. (Belfast)

Alison Gilchrist. Enforcement Officer, Trading Standards Service, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service. (Banbridge, County Down)

Jonathan Patric Gilchrist. Joint President, UK Theatre. For services to Theatre. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Jacqueline Gittins. For services to Gender Equality in the Workplace. (London, Greater London)

Susan Anne Goodchild. Councillor, Central Bedfordshire Council. For services to Local Government and the community in Bedfordshire. (Dunstable, Bedfordshire)

Christopher Goodwill. Facilities Manager, House of Lords. For services to Parliament. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Phillip Gould-Bourn. For services to the community in Cheadle, Greater Manchester. (Cheadle, Greater Manchester)

Elena Jane Goulding. Lately UN Goodwill Ambassador, UN Environmental Programme and Ambassador, World Wildlife Fund. For services to Biodiversity and the Climate. (Cirencester, Gloucestershire)

Andrew William Graham. Managing Director, White Willow Consulting. For services to Transport Safety and Efficiency. (Redhill, Surrey)

Evelyn May Graham. Recording Artist. For services to the Music Industry. (Perth, Perth and Kinross)

Alex Greenwood. For services to Association Football. (Wilmslow, Cheshire)

Suzanne Celia Griffiths. Director, National Adoption Service and Foster Wales. For services to Children’s Social Care. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Clive Leslie Gritten BEM JP. For services to Children, Young People and the community in Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Isa Tara Guha. Founder and Chair, Take Her Lead. For services to Inclusivity and Cricket. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Shanaz Begum Gulzar. Creative Director, Bradford Culture Company. For services to Culture in Bradford. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Frances Elisabeth Gunn DL. Chair, Flow Country World Heritage Site Steering Group. For services to Heritage and the community in Sutherland. (Sutherland)

David John Gurney. Chief Executive Officer, Cockburn Multi-Academy Trust, Leeds, Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

David Thomas Gurney. Lately Film Laboratory Lead, British Film Institute. For services to Cinema and Heritage. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

Jane Louise Hadfield. Lately Board Member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, Bristol. For services to Education. (Somerset)

Iain Andrew Haggis. Lately Senior Scientist, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (Malvern, Worcestershire)

Elizabeth Rose Hamilton. Security Guard, Stormont Castle. For Public Service. (Bangor, County Down)

Jacqueline Hanson. Lately Regional Chief Nurse, NHS England. For services to the Nursing Profession and Health Service Leadership. (Barnoldswick, Lancashire)

Mary Harland. Councillor, Leeds City Council. For Political Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Brian James Harris. For services to Arts Institutions and the Voluntary Sector. (London, Greater London)

Martin Francis Harvey. Patient Advisor Work Coach, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Hartlepool, County Durham)

Stephen Charles Hedley. Chief Executive, Trinity Homeless Projects. For services to Ending Homelessness. (Windsor, Berkshire)

Dr Paul Kevin Hegarty. Trustee, Licensed Trade Charity. For Charitable Service to the Hospitality Sector. (Lichfield, Staffordshire)

Aileen Henderson. Hand Embroidery Supervisor, Wyedean Weaving Ltd. For services to Defence Ceremonial. (Canvey Island, Essex)

Moyra Helen Hendry. Primary Advisor, Moray Council Education Department and formerly, Head Teacher at Cullen Primary School, Moray. For services to Education. (Buckie, Banffshire)

Paul Hennessy. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Michael Robert Quixano Henriques. Chair, The County Air Ambulance Helicopter Emergency Landing Pads Appeal. For Charitable Service. (Cirencester, Gloucestershire)

Dr Patricia Elizabeth Hewitt. Lately National Clinical Claims Manager, NHS Blood and Transplant. For services to Medicine. (London, Greater London)

David Jeremy Higlett. Lately Universal Credit Policy Lead, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Welfare Reform. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Paul Joseph Higson. Project Manager and Volunteer. For services to the Built Heritage of Scotland. (Aboyne, Aberdeenshire)

Richard William Hilling. For services to Victims of Trauma and Gulf War Syndrome. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Emma Jane Hinde (Emma D’Souza). Executive Director, Audiences and Commercial, Society of London Theatre. For services to Theatre. (London, Greater London)

David John Hindle. For services to the community in Grimsargh, Lancashire. (Preston, Lancashire)

Roger Charles Hirst. Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Essex. For services to Policing and to Community Safety. (Brentwood, Essex)

Martin Robert Hodgson. Chief Executive Officer, YMCA Dulverton Group. For services to the community in Somerset. (Axbridge, Somerset)

Valmai Diana Holt. For services to Military History and War Commemoration. (Sandwich, Kent)

Professor Emeritus Anna Mary Horwood. Emeritus Professor of Orthoptics and Visual Development, University of Reading and Senior Orthoptist, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Orthoptics and to Research in Visual Development. (Reading, Berkshire)

Professor Nicholas John Kenneth Howden. Honorary Vice President, Chartered Institution of Water and Environmental Management. For services to Water Management and to Education. (Bristol, Bristol)

David William Hudson. Lately Headteacher, Royal Latin School, Buckinghamshire. For services to Education. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

Joanna Clare Hughes. Director, Joanna Hughes Solicitor Apprenticeships. For services to Education and Skills. (London, Greater London)

Dr Ayla Frances Humphrey. Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Cambridge. For services to Young People with Acquired Brain Injuries. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Lynne Jeannette Hunt. Lately Chair, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Weymouth, Dorset)

Peter David Hunt. For Parliamentary and Political Services. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Sandra Igwe. Chief Executive Officer, The Motherhood Group. For services to Social Enterprise. (London, Greater London)

James Francis Irvine. Lately Chair, DEBRA. For services to People Living with Epidermolysis Bullosa. (Colchester, Essex)

Hazrat Islam. Senior Manager, Regions and Providers Directorate, Department for Education. For services to Further Education. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Ruth Ive. Foster Carer, Fostering North Yorkshire, North Yorkshire Council. For services to Foster Care. (Carnforth, North Yorkshire)

Michael Arthur Pardoe James. Chief Executive, Cardiff and Vale College. For services to Education and to Future Skills. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Helayna Carole Jenkins. Principal Loneliness Champion, London Borough of Bromley. For services to Tackling Loneliness. (London, Greater London)

Robert Wilfred Jenkins. For services to the community in the Forest of Dean. (Coleford, Gloucestershire)

Paula Jennings. For services to Adults with Learning Difficulties in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Alistair Jinks. Director, Business Services, Northern Ireland Water. For services to the Environment and to the Economy. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

William Charles Johnston. Executive Director, Railway Mission. For services to the Rail Workforce. (Lutterworth, Leicestershire)

Anthony Joseph Jones. Volunteer, Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Chair, New Brighton Community Centre. For Voluntary Service to Maritime Safety and to the community in New Brighton. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Christopher Cynlais Jones. Volunteer Senior Rugby Development Officer, Rhondda Schools Rugby. For services to the community in Rhondda. (Porth, Mid Glamorgan)

Clive Jones. Volunteer, Market Drayton. For services to Blind Veterans UK. (Market Drayton, Shropshire)

Eileen Jones. For services to Animal Welfare and to the community in Rhondda Valley. (Pontyclun, Mid Glamorgan)

Professor Julia Patricia Gordon Jones. Professor in Conservation Science, School of Environmental and Natural Sciences. For services to the Environment. (Caernarfon, Gwynedd)

Matthew Trevor Jones. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, R4 Advertising. For services to Entrepreneurship and to Advertising. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Megan Elizabeth Jones. For services to Rugby Union Football. (London, Greater London)

Nigel David Jones. Emergency Medical Technician, Welsh Ambulance Service University NHS Trust. For Voluntary Service. (Abergavenny, Gwent)

Tara Louise Jones. Rugby League Referee. For services to Rugby League Football. (St Helens, Merseyside)

Sadia Kabeya. For services to Rugby Union Football. (London, Greater London)

Julie Jean Kapsalis. Lately Chair, Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Economic Development. (Cranleigh, Surrey)

Dr Maeve Geraldine Louise Keaney. Founder, The Refugee and Asylum Seekers Centre for Healthcare Professionals Education, North West. For services to Refugee Doctors in Greater Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Rebecca Keer. Community Engagement and Partnership Manager, Rahab. For services to the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls. (London, Greater London)

Stephen John Kelly. Joint Director of Planning and Economic Development, Greater Cambridge Shared Planning Service. For services to Town Planning. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Raymond Michael James Kendall. Ward Manager, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Nursing and Healthcare for Older People. (Newcastle, County Down)

Denis Stowell Kenyon. For services to War Commemoration and the community in Hallaton, Leicestershire. (Market Harborough, Leicestershire)

James Bouromsak Keothavong. For services to Tennis and Tennis Umpiring. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Patrick Brian Kerr. Co-Founder, Le Cure. For services to Fundraising and Cancer Research. (London, Greater London)

Rokia Khair. For services to Heritage and to Charity in Derbyshire. (Saltash, Cornwall)

Steven Kidd. Head of Operational Engagement, Home Office. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Ellie Kildunne. For services to Rugby Union Football. (Reading, Berkshire)

Colonel (Rtd) Anthony Thomas Brice Kimber. For services to the community in Rye and East Sussex. (Rye, East Sussex)

Amanda King. Early Years Strategic Lead, Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council. For services to Early Years Education. (Coventry, Warwickshire)

Louise Maria Kingsley. Director of Performance, Great Britain Rowing Team. For services to Sport. (Wallingford, Oxfordshire)

Professor Alexandra Knight. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, STEMAZING. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in Engineering. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Anne Therese Knox. Deputy Chief Executive, Stirlingshire Voluntary Enterprise. For services to Good Governance of Small Charities. (Lanark, Lanarkshire)

Maninder Kohli. For services to Fashion. (London, Greater London)

Deepa Korea. Director, Royal College of Nursing Foundation. For services to Nursing and Midwifery. (London, Greater London)

Dr Nasser Kurdy. For services to Community Interfaith Reconciliation. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Catherine Lackie. Lately Receptionist and Clerical Assistant, Royal Hospital for Children and Young People. For services to the NHS in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

David Smart Laing. Lately Chair, Borders Disability Sports Group. For services to Sport. (Kelso, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Susan Lane. Head of Business Management, Programmes and Directors Private Offices, HM Revenue and Customs. For Charitable, Voluntary and Public Service. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Vanessa Marie Langley. Headteacher, Arbourthorne Community Primary School, Sheffield, South Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Captain (Rtd) David John Larcombe. Branch Chair and National Association Trustee, the Royal Tank Regiment Association. For Voluntary Service to Veterans. (Poole, Dorset)

Josephine Lavelle. Director, Marketing and Engagement, Forestry England. For services to Forestry. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Funmi Aishah Lawal. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Clip-Knix. For services to Disability, Entrepreneurship and to Volunteering. (London, Greater London)

Kenneth Hamilton Lawton. Disability Services Advocacy Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Vulnerable Families and to the Veteran Community. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

The Reverend Prebendary Doctor Brian Leathard. Lately Rector, St Lukes and Christ Church, Chelsea. For services to the community in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. (London, Greater London)

Julia Margaret Lee. Lately Referee and Advocate for Women’s Rugby League Football. For services to Rugby League Football. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Neil Lloyd Lewis. Co-Founder, Tiny Toes Nursery, Southampton, Hampshire. For services to Early Years Education. (Brecon, Powys)

Sasha Nicole Lewis. Co-Founder, Tiny Toes Nursery, Southampton, Hampshire. For services to Early Years Education. (Brecon, Powys)

Steven David Lewis. For services to Jewish Care and the community in Greater London. (London, Greater London)

Joanne Liddle. Managing Director, Industrial Precision Components Ltd. For services to the Aerospace Sector in Northern Ireland. (Larne, County Antrim)

Noel Liggett. For services to the community in South Belfast. (Belfast)

Rebecca Anne Lindsay. Co-Founder and Director, MacAulay College, Isle of Lewis. For services to Education, to Social Inclusion, and to People with Additional Support Needs in the Western Isles. (Stornaway, Western Isles)

Sally Jane Lindsay. Actor. For services to Drama. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan Piers Daniel Linney. Executive Chair, Implement AI Limited. For services to Small Business, to Entrepreneurs, to Investors, to Banking and to Diversity and Social Mobility. (Bacup, Lancashire)

Valerie Tarere Lolomari. Founder, Women of Grace UK. For services to the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls. (Essex)

Michael Andrew Loncaster. Lately Headteacher, Molescroft Primary School, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Dr Philip Derek Lumb. Forensic Pathologist, High Peak Forensics. For services to Forensic Pathology and the Criminal Justice System. (Hope Valley, Derbyshire)

James Philip Lupton. Employment Tax Specialist, Lloyds Banking Group and Chair, HM Revenue and Customs Taxpayers’ Data Standards Forum. For services to Taxpayers. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Nigel Lymn Rose. Chair, A.W. Lymn The Family Funeral Service and formerly President, National Association of Funeral Directors. For services to the Bereaved. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Ian Angus Mackenzie. Chair, Harris Tweed Hebrides. For services to the Harris Tweed Industry. (Stornaway, Western Isles)

Michael Frank Mail. Founder and Chief Executive, Foundation for Jewish Heritage. For services to Heritage and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Margaret Edna Maltby. County President, Girlguiding Somerset. For services to Young People. (Chard, Somerset)

Gavin Thomas Mann. Data Lead for Retirement Services, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Blackburn, West Lothian)

Lynne Frances Vickers Mansfield. For services to Girlguiding. (Llandysul, Dyfed)

Helen Elise Mark DL. For services to Broadcasting. (Limavady, County Londonderry)

Jeffrey Philip Marsh. Chief Executive Officer, The Foxton Centre. For services to the community in Preston. (Chorley, Lancashire)

Dr Michael John Marsh. Lately South West Regional Medical Director, NHS England. For services to the NHS. (Lyndhurst, Hampshire)

Philip John Marsh. Head of Openings, OnSide. For services to Young People. (Westhoughton, Greater Manchester)

Richard Antony Marshall. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Pall Mall Barbers. For services to International Trade, Mentoring and to People with Dyslexia. (London, Greater London)

Michael Henry Marx. Trustee Holocaust Memorial Day Trust. For services to Holocaust Remembrance and Education. (Bushey, Hertfordshire)

Sarah Helen Massey. Managing Director, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. For services to Women’s Rugby Union. (Street, Somerset)

Professor Avtar Singh Matharu. Professor of Chemistry, University of York. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and to Interfaith and Community Cohesion. (York, North Yorkshire)

Andrew Lynn Mathias. Head of Communications for Economy and Infrastructure, Welsh Government. For services to LGBTQ+ community in Wales. (Swansea, West Glamorgan)

Professor Paul Laurence May. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to Neurosurgery. (Southport, Merseyside)

Edward Mayo. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Pilotlight. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Dr Catherine Mbema. Director of Public Health, London Borough of Lewisham. For services to Public Health. (London, Greater London)

Lucy Elizabeth Millicent McCarraher. Founder, Business Book Awards. For services to Publishing and to Diversity. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Rhys Joshua McClenaghan BEM. For services to Gymnastics. (Newtownards, County Down)

James Wallace McConachie. Owner, Westbank Group Ltd. For services to the Electrical Control Industry in Northern Ireland. (Belfast)

Vivienne Lesley McCormack. Managing Director, Michaeljohn Training Manchester, Greater Manchester. For services to Vocational Education. (High Peak, Derbyshire)

Dr Deirdre Johanna McCormick. Chief Nurse, Head of Service Public Protection, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. For services to Public Protection. (Hamilton, Lanarkshire)

Sandra McCourt. Volunteer. For services to Young Survivors of Sexual Abuse and to the Young LGBTQ+ Community. (Forfar, Perth and Kinross)

Mark William McCulloch. For services to Marketing and to the Hospitality Industry. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Michael McDonnell. Director, Road Safety Scotland. For services to Road Safety in Scotland. (Coatbridge, Lanarkshire)

Tina Louise McFarling. Head of Strategic Communications, British Film Institute. For services to the Film Industry. (London, Greater London)

Lawrence Peter McGarry. Volunteer, The Legion of Mary Wayside Club. For services to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

William McGranaghan. Founder, DadsHouse. For services to Vulnerable Families, Food Bank Provision and to the community in Greater London. (London, Greater London)

Kim McGrath. Head of Members’ HR, Members’ and Members Staff Services Team, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Iain McInnes. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Allison McKay. Chief Executive, The Forum Music Centre, Darlington, County Durham. For services to Music. (Darlington, County Durham)

Gary McKee. Fundraiser. For services to Charity and to the community in Cleator Moor, Cumbria. (Cleator Moor, Cumbria)

Gail McManus. Founder and Director, Private Equity Recruitment. For services to Private Equity and Venture Capital. (Gravesend, Kent)

Professor Andrew McMillan. Poet and Novelist. For services to Literature. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

John Loy MacMillan. Chief Executive, The Eric Liddell Community. For services to Community Development, to Sport and to Social Enterprise. (Dumfries and Galloway)

Dr Marilyn Avril Courtney McMullan (Marilyn Shanks). For services to Education in Northern Ireland. (Newtownards, County Down)

Paul Hugh McNeill. Ambassador for Dyslexia Scotland. For services to Young People with Dyslexia. (Bishopbriggs, Dunbartonshire)

Sandra Jean McNeish. Policy Advisor, Department of Business and Trade. For services to Consumer Protection and to Industry. (London, Greater London)

Sebastian Alexander McVicker-Orringe. Portfolio Lead, Risk and Intelligence Service, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Tackling Offshore Tax Non-Compliance. (Caldicot, Gwent)

Barry Mead. Trustee, Cresswell Pele Tower and Director, Newbiggin Heritage Partnership. For services to Heritage. (Morpeth, Northumberland)

Elizabeth Anne Meehan. Patient Demographics Service Manager, Health and Social Care. For services to Healthcare. (Bangor, County Down)

Dr Ritan Ashvinkumar Mehta. Head of Medical and Team Doctor, England Senior Women’s Football Team. For services to Association Football. (London, Greater London)

Ranu Mehta-Radia. Founder, Sai School of Harrow, London Borough of Harrow. For services to the community in Greater London. (London, Greater London)

Major Alisdair Miller. Volunteer. For services to the community in Sutherland. (Golspie, Sutherland)

Wilma Milligan. For services to Charity and Food Poverty. (Prestwick, Ayrshire and Arran)

Ronald Charles Mills. Trustee, Jack Petchey Foundation. For services to Young People in London and Essex. (Billericay, Essex)

Sarah Louise Mo. Operational Lead, Resettlement Operations, Home Office. For Public Service. (London, Greater London)

Deborah Monk. Founder and Chair, Forgotten Feet. For services to Podiatry for Homeless People. (Redditch, Worcestershire)

Dr Tanya Moore. Principal Social Worker, Essex County Council. For services to Social Work. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Bernard Owen Morgan. Volunteer, Imperial War Museum. For services to Volunteering and to History. (Crewe, Cheshire)

Michael Morgan. For Voluntary and Charitable Service in Wales. (Tredegar, Gwent)

Evan David Gareth Morgans. Lately Director of Education and Childrens’ Services, Carmarthenshire. For services to Education and to the Dolen Cymru Lesotho Charity. (Carmarthen, Dyfed)

Beverley Gail Morris. Rapid Response Co-Ordinator, Department for Work and Pensions. For Public Service. (Telford, Shropshire)

Charles David Owen Morris. For services to Cinema in the North of England. (Grange-over-sands, Cumbria)

Richard Duncan Morrison. Music Critic. For services to Music. (London, Greater London)

Patricia Moss. Team Leader, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Steven Ronald Munkley. Vice-President, Craft Guild of Chefs. For services to the Hospitality Industry and to Young People. (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire)

George Nicholas Munson. Lately Energy and Climate Change Manager, Leeds City Council. For services to Net Zero and the Heat Network Sector. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

Christopher Murdock. Chair, St John Ambulance Northern Ireland. For Voluntary Service to St John Ambulance. (Hillsborough, County Down)

Henri Murison. Chief Executive, The Northern Powerhouse Partnership. For services to the Economy. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Mary Murray. Secretariat, The Music Education Partnership Group. For services to Music and Education. (Kilwinning, Ayrshire and Arran)

Suzanne Nantcurvis. For services to Charity. (Wrexham, Clwyd)

Jacqueline Margaret Neal. Managing Director, Abbey Forged Products. For services to Women in the Steel Industry. (Bakewell, Derbyshire)

Stella Maureen Neaves. Hampshire West County Badge Secretary, Girlguiding South West England. For services to Girlguiding. (Eastleigh, Hampshire)

Laurence Richard Simon Newman. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Fiona Nicolson. Lately Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Bhishma Raj Niraula. Hindu Religious Teacher (Pandit Ji), Royal Gurkha Rifles, Brunei. For services to British Forces Brunei

James Clark Noble. For services to the community in Corby. (Corby, Northamptonshire)

Simon Nokes. Lately Executive Director for Policy and Strategy, Greater Manchester Combined Authority. For services to Regional Economic Growth, Policy Development and Investment Strategies. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Wilbur Arthur Notley. Fundraiser, Marie Curie Cancer Care. For services to Charity and to the community in Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Clement Chukwumerije Ogbonnaya. Chief Executive Officer, We Are The Village People. For services to Hospitality and to Business. (London, Greater London)

Kevin Andrew Craig Osbon. Founder, Focus Consultants. For services to the Economy and to Regeneration in the East Midlands. (Southwell, Nottinghamshire)

Dr Lewis Owens. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Franklin Owusu-Antwi. Councillor and Chair of Council, South Gloucestershire Council. For services to Local Government. (Gloucestershire)

Lynn Marie Pallister. Social Enterprise Manager, Future Regeneration of Grangetown. For services to Social Enterprise. (Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire)

Dr Kevin Mark Palmer. Deputy Director Professional Learning, Pedagogy and Leadership, Welsh Government. For services to Education. (Usk, Gwent)

Richard Stanley Palusinski. Chair, Spirit of Normandy Trust. For Voluntary Service to Veterans. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Dr Paul Pangalos. Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Vera Parnaby. Consett Poppy Appeal Coordinator, The Royal British Legion. For Voluntary Service to Veterans and the community in County Durham. (Consett, County Durham)

Catherine Mary Parums. Head of Remembrance Events, The Royal British Legion. For services to National Commemorative Events. (Milnthorpe, Cumbria)

Margaret Peacock. For services to the community in Coleraine, County Londonderry. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Lorraine Peake. Director, Super Slow Way. For services to the community in Lancashire. (Clitheroe, Lancashire)

Professor Simon Pearson. Founding Director, Lincoln Institute of Agri-Food Technology, University of Lincoln. For services to Agricultural Innovation and Education. (Boston, Lincolnshire)

David Stephen Perks. For services to Athletics. (Carmarthen, Dyfed)

Kathryn Elizabeth Peters. Lately Bureau Chief Russia and Ukraine, BBC. For services to Journalism. (Epsom, Surrey)

John Pickford. Lately News Editor In Chief, Bauer Media. For services to Broadcasting and Local News. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Professor Emeritus Andrew Joseph George Pithouse. Lately Special Policy Adviser, Welsh Government. For services to Social Care Education and Policy. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

David Nicholas Pollacchi. Volunteer Coach and Founding Trustee Board Member, Lochend Football Academy. For services to the community in Lochend. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Carl Portman. Manager, Chess in Prisons, English Chess Federation. For services to Prisoners. (Banbury, Oxfordshire)

Professor Neil Reginald Poulter. Professor of Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Imperial College London. For services to Hypertension Prevention. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Emma Campbell Prescott. Specialist Nurse for Thalassaemia, Whittington Health NHS Trust. For services to People Living with Thalassaemia Syndrome. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Elizabeth Agnes Purdy. Business Support Officer, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education and to the Girls Brigade. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Kim Marcelle Quaintrell. Head of Reducing Reoffending, HM Prison Winchester, HM Prison and Probation Service. For Public Service. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Babar Ali Qureshi. Co-Founder, The Research Club and i-view London. For services to Business, to Charity and to Cricket. (London, Greater London)

Robert Paul Rams. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Kambiz Ramzan Ali. For services to the Sport of Taekwondo and the community in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Clive David Rand. Committee Member, West Yorkshire Business Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For Voluntary Service to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Leeds, West Yorkshire)

George Rankin. Lately Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (London, Greater London)

Karen Ratcliffe. Lately Headteacher, Harton Primary School, South Shields, Tyne and Wear. For services to Education. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

Paul Raymond. For services to the English Shotokan Karate Association in the South East. (Great Dunmow, Essex)

Jennifer Isobella Rayner. Founder and Chief Executive, The Lucy Rayner Foundation. For services to Mental Health. (Reigate, Surrey)

Solange Marie Helene Rebours. Financial Consultant, Girlguiding South West England. For services to Girlguiding. (Jersey)

Dr Dwarampudi Rama Krishna Reddy. Director, Homeless Housing. For services to Homeless People in Preston. (Preston, Lancashire)

Ian Michael Redfern-Jones. Group Secretary, North Wales Group of Advanced Motorists. For services to Road Safety. (Denbighshire, Clwyd)

Brian Kinsey Rees. For services to Farm Safety. (Llandrindod Wells, Powys)

Professor John Gareth Rees. Chief Scientist, Multi-Hazards and Resilience, British Geological Survey. For services to Multi-Hazard Science and Disaster Risk Reduction. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

David Reid. Volunteer, REMAP. For services to People with Disabilities. (Insch, Aberdeenshire)

Kelvin Edward Reynolds. Chief Technical Services Officer and Company Secretary, British Parking Association. For services to Traffic and Parking Management. (Greenhithe, Kent)

Louise Richards. Co-Founder and Executive Director, Motionhouse. For services to Dance. (Leamington Spa, Warwickshire)

Alistair Brian Risk. Volunteer. For services to Charity. (Brora, Sutherland)

Julie Louise Ritson. Film Editor and Camerawoman, BBC. For services to Journalism. (London, Greater London)

Toby Roberts. For services to Sport Climbing. (Godalming, Surrey)

Martin John Rogers. Cub Scout Leader and Trustee for District Scout Council. For services to Young People, to Scouting and to the community in Rosyth, Fife. (Rosyth, Fife)

Ellen Melissa Roome. Campaigner. For services to Children’s Online Safety. (Cheltenham, Gloucestershire)

Karen Helen Ross. Voluntary Director and Secretary, Kilmadock Development Trust, and Chair, Doune and Deanston Youth Project. For services to the community in Doune and Deanston. (Doune, Stirling and Falkirk)

Emma Louise Rule. Founder, Musicians Against Homelessness. For Charitable Service to Homeless People and to Aspiring Musicians. (Royston, Hertfordshire)

Lynsey Russell. Senior Charge Nurse, Intensive Care Unit, Borders General Hospital, NHS Borders. For services to the NHS. (Galashiels, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Clare Sawdon JP DL. Magistrate and Chair, Coventry and Warwickshire Bench. For services to Justice. (Warwick, Warwickshire)

Janet Scott. Lately East Midlands Regional Chair, Conservative Party. For Political Service. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Michael Scott. Board Member, Osprey Housing, Board Member, SCARF and Board Member, Aberdeen Heat and Power. For Public Service. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

William Desmond Scott. Founder and Chair, Scott and Ewing Ltd and Woodvale Construction Ltd. For services to Construction in Northern Ireland. (Omagh, County Tyrone)

Jay Bobby Seagull. Teacher, Author and Broadcaster. For services to Public Libraries. (London, Greater London)

Kulwant Singh Sehmi. Lately Departmental Head, Imaging Service, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS and to Diagnostic Ophthalmic Imaging. (London, Greater London)

Ramona Senior. Police Staff, West Yorkshire Police. For services to Policing. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Sajda Khatoon Shah. Strategy and Transformation Lead, Sajda Shah Consultancy. For services to Community Development. (London, Greater London)

Dr Robert Harold Sharp. For Voluntary Service to Mountain Rescue in Scotland. (Blanefield, Stirling and Falkirk)

Mohammed Shaukat. Volunteer, Glasgow Central Mosque. For services to the community in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Caroline Anne Shaw. Chief Executive Officer, Imago Community. For services to Community Development in the South East. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Ruth Antonia Shilston. Global Practice Lead, Mott MacDonald. For services to Sustainable Engineering. (London, Greater London)

Sarah Rosemary Silver. Head of Safeguarding, Tiney UK. For services to Early Years Education. (Lymington, Hampshire)

Andrew Simpson. Chief Executive Officer, Doncaster Refurnish. For services to Social Enterprise. (Doncaster, South Yorkshire)

Lianne Marie Simpson. Founder and Director, Diamond Hampers. For services to Tackling Food Waste and the community of Cambridgeshire. (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

Raphael Frederick Sims-Williams. Bereavement Support Volunteer, Cruse Bereavement Support. For services to the Bereaved. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Balbir Singh. Artistic Director, Balbir Singh Dance Company. For services to Dance. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Stuart Skinner. Founder, Head Outside. For services to Mental Health through Training, Outdoor Leadership and Community Engagement. (Weymouth, Dorset)

Julian Anthony Trevor Smith. Corporate Lead, Home Office. For Public Service. (Barry, South Glamorgan)

Patricia Margaret Smith. Member, Fundraising Committee, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Martin Denis Solder. Chief Executive Officer, Essex Boys and Girls Clubs. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Kylie Melissa Spark. Chief Executive Officer, Inspiring Learners Multi-Academy Trust, Cheshire. For services to Education. (Altrincham, Greater Manchester)

Timothy Denning Sparrow. Founder, South East Communities Rail Partnership. For services to Community Railways. (Uckfield, East Sussex)

Phillip John Edward Spencer. Patron, St Mungo’s. For Charitable Service. (Hampshire)

John Dudley Spiers. Chief Executive Officer, The EQ Foundation and Chair, EQ Investors. For services to Business and to Charity. (London, Greater London)

Georgina Stafford. Senior Teacher, Rumworth School, Bolton, Greater Manchester. For services to Education. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Georgia Marie Stanway. For services to Association Football. (Barrow in Furness, Cumbria)

Donald James Millar Starritt. Head, Road Safety Policy, Department for Infrastructure, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Road Safety and to Environmental Protection. (Crumlin, County Antrim)

Adele Suzanne Steel. For services to Girlguiding. (Inverurie, Aberdeenshire)

Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Nigel Timothy Rory Steevenson. For services to Spinal Injury Research. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Bernard Stevens. For services to the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team and to Young People and the community in Greater Manchester. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Anne Elizabeth Stewart. Volunteer. For services to the community in Nairn. (Nairn, Nairn)

Rosalind Mary Stoddart. Founder and Artistic Director, Fermynwoods Contemporary Art and Deep Roots Tall Trees. For services to the Visual and Performing Arts. (Kettering, Northamptonshire)

William Frank Gourlay Strang. Lately Deputy Director, Europe Division, Scottish Government. For services to Intercultural Dialogue and Interfaith Relations. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Christopher Swadkin. For services to Cricket and to Young People in South East London. (Tunbridge Wells, Kent)

Rachel Nicola Tackley. Theatre Consultant, Producer and Curator. For services to the Arts. (St Neots, Cambridgeshire)

Abu Taher. Co-Founder, Shanghati Literary Society. For services to the Bangladeshi Community. (London, Greater London)

Dr Hamish Adie Tait. Chair, Heart Start. For services to Public Access to Defibrillators. (St Andrews, Fife)

Dr Catherine Louise Taylor-Weetman. Consultant in Dental Public Health, Shropshire and Staffordshire Dental Local Professional Network, NHS England. For services to Dentistry. (Lichfield, Staffordshire)

Kerry Ann Alice Tear. Safer Prisons Death in Custody Liasion Administrator, HM Prison Littlehey, HM Prison and Probation Service. For services to Care and Wellbeing. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Terry David Thatcher. Geospatial Specialist, Submarine Operations and Support, UK Hydrographic Office. For services to Defence. (Taunton, Somerset)

Professor Desmond Bruin Angus Thompson FRSE. Scientific Advisory Committee Member, Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh and lately Principal Adviser on Biodiversity and Science, NatureScot. For services to Nature Conservation. (Penicuik, Midlothian)

Margaret Rose Thompson. For services to Girlguiding. (Bolton, Greater Manchester)

Megan Jane Ellis Thorpe. Faculty Development Adviser, NATO Mission Iraq. For services to Defence. (London, Greater London)

Lydia Tischler. Holocaust Survivor and Child Psychotherapist. For services to Holocaust Remembrance and Child Psychology. (London, Greater London)

Ella Ann Toone. For services to Association Football. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Benjamin David Towers. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Happl. For services to the Startup Business Community, Excellence in Innovation and Enterprise. (Gillingham, Kent)

John Francis Towers. Headmaster, Barrow Hills School, Godalming, Surrey. For services to Education. (Godalming, Surrey)

Andrew Train. Leader, Birmingham Community Paddle Sports Project. For services to Sport. (Pershore, Worcestershire)

Nigel James Travis BEM. For services to Boxing and the community in Moss Side, Greater Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Professor Christopher Jeremy Tredwin. Lately Head, Peninsula Dental School. For services to General Practice. (Yelverton, Devon)

David John Trenchard. Lately Chair, Leatherbarrow Removals and Storage. For services to Charity and to the community in Bournemouth. (Bournemouth, Dorset)

Dr Andrew James Trevett. Medical Director, Orkney Hyperbaric Unit. For services to Medicine, to Diving, and to the community of Orkney. (Harray, Orkney)

Alan Tully. Assistant Director, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Law Enforcement and Combatting Fiscal Fraud. (Horley, Surrey)

Kerry Lorraine Turner. Chief Executive Officer, Citizens Advice Solihull Borough. For services to Citizens Advice and the community in Solihull. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Alastair David Upton. Chief Executive Officer, Creative Folkestone. For services to Art. (Folkestone, Kent)

Sajid Ebrahim Varda. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, UK Muslim Film and Muslim International Film Festival. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Film and Television Industry. (London, Greater London)

Dr Julia Elvira Caroline Wanda Verne. Lately Head of Health and Social Care Epidemiology, Department of Health and Social Care. For services to End of Life Care and Public Health. (Esher, Surrey)

Natalie Wade BEM. Founder, Small Green Shoots and Founder, The Cat’s Mother. For services to the Creative Industries. (London, Greater London)

Dr Philip David Wadey. Regional Access Officer, British Horse Society. For services to Public Rights of Way. (Corsham, Wiltshire)

Dr Neil Patrick Michael Walden. Non-Executive Member, NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board. For services to Healthcare. (Marazion, Cornwall)

Keira Fae Walsh. For services to Association Football. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Stephen John Ward. Founder, Mind Active. For services to the community in Northumberland. (Choppington, Northumberland)

Marcus Wareing. Chef. For services to the Culinary Arts and to Broadcasting. (London, Greater London)

Rachael Warwick. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Ridgeway Education Trust, Oxfordshire. For services to Education. (Bampton, Oxfordshire)

Susan Elizabeth Watson. Home Manager, Pytchley Court Care Home. For services to Adult Social Care. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Robert Charles Hugh Wedderburn. Master Woodcarver. For services to the Craft of Woodcarving. (London, Greater London)

Patricia Welsh. Lately Warm Homes Team Manager, Hull City Council. For services to Energy Efficiency and to Alleviating Fuel Poverty. (Hessle, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Annabel Chaundy Westman. For services to Heritage, in particular to the Attingham Trust and to Historic Textiles. (London, Greater London)

Jonathan Wheatley. Managing Director, Stonebarn Landscapes Limited. For services to Horticulture and to Charity. (Somerset)

Jane Wheeler. Assistant Director, Family Help, Prevention and Youth Justice, Cumberland Council. For services to Children and Families. (Sunderland, Tyne and Wear)

Lucy Whitehouse. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fumble. For services to Teenage Education. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

James Whiting. Chief Executive Officer, The Skinny Food Company. For services to the Food Industry. (Mansfield, Nottinghamshire)

Caroline Whittaker. Professional Lead Nursing Midwifery and Standards Manager, Public Health Wales. For services to Nursing and Voluntary Work. (Penarth, South Glamorgan)

Miriam Elisabeth Wilcox. Co-Founder, In2Out. For services to Reducing Reoffending and to Young People. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Terence John Wilcox. Co-Founder and Chair, In2Out. For services to Reducing Reoffending and to Young People. (Harrogate, North Yorkshire)

Caroline Ann Wilson. For services to the community in Dyfed. (Carmarthen, Dyfed)

Craig Beresford Wilson. Chief Executive Officer, Williams Advanced Engineering. For services to Enterprise and to the Economy. (Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire)

Esther Mary Eleanor Wilson. Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care. (Llandrindod Wells, Powys)

Gareth Owen Wilson. For services to the Leaseholders of Celestia Development, Cardiff Bay. (Trefynwy, Gwent)

Andrew Kevin Windass. Senior Engineer, AGH Engineering Ltd. For services to Rail Engineering. (York, North Yorkshire)

Professor Alice Katherine Wiseman. Director of Public Health, Gateshead Council and Vice-President, Association of Directors of Public Health. For services to Public Health. (Blyth, Northumberland)

Margaret Anne Wood. Lately Director of Nursing and Quality, Practice Plus Group. For services to Patients in Health and Justice Systems. (Keighley, West Yorkshire)

Katy Louise Woodington. UK Team Lead Community Investments, RWE Renewables. For services to the Charitable and Energy Sectors. (Bangor, Gwynedd)

Colin Wright. Co-Founder, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy. For services to Women’s Gymnastics. (Sandhurst, Berkshire)

Marie Bernadette Wright. Co-Founder, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy. For services to Women’s Gymnastics. (Sandhurst, Berkshire)

Richard Elliott Wright. Retired Police Superintendent. For services to the Welfare of Police Officers. (Bangor, County Down)

Jonathan Yates. Executive Director, Youth Endowment Fund. For services to Young People. (Epsom, Surrey)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Erno Kalman Abelesz (Yisrael Abelesz). For services to Holocaust Remembrance. (London, Greater London)

Samantha Louise Abrahams. Founder and Musical Director, La La Choirs. For services to the community in Devon. (Plymouth, Devon)

Fatima Ahmad. Foster Carer, Kirklees Council. For services to Foster Care. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Joanne Aicken. For Public Service. (Newtownards, County Down)

Gillian Rebecca Ainslie. Tutor and Assessor, Plymouth Life Centre Bowls Club. For services to the community in Plymouth. (Plymouth, Devon)

Dr Graeme Muir Allan. Volunteer Medical Director, Southport Macmillan Centre and Lately Cancer Lead GP in Sefton. For services to the community in Southport. (Southport, Merseyside)

David Rodney Allen. President, Western Area, British Judo Association and Senior Coach, Exmouth Vikings. For services to Judo. (Exmouth, Devon)

Janet Maureen Angel. Executive Officer to Chief Executive Welsh European Funding Office, Welsh Government. For Public Service. (Merthyr Tydfil, Mid Glamorgan)

Sally Crawford Angell-James. For services to Defibrillator Provision in Shropshire. (Telford, Shropshire)

Philip James Annis. Volunteer, Downside Fisher Youth Club. For services to the community in the London Borough of Southwark. (London, Greater London)

Dean Ron James Appleton. Community First Responder, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust. For services to the community in the East of England. (Colchester, Essex)

Ryan Frank Ron Appleton. Community First Responder, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust. For services to the community in the East of England. (Sudbury, Suffolk)

Jake Oliver Armstrong. Careers Leader, Addey and Stanhope School, London Borough of Lewisham. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Susan Arnold. Co-Founder, Sirhowy Hill Woodlands CIC. For services to the community in Tredegar. (Tredegar, Gwent)

Nina Bale. For services to the Homeless Community in Kendal, Cumbria. (Milnthorpe, Cumbria)

Elaine Balfour. Lately Leader, 62nd Glasgow Girls’ Brigade. For services to the community in Glasgow. (Paisley, Renfrewshire)

Joan Eilleen Barfield. For services to the community in Colchester, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Gail Victoria Bedding. Chair, Challengers. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Bembridge, Isle of Wight)

Amila Begumahmed (Amila Ahmed). Teaching Assistant, Cyril Jackson Primary, London Borough of Tower Hamlets. For services to Education. (London, Greater London)

Caroline Bentham. For services to the community in Ripon, North Yorkshire. (Ripon, North Yorkshire)

Dr Nunzia Bertali. For services to UK/Italy Relations and to the community in Wirral. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Leonie Biggenden. Learning Volunteer, Natural History Museum. For services to Heritage. (London, Greater London)

Elizabeth Bilk. Fundraiser, The Royal British Legion. For services to the community in the Isle of Wight. (Cowes, Isle of Wight)

Thomas Blatcher Bindoff. For services to Outdoor Accessibility to Nature. (Watlington, Oxfordshire)

Susan Jane Bohanan. Special Constabulary Co-Ordinator, Staffordshire Police. For services to the community in Staffordshire. (Stafford, Staffordshire)

Jordyn Aiden Jones Bond. Senior Scientist, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Ministry of Defence. For services to Defence. ( , Wiltshire)

Rosanne Moncur Bond. For services to the community in Guildford, Surrey. (Guildford, Surrey)

Nicholas James Bown. For services to Advance Information Security. (Abingdon-on-Thames, Oxfordshire)

Sally Bridge. Student Support Administrator, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. (Belfast)

Eglantine Browne. Chief Executive Officer, Nubian Life. For services to the Afro-Caribbean Community in the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham. (London, Greater London)

Alan Gilbert Brydon. Composer and Songwriter. For services to Music in Hawick, Scotland. (Hawick, Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale)

Dean Paul Buckle. For services to the community in Wetherby, West Yorkshire. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Clive George Buckley. Lately Chair, Solihull Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For Voluntary Service to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Redditch, Worcestershire)

Jennifer Folda Burnham. Volunteer, St Mungo’s. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Angela Jane Buss. Chair, Blackpool Revoe Big Local. For services to the community in Blackpool. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Roger Paul Butterfield. For services to the community in Bradford, West Yorkshire. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Adrienne Campbell. VIP Liaison Officer, London Heathrow Airport. For services to the Aviation Industry. (Crowthorne, Berkshire)

Peter Campbell. For services to Gaelic and Scottish Culture. (Dunblane, Stirling and Falkirk)

Andrew John Cant. For services to Music in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Lindsey Ann Carman. For services to Charitable Fundraising. (Towcester, Northamptonshire)

Yvonne Carson. Health and Wellbeing Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Tackling Loneliness. (Ballymena, County Antrim)

Gillian Elizabeth Castle. Campaigner. For services to People Living with Stomas. (Alnwick, Northumberland)

Francis Joseph Chamberlain. Director and Project Coordinator, Brierley Hill High Street Heritage Action Zone. For services to Heritage and to the community in Brierley Hill, West Midlands. (Brierley Hill, West Midlands)

Lee-Anne Chapman. Senior Marketing Manager, The Scottish Government. For services to Autistic People Living in Scotland. (Edinburgh, Edinburgh)

Philip John Charles. For services to the community in Abbots Bromley, Staffordshire. (Rugeley, Staffordshire)

Peter David Clark. Head of 16-19 Funding and Financial Support Policy, Department for Education. For services to Further Education. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)

Russell David Clark. Head of Languages Centre, University of Keele, Staffordshire. For services to Higher Education. (Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire)

Kelly Clarke. Inclusion Manager, Hanson Academy, Bradford. For services to Education. (Halifax, West Yorkshire)

Margaret Clarke. Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care. (Crewe, Cheshire)

Dr Dorothy Joan Clayton. Volunteer, St John Ambulance County Priory. For Voluntary Service. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Alun James Clements. Volunteer, Imperial War Museum Duxford. For Voluntary Service. (Ware, Hertfordshire)

Lorie Coffey. For services to War Commemoration. (Portsmouth, Hampshire)

Susan Kathleen Collard. Fundraiser, Bone Cancer Research Trust. For Charitable Service. (Weston-super-Mare, Somerset)

Catherine Margaret Collins. Heritage Specialist Cleaning Team Leader, House of Lords. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Deborah Ann Compton. Heritage Cleaning Operative, House of Commons. For services to Parliament. (London, Greater London)

Professor Martin John Coppack. Lately Director, FairByDesign. For services to Social Equality and Inclusion. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Peter Crathorne. For services to the community in Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire. (Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire)

John Crombie. For services to Music in Badenoch and Strathspey. (Kingussie, Inverness-shire)

Sandra Crowder. Foster Carer. For services to Adoption and Foster Care. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Dr Christopher Michael Cuff. Chair and Regional Medical Advisor South West, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety. (Helston, Cornwall)

Michael Edward Cullen. Founder, The SpeedoMick Foundation. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Alexander William Dalgarno. Owner, Pittenderich Forest. For services to Tourism in the North East of Scotland. (Aberdeen, Aberdeen)

Darren Shane Davies. For services to Rugby in Torfaen. (Pontypool, Gwent)

Derek Davies. Senior Researcher, Francis Crick Institute. For services to Technical Support in the Life Sciences. (London, Greater London)

Janet Anne Rose Davies. For services to the community in Walsall, West Midlands. (Walsall, West Midlands)

Julie Denley. Director of Primary, Community and Mental Health Services, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to Mental Health Services. (Caerphilly, Gwent)

Andrew William Dewhurst. Co-Founder, Barking Badgers Cycling Club. For Charitable Service. (Christchurch, Dorset)

Sonia Dixon. VIP Liaison Officer, London Heathrow Airport. For services to the Aviation Industry. (Crowthorne, Berkshire)

Joyce Evelyn Smith Dixon (Joyce White). Lately Head of Service for Orthoptics, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to Orthoptic Patients. (Bognor Regis, West Sussex)

Veronica Dougherty. Personal Secretary, Northern Ireland Policing Board. For Public Service. (Newtownards, County Down)

Marion Dudgeon. Newcastle Station Support Officer, British Transport Police. For services to Transport Policing. (South Shields, Tyne and Wear)

David John Dugal. Photographer, The Courier. For services to the community in County Tyrone. (Dungannon, County Tyrone)

Penelope Ann Dyson. Secretary, Friends of The Royal British Legion Industries. For Voluntary Service. (Maidstone, Kent)

David John Eadon. For services to the community in Rugby, Warwickshire. (Rugby, Warwickshire)

Philip James Edwards. Chairman, Country Park Supporters Group. For services to Public Spaces in Hereford. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Craig Ellis. For services to the community in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Adrian Robin Emery. Transport Volunteer, Royal Voluntary Service. For Voluntary Service. (Shrewsbury, Shropshire)

Clive Gary Evans. For services to Charity and to the community in Surlingham, Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

David Everatt. For services to People Living with Disabilities in Leeds. (Wetherby, West Yorkshire)

Joan Catherine Fairley. For services to the community in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands. (Tamworth, Staffordshire)

Stephen Farbrother. For services to the community in Gorran Haven, Cornwall. (St Austell, Cornwall)

Jenifer Fell. Postmistress, Daventry Post Office. For services to the community in Hellidon, Northamptonshire. (Daventry, Northamptonshire)

Gilbert Feron. For services to the community in Cambuslang, Lanarkshire. (Cambuslang, Lanarkshire)

Stanley Izak Fisher. British Army Veteran. For services to Holocaust Remembrance. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Julie Fitzpatrick. Project Manager, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Local and National Cancer Care. (Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire)

Debra Fixter. Founder, Sprouts Community Food Charity. For services to the community in Stockton-on-Tees. (Yarm, North Yorkshire)

Ruth Flynn. Director of Sixth Form, La Retraite Roman Catholic Girls School, London Borough of Lambeth. For services to Further Education. (London, Greater London)

Annette Foale. Second Lieutenant, Berkshire Army Cadet Force. For Voluntary Service. (Newbury, Berkshire)

Rebecca Grace Foran-Coutts. Inclusion Manager, BAE Systems. For services to Veterans. (Thatcham, Berkshire)

Ronald Sydney Ford. For services to the community in Torfaen. (Pontypool, Gwent)

Donald John Foster. For services to the community in Chesterfield, Derbyshire. (Helston, Cornwall)

Kathryn Coral Foster. For Charitable and Voluntary Service to Alzheimer’s Research UK, to Heritage and to the community in Shropshire. (Newport, Shropshire)

Christine June Foy. Leader, Girlguiding. For services to Young People in Epping, Essex. (Epping, Essex)

Diane Mary Fuller. Lately Chair, Sidmouth Health and Care Forum. For services to the community in Sid Valley, Devon. (Sidmouth, Devon)

Vivienne Elizabeth Fullerton. Registrar. For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland. (Newtownabbbey, County Antrim)

Michael George Sutton Garrod. For services to the community in Garvestone, Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Carmel Pauline Garvey. For services to Dance in Tyrone, Northern Ireland. (Castlederg, County Tyrone)

Teresa Mary Gazi. Lead Clinical Nurse Specialist, City Hospice, Cardiff. For services to Nursing and to Hospice Care. (Cardiff, South Glamorgan)

Maureen Alice Rhoda Geddes. For services to the community in Hatfield Broad Oak, Essex. (Hatfield Broad Oak, Essex)

Helen Jane Gill. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Worcestershire. (Worcester, Worcestershire)

Glynis Gillam. Working Age Member Case Manager, Blind Veterans UK. For services to Veterans with Visual Impairments. (Brighton, East Sussex)

Thomas Allan Gilmour. Police Community Support Officer, British Transport Police. For services to Railway Safety. (Clitheroe, Lancashire)

Dr Giuseppe Giordano. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Annabel Susan Alice Gittins. Chair, Association of Senior Children’s and Education Librarians. For services to Young People. (Oswestry, Shropshire)

Mark Glazer. For services to the community in the London Borough of Redbridge. (London, Greater London)

Carter Jack David Goodby. People Business Partner, London North Eastern Railway. For services to Diversity and Inclusion. (Pocklington, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Dr Thomas Anthony Goodman. For services to Technology in the West Midlands. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Louise Marie Gough. Founder, Bright Sparks SCIO, Bonnyrigg, Midlothian. For services to Foster Care. (Lasswade, Midlothian)

Emma Marie Green. Nursery Manager, The Little Lane Nursery, Stamford. For services to Early Years Education. (Stamford, Lincolnshire)

Mark Anthony Greenhalgh. Volunteer, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. For services to Young People in Nottingham. (Nottingham, Nottinghamshire)

Marjorie Ann Guiler. For services to Young People and to the community in County Down. (Carryduff, County Down)

Christopher Gunton. Volunteer, Greenwich, Deptford and Rotherhithe Sea Cadets. For Voluntary Service. (London, Greater London)

Thomas Robert Haire. For services to Local Government and to the community in Belfast. (Belfast)

Brian John Hall. For Voluntary Service. (Lowestoft, Suffolk)

Claire Hall. For services to the community in Ryedale, North Yorkshire. (Malton, North Yorkshire)

William Anthony Hall. For services to the Army Veterans Community. (Washington, Tyne and Wear)

Mary Hampson. Lately Probation Service Officer, Probation Board for Northern Ireland. For services to Community Safety. (Magherafelt, County Londonderry)

Asma Reyaz Haq. Founder, Marks Gate Relief Project. For services to the communities in the London Boroughs of Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge. (London, Greater London)

Sheena Harrison. Duty Social Worker, North-East Wales Foster Care Services. For services to Young People in Foster Care. (Flintshire, Clwyd)

Professor Nigel David Hart. For services to Primary Care, Medical Research and Training. (Belfast)

Geoffrey Warren Hastings. Fundraiser and Founder, Trueman R66T State School Cricket League. For services to School Cricket and to Charity. (Stamford, Lincolnshire)

Leslie John Hawkins. Community Special Constable Co-Ordinator, Essex Police. For services to Policing and to the community in Essex. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)

Captain (rtd) Margaret Eyvor Haynes. Founder, Tuppenny Barn. For services to Education, to Sustainability, to the Environment and to the community in West Sussex. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Sonia Lynette Hazel. Assurance and Controls Manager, HS2, Network Rail. For services to Diversity and Inclusion in the Rail Sector. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

John Hearn. Judo Instructor. For services to Judo and to the community in North East England. (Cramlington, Northumberland)

Terence Hensby. Volunteer, Dronfield Rugby Club. For services to Community Rugby. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Frances Elizabeth Hill. Caretaker, John Ruskin School, Coniston, Cumbria. For services to Education. (Coniston, Cumbria)

Richard Graham Hill. For services to Charity in Staffordshire. (Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire)

Robert Harding Hitch. Founder, Buttercups Sanctuary for Goats. For services to Goat Welfare. (Tonbridge, Kent)

Charles Frederick Hodges. For services to the community in Enville, Staffordshire. (Stourbridge, Staffordshire)

Wayne Hodgson. Founder and Chair, Red Eagle Foundation. For services to Children in Kent. (Whitstable, Kent)

Susan Holliday. Special Constable, Cumbria Constabulary. For services to Policing and to the community in Cumbria. (Wigton, Cumbria)

John Ernest Holt. Tenant Farmer, Droke Farm. For services to Sustainable Farming. (Chichester, West Sussex)

Ronald Gordon Homer. Treasurer, Yeovil Visually Impaired Bowls Club. For services to Blind and Partially-Sighted People in Somerset. (Yeovil, Somerset)

Karen Louise Elsie Hopper. Volunteer, Girlguiding. For services to Girlguiding. (Worthing, West Sussex)

John Housley. For services to the community in Chapeltown, South Yorkshire. (Chapeltown, South Yorkshire)

Elizabeth Anne Howe. For services to the community in Kington Langley, North Wiltshire. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Stephen Graham Howe. For services to the community in Kington Langley, North Wiltshire. (Chippenham, Wiltshire)

Alison Jane Humphreys. For services to people with Memory Loss and Dementia. (Oswestry, Shropshire)

Diana Ray Hunt. For services to the Local Environment in Suffolk. (Colchester, Suffolk)

Dominic Hurley. Fundraiser. For services to Charity. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

Donna-Marie Inwood. Chair, Leecliffe Big Local. For services to the community in Leecliffe, Borehamwood. (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire)

The Reverend David Stephen Ireland. Lately Chief Executive, Francis House Children’s Hospice. For services to Children’s Hospices. (Oldham, Greater Manchester)

Alison Jayne Irwin. Lately Head of Equality, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland. (Portstewart, County Antrim)

Naomi Clare Rees Issitt. Founder, OurJay Foundation. For services to Defibrillator Training and Awareness in Rugby, Warwickshire. (Rugby, Warwickshire)

Amy Elizabeth Jackson. Co-Founder and Operations Manager, The Lily Mae Foundation. For services to Bereaved Parents. (Coventry, West Midlands)

Ryan Paul Jackson. Co-Founder and Managing Director, The Lily Mae Foundation. For services to Bereaved Parents. (Coventry, West Midlands)

David John James. For services to Young People. (Aberdare, Mid Glamorgan)

Lorna Anne Janse Van Vuuren. For services to the community in Upper Woodford, Wiltshire. (Salisbury, Wiltshire)

Samuel Jardine. For Public Service and to the community in County Armagh. (Portadown, County Armagh)

Gary Johnson. Co-Founder, Reading Rockets Basketball Club. For services to Basketball and to Charity. (Reading, Berkshire)

Helen Johnson. Co-Founder, Reading Rockets Basketball Club. For services to Basketball and to Charity. (Reading, Berkshire)

John Melvyn Johnson. Volunteer, Wolverhampton Grammar School, West Midlands. For services to Education. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Anne Jones. For services to the community in Northampton, Northamptonshire. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Gwyn Jones. Lately Cattle Sector Group Chair, Animal Health and Welfare Pathway. For services to Animal Health and Welfare. (Billinghurst, West Sussex)

Mark Robert Jones. Customer Assistant, Southeastern. For services to Community Railway. (Faversham, Kent)

Philip Michael Jones. Junior Chief Coach, York City Rowing Club. For services to Rowing and Young People in York. (York, North Yorkshire)

Manjinder Singh Kang. Community Safety Manager, Network Rail. For services to Rail Safety and to Charity. (Wolverhampton, West Midlands)

Kathleen Kaye. Children’s Nursery Practitioner. For services to Early Years Childcare in Dumfries and Galloway. (Dumfries and Galloway)

Mervyn Sydney Kersh. British Army Veteran of the Normandy Landings and Bergen-Belsen. For services to Holocaust Remembrance and Education. (London, Greater London)

Iain William Lamond. Battalion Secretary and Officer in Charge of The Boys’ Brigade Scone Company Section. For services to The Boys’ Brigade. (Scone, Perth and Kinross)

Bernadette Langfield. Founder, Shy Lowen Horse and Pony Sanctuary. For services to Charity. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Robin Langton-Dodds. For services to Disadvantaged Young People in the London Borough of Lambeth. (London, Greater London)

Wendy Alison Latty. Dance Teacher, Alison School of Dance. For services to Dance. (Bromsgrove, Worcestershire)

David Russel Lerner. For services to the Jewish community in the London Borough of Harrow. (London, Greater London)

Barry Coleman Leveton. For services to the Jewish Community in Norwich. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Maureen Ann Leveton. For services to the Jewish Community in Norwich. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Arnold Sydney Lewis. For services to the Jewish Community in Liverpool. (Liverpool, Merseyside)

Jacqueline Lowe. Foster Carer, St Helens Borough Council, St Helens, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (Wigan, Greater Manchester)

Norman Lowe. Foster Carer, St Helens Borough Council, St Helens, Merseyside. For services to Foster Care. (Wigan, Lancashire)

Charlotte Anne Luckett. Principal Surveyor, Valuation Office Agency. For Public Service and to Charity. (Bideford, Devon)

Mary Ann MacFarlane. For services to Community Care and Charity. (Portree, Ross and Cromarty)

John Leslie Mackey. For services to Table Tennis. (Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire)

Glynis Smith Macleod. Lately Medical Secretary, NHS Orkney. For services to the NHS and to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Professor David Campbell James Main. Lately Chair, Animals in Science Committee, Home Office. For services to Animal Welfare. (Stroud, Gloucestershire)

Pamelia Lenora Marks. For services to the community in Sussex. (Hassocks, West Sussex)

Gillian Anne Marriott. For services to the Church and to the community in Long Eaton, Derbyshire. (Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire)

Robin Kenneth Marriott. For services to the community in Northampton. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)

Linda Susan Marshall. For services to the community in Fleckney, Leicestershire. (Fleckney, Leicestershire)

Susan Renee Marshall. For services to Education and to the community in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset. (Weston-super-Mare, Somerset)

Dudley Martin. Volunteer Lead Force Chaplain, West Yorkshire Police. For services to the Policing Community. (Huddersfield, West Yorkshire)

Bhajan Matharu. Assistant Headteacher, Deanesfield Primary School, London Borough of Hillingdon. For services to Education and Early Years. (London, Greater London)

Marion Elizabeth Maxey. For services to Young People and to Music. (Romsey, Hampshire)

Robert Anthony Mays. For services to Parkinson’s Disease Sufferers and to Charitable Fundraising. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)

Bartholomew McCran. Volunteer. For services to The Royal British Legion and to Ex-Service People in Glasgow. (Glasgow, Glasgow)

Clare Alexis McCullagh. Nursery Director, Rosedene Nurseries Limited. For services to Early Years Education. (Northallerton, North Yorkshire)

Jan Blackwood McCulloch Haynes. Practice Manager, Barns Medical Practice, Ayr. For services to Practice Management and Education. (Mauchline, Ayrshire and Arran)

Margaret Anne McDonald. Founder and Chair, Car4U. For services to People with Cancer in Falkirk. (Falkirk, Stirling and Falkirk)

Joanne Naomi McIntyre. Founder Member, TTPNetwork Patient Support Group. For services to People Affected by Thrombotic Thrombocyopenic Purpura and to Domestic Abuse. (Newbury, Berkshire)

Niree Kathleen McMorris. For services to the community in Londonderry. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

John McMurran. Building Supervisor, Donaghadee Primary School. For services to Education and to the community in Donaghadee. (Newtownards, County Down)

Captain David Alexander McNamee. For services to the community in Slaidburn and the Hodder Valley, Lancashire. (Clitheroe, Lancashire)

Jonathan McNee. Senior Marine Officer, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Northern Ireland). For Voluntary Service to Military Aviation Archaeology in Northern Ireland. (Londonderry, County Londonderry)

Dr Colin Allen Mercer. For services to the community in Botley, Hampshire. (Botley, Hampshire)

Malcolm Metcalf. Fundraiser. For Charitable Service. (Gorleston, Norfolk)

Florence Victoria Methven. For Voluntary Service to the NSPCC and to the community in Newcastle, County Down. (Newcastle, County Down)

Alison Rosalind Milne. Highland Dance Teacher. For services to Highland Dancing. (Huntly, Aberdeenshire)

Ffion Lucy Mitchell-Langford. Hiraeth Yn Y Môr Project Lead, Marine Conservation Society. For services to the Natural Marine Environment and to the communities in North Wales. (Wrexham, Clwyd)

Janice McKay Monty. Trustee and lately Chief Executive Officer, Shaftesbury Youth Club, Merseyside, and lately Chief Executive Officer, Tranmere Rovers in the Community. For services to the community in The Wirral. (Birkenhead, Merseyside)

Hilda Moore. Tennis Coach and Volunteer. For services to Tennis. (Marlborough, Wiltshire)

Maria Moore. For services to the community in Southampton, Hampshire. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Gerald Bennett Morris. For services to the community in the Parish of Perranzabuloe, Cornwall. (Truro, Cornwall)

Canon John Thomas Naylor. Music Director, Nantwich Choral Society. For services to Music. (Market Drayton, Shropshire)

Mary Marian Nicholas. For services to People with Learning Disabilities in Northern Ireland. (Belfast, County Borough of Belfast)

Susan Ann Nichols. Deputy Manager, Fledglings Day Nursery, Solihull. For services to Early Years Education. (Solihull, West Midlands)

Michael Nicholson. Crew Manager, Clough Road and Hull Central Fire Stations, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and to the community in Humberside. (Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire)

Gerald Thomas Nickless. For services to the community in Shifnal, Shropshire. (Shifnal, Shropshire)

Alastair Scott Norman. For services to the community in Stourpaine, Dorset. (Stourpaine, Dorset)

Stewart Thomas Norris. Squadron Leader, Commanding 875 (Westhill) Squadron RAF Air Cadets. For services to Young People in Aberdeenshire. (Westhill, Aberdeenshire)

Angela Patricia O’Callaghan. For services to Health and Wellbeing in the Workplace. (Colchester, Essex)

Christine Marie Pattinson. Volunteer, Distington Big Local. For services to the community in Distington, West Cumbria. (Distington, Cumbria)

Pritesh Pattni. Postmaster, Bristol Street Post Office. For services to the community in Birmingham and to Charity. (Birmingham, West Midlands)

Raymond Stockan Peace. Pipe Major. For services to Music, Culture and to the community in Orkney. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Ronald William Pearson. Chair, Groundsman and Secretary, Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club. For services to Cricket. (Wrexham, Clwyd)

Shaun Rodney Pelling. Warrant Officer Class 1 (Regimental Sergeant Major) for Headquarters Southeast Army Cadet Force. For Voluntary Service to Young People. (St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex)

David John Pendall. Volunteer Coach, Bedford Rowing Club. For services to Rowing and to Young People in Bedford. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Indra Rukmani Perera. Early Years Leader, Rainbow House, London. For services to Early Years Education. (London, Greater London)

Judith Ann Pickess. Leader, Girlguiding. For services to Young People in Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Ann Elizabeth Pike. Chair of Carers of West Lothian and lately Vice-Chair of West Lothian’s Third Sector Interface. For service to the community and Third Sector in West Lothian. (Livingston, Edinburgh)

Kanti Karsan Pindoria. Police Staff, Special Constable and Volunteer Police Cadet Leader, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing and to the community in London. (London, Greater London)

Geoffrey Philip Pinney. Group President, West Hatch Scout Group. For services to Young People in Somerset. (Taunton, Somerset)

Alice Florence Potter. Police Volunteer Christian Police Association and Chaplain, Surrey Police. For services to Policing and to the community in Surrey. (Woking, Surrey)

Elisabeth Kathleen Pugh. Co-Founder and Producer, Walk the Plank. For services to the Arts. (Caernarfon, Gwynedd)

Dorothy Jean Pullen. For services to Military Personnel. (Hereford, Herefordshire)

Susan Lynne Raymond. Interview Manager, Office for National Statistics. For services to Statistics. (Ilkley, West Yorkshire)

Lisa Riding. Head of the Speech and Communication Specialist Resource, St Thomas ? Becket, Wakefield, West Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Wakefield, West Yorkshire)

Ryan Francis Masterman Riley. Founder, Life Kitchen. For services to Sufferers of Loss of Taste. (Blaydon, Tyne and Wear)

Christopher John Mostyn Roberts. For services to Young People, to Charity and to Music. (Conwy, Clwyd)

Dr Kevin Peter Robinson. Director of Cetacean Research and Rescue Unit and Leading Marine Ecologist. For services to the Protection of UK Whales, Dolphins and Porpoises. (Banff, Banffshire)

Richard Barry Rosenberg. Trustee and Fundraiser, Teenage Cancer Trust. For Charitable Service. (London, Greater London)

Elena Rossi. Breastfeeding Support Volunteer, Swindon, Wiltshire. For services to the community in Swindon and Wiltshire. (Swindon, Wiltshire)

Tracy Rowland. Founder, Ready Steady Go, Monmouthshire. For services to Children and Young Adults with Autistic Spectrum Disorder. (Caldicot, Gwent)

Dr Keith Ruddle. Volunteer Co-Ordinator, Chipping Norton News. For services to the community in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. (Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire)

Marguerite Olive Ruffles. Home Library Service Volunteer, Royal Voluntary Service. For Voluntary Service. (Rowlands Gill, Tyne and Wear)

William Ryan. Founder, Saltash Rugby Football Club. For services to Rugby Football in Cornwall. (Saltash, Cornwall)

Shaeera Fatima Sahi. For services to Young People. (London, Greater London)

Neil Anthony Salt. Constituency Officer, Streatham and Croydon North, Lambeth and Southwark Conservative Federation. For Political Service. (London, Greater London)

Andrew John Salter. Apprentice Training Manager, AWE plc. For services to Defence Engineering and to Young People. (Thatcham, Berkshire)

Ian Malcolm Sandiford JP DL. For services to the community in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. (Rochdale, Greater Manchester)

Diane Christine Sangster. Manager, Cosmos Community Centre, St Andrews. For services to Community Education and Childcare. (St Andrews, Fife)

Scott Saunders. For services to Emergency Response and to the community in Telford. (Telford, Shropshire)

Iolene Jennifer Scholes. For services to the community in Shipston-On-Stour, Warwickshire. (Shipston-on-Stour, Warwickshire)

Janis Ina Mary Scott. For services to the community in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire. (Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire)

Debra Marie Scotting. For services to the community in Warmington, Northamptonshire. (Peterborough, Cambridgeshire)

Victoria Louise Seymour. Lately Tutor, Somerset Skills and Learning. For services to Skills. (Ottery St Mary, Devon)

Erika Shearer. Director of Music, The Orkney Traditional Music Project. For services to Traditional Fiddle and Accordion Tuition. (Kirkwall, Orkney)

Ian Philip Shepherd. For services to the community in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. (High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire)

Dr Toby Shevlane. Co-Founder, Mantic. For services to AI Innovation. (London, Greater London)

Jane Elizabeth Shore. For services to the community in Wickersley, South Yorkshire. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

John Graham Silverwood. For services to the community in Stocksbridge, South Yorkshire. (Sheffield, South Yorkshire)

Anna Simmons. Treasurer and Board Member, ASCEL. For services to Libraries. (Dunstable, Bedfordshire)

Elaine Olga Simmons. Dental Nurse Tutor and Internal Quality Assessor, The Academy of Dental Nursing Ltd. For services to Dentistry and Dental Nursing. (Holywell, Clwyd)

Lesley-Ann Joy Simpson. Chief Executive, The Chestnut Appeal. For services to Men’s Health. (Plymouth, Devon)

Sileas Sinclair. Conductor, Oban Gaelic Choir, Composer and Music Arranger. For services to Scottish Music and Culture. (Oban, Argyll and Bute)

Sabhijinder Singh Hayer (Sam Hayer). Gym Manager, Sam’s Gym and Head Coach, Oldbury Academy Weightlifting Club. For services to Weightlifting and to the community in the West Midlands. (Bromgsrove, Worcestershire)

Margaret Anne Slucutt. Co-Chair of South Gloucestershire Council Age-friendly Delivery Group. For services to the community in South Gloucestershire. (Gloucestershire)

David Robert Smith. For services to the community in Datchet, Berkshire. (Datchet, Berkshire)

Elaine Smith. Chief of Staff, Royal Navy Develop Directorate. For services to Defence and to Charitable Fundraising. (Southampton, Hampshire)

Katherine Anne Smith. Fundraiser. For services to Brain Tumour Research and to Charity. (Stourbridge, West Midlands)

David Harry Stembridge KC. For services to the community in Newton Ferrers and Noss Mayo, Devon. (Plymouth, Devon)

Angela Frances Stevenson. For services to Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Support in North East England. (Wallsend, Tyne and Wear)

Christine Alice Storry. Procurement Manager, Bath and North-East Somerset Council. For services to Sustainable and Local Food Procurement. (Bristol, Bristol)

Beverley Anne Stotesbury. Volunteer, St John Ambulance Hampshire. For Voluntary Service to Community First Aid. (Fareham, Hampshire)

Sara Lindsay Strong. For services to the community in Oxfordshire. (Oxford, Oxfordshire)

James Joseph Sullivan. For services to Refugees and Asylum Seekers and to the community in Birmingham. (Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands)

Cindy Marie Sutcliffe. Inclusion Manager, Hanson Academy, Bradford, West Yorkshire. For services to Education. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Jason Sweeney. For services to the community in Hebburn, Tyne and Wear. (Washington, Tyne and Wear)

Dawn Frances Taylor. For services to the community in Rossendale, Lancashire. (Rossendale, Lancashire)

Julie Taylor. For services to the community in Maldon, Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Olwyn Taylor. For services to the community in Debdale Park, Gorton, Greater Manchester. (Manchester, Greater Manchester)

Jonathan Ross Tear. Head of Public Body Reviews, Department for Transport. For services to Diversity and Inclusion, and to Charity. (Ashtead, Surrey)

Barbara Ann Thomas. For services to the community in Mere, Wiltshire. (Warminster, Wiltshire)

Barbara Anne Thomas. Emergency Response Volunteer, North Wales, British Red Cross, For Voluntary Service to the Red Cross. (Buckley, Clwyd)

Justin Matthew Thomas. Police Staff, West Midlands Police and Founder, Young Gloves Karate. For services to Young People. (Kidderminster, Worcestershire)

Kathryn Thomas. Senior Programme Manager, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. For services to Volunteer Management and Community Support. (Blackwood, Gwent)

James Edward Thompson. Special Constable, Northumbria Police. For services to Policing. (Northumberland)

Lloyd Anthony Thompson. Founder and Director, Tranquil Productions and Tech Styles International. For services to Young People and to the community in Bradford through Hip Hop and Dance. (Bradford, West Yorkshire)

Jill Patricia Thorley. Volunteer Co-Ordinator, The Chipping Norton News. For services to the community in Chipping Norton. (Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire)

Commodore Stephen Thorne RD. For services to the community in Dorset. (Cullompton, Devon)

Douglas Alan Timms. For Charitable Service to the community in Carterton, Oxfordshire. (Carterton, Oxfordshire)

Pauline Mary Timms. For Charitable Service to the community in Carterton, Oxfordshire. (Carterton, Oxfordshire)

Adam James Tinsley. For services to the community in Maltby, South Yorkshire. (Rotherham, South Yorkshire)

David Martin Tomlinson. Co-Founder, Chair of Trustees and Project Manager, Acting on Impulse. For services to the community in Greater Manchester. (Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester)

Suzan Lorelle Tomlinson. Co-Founder and Project Manager, Acting on Impulse. For services to the community in Greater Manchester. (Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester)

David John Toop. For services to the community in Whittlesford, Cambridgeshire. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Barry Francis Turner. For services to the community in Oldbury-on-Severn, Gloucestershire. (Oldbury-on-Severn, Gloucestershire)

Jennifer Anne Turner. School Crossing Patrol. For services to Road Safety. (Southport, Merseyside)

Rachel Sandra Turner. Lately Councillor, Reigate and Banstead Borough Council. For Political Service. (Tadworth, Surrey)

Richard Glegg Turner. For services to the community in Thurstaton, Merseyside. (Wirral, Merseyside)

Sahina Ugradar. For services to the community in Ilford, London Borough of Redbridge. (London, Greater London)

John Vincent. Owner, The Network – Tackling Social Exclusion. For services to Public Libraries. (Exeter, Devon)

Pamela Janet Waite. President and lately Chair of the Royal British Legion Port Talbot. For services to Charity and to Veterans. (Port Talbot, West Glamorgan)

Frances Walker. Chair, Worksop Priory and Gatehouse Community Trust. For services to the community in Bassetlaw. (Worksop, Nottinghamshire)

Simon John Walsh. Procurement Director and Joint Greater Manchester Procurement Lead, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS and Charity. (Nelson, Lancashire)

John Edwin Warren. Nursery Director, Kingsway Nursery Group, London and Managing Director and Freelance Consultant, John Warren Consultancy. For services to Early Years and Education. (London, Greater London)

John Wassell. Co-Founder and Creative Producer, Walk the Plank. For services to the Arts. (Caernarfon, Gwynedd)

Colonel (Rtd) David Ian Waters TD. President, Lancashire Armed Forces Association. For Voluntary Service to Veterans. (Preston, Lancashire)

Amy Natasha Watson. Foster Carer, Bedfordshire Council, Bedfordshire. For services to Foster Care. (Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire)

Ross William Watson. Foster Carer, Bedfordshire Council, Bedfordshire. For services to Foster Care. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

Pamela Weatherington. For services to Young People in Oundle, Northamptonshire. (Oundle, Northamptonshire)

Geoffrey Wellens. For services to Heritage and to the community in Middleton, Greater Manchester. (Chester, Cheshire)

Colin Henry Wells. Ambulance Support Volunteer, West Midlands, British Red Cross. For Voluntary Service. (Coventry, Warwickshire)

Valentine Freeman West. For services to Charitable Causes and to the Gurkha and Afghan communities in Colchester, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)

Tina Emily Whitmore. For services to the community in Eastbourne. (Eastbourne, East Sussex)

Jacqueline Yvonne Whitnell. Nurse, Lime Tree Primary Care Practice. For services to the NHS and to Higher Education. (Worthing, West Sussex)

Mark John Whittaker. For services to the community in Marple, Greater Manchester. (Stockport, Greater Manchester)

Serena Wiebe. Boxing Coach and Youth Voice Ambassador, Empire Fighting Chance and Knife Crime Campaigner. For services to Young People. (Bristol, Bristol)

Rosalind Mary Willatts. For services to the community in Wilbarston, Northamptonshire. (Market Harborough, Leicestershire)

Rachel Anne Williams. Volunteer, Church and Community. For services to the community in Toddington. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

James John Wilson. Chair, Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club. For services to Youth Development, Sport and to Community Empowerment. (Gorebridge, Midlothian)

Eleanor Dorothy Wolfenden-Orr. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to the community in Northern Ireland. (Portstewart, County Londonderry)

Gail Elizabeth Wood. Fundraiser, Cancer Research UK. For Charitable Services. (Bury, Greater Manchester)

Stephen Christopher Woodley. Member and lately Chair, Canterbury Lawn Tennis Club. For services to Tennis in Kent. (Canterbury, Kent)

Elizabeth Woodworth. For services to Smoking Cessation. (High Peak, Derbyshire)

Angela Wooller. Apprenticeship and Qualifications Manager, East Sussex County Council. For services to Further Education. (Hailsham, East Sussex)

Rebecca Wray. For services to Volunteering in Northern Ireland. (Coleraine, County Londonderry)

Brenda Irene Wright. Volunteer, St Issey Church of England Primary School, Wadebridge, Cornwall. For services to Education. (Wadebridge, Cornwall)

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE AND OVERSEAS LIST

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

KNIGHTS BACHELOR

Ian Stewart Forrester KC. Arbitrator and former Judge. For services to International Law.

Christopher Stephen Vajda KC. Barrister and former Judge. For services to International Law.

ROYAL NAVY

ORDER OF THE BATH

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Vice Admiral Michael Keith Utley CB OBE

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Rear Admiral James Parkin CBE

ARMY

ORDER OF THE BATH

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Lieutenant General Jeremy Matthew James Bennett CBE

Major General Sarah Helen Johansen MBE

Major General Gerald Mark Strickland DSO MBE

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ORDER OF THE BATH

Knights Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Air Chief Marshal Harvey Smyth CB OBE DFC

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Air Vice-Marshal David Scott Arthurton OBE

Air Vice-Marshal Timothy David Neal-Hopes OBE

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Dame Grand Cross (GCMG)

Dame Barbara Janet Woodward DCMG OBE. UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, UK Mission to the United Nations, New York, United States of America. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Knight Commander (KCMG)

Tim Eicke KC. lately Judge at the European Court of Human Rights elected in respect of the United Kingdom. For services to the protection of Human Rights in Europe.

Professor David Christopher William Mabey CBE. Professor of Communicable Diseases, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. For services to Global Health. (London)

Simon John Manley CMG. UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Geneva, Switzerland. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Professor Anthony Damien Redmond OBE. Founder of UK-Med and Professor Emeritus of International Emergency Medicine, University of Manchester. For services to Humanitarian Medical Assistance.

Dr Christian Phillip Hollier Turner CMG. lately Director General, Geopolitics, and Political Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Companion (CMG)

Sarah Frances Cliffe. former Director, New York University’s Center on International Cooperation. For services to Conflict Prevention, Peacebuilding and International Development.

Professor Nicholas Philip John Day. Director, Mahidol Oxford Research Programme and Professor of Tropical Medicine, Oxford University. For services to Global Health.

Dr. Comfort Ekhuase Ero. President and Chief Executive Officer, International Crisis Group. For services to Crisis Response and Conflict Prevention.

Benjamin James Fender OBE. Director Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Maxwell Pearse Gandell OBE. Senior Overseas Security Adviser, Estates, Security and Network Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to UK Security Overseas.

Stephen Benedict Hickey. Director Middle East and North Africa, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Bethan Rhiannon Hopkins. Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Deborah Louise Moffat. (Debbie Palmer), Director, Energy, Climate and Environment, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to International Development.

George Moray Williamson. Director, HMGCC. For services to National Security.

ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

THE ROYAL VICTORIAN ORDER

Knight Grand Cross (GCVO)

The Duke of Richard Walter John Buccleuch and Queensberry KT KBE CVO. For Public Service.

Dame Commander (DCVO)

Celia Jane Innes CVO. Senior Lady-in-Waiting to The Princess Royal.

Charlotte Elizabeth Manley CVO OBE. lately Chapter Clerk, College of St. George, Windsor Castle.

Commander (CVO)

Edmund John Seward Anderson CBE. lately Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire. (West Yorkshire)

Adebayo Olawale Edun. lately Trustee, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Catherine Mary Jones LVO. HR Administration Manager, Royal Household.

Michael George More-Molyneux. Lord-Lieutenant of Surrey. (Surrey)

The Right Honourable the Lord William Jefferson Hague of Richmond. For services to The Royal Foundation and to Nature Conservation.

Jeanna Catherine Swan. Lord-Lieutenant of Berwickshire. (Berwickshire)

Lieutenant (LVO)

Professor Philip Anthony Bloom. Surgeon Oculist to The King.

Professor Charles David Seymour Deakin. Travelling Physician to The King and Queen.

Simon James Eccles. Surgeon to The King and Queen.

Diane Ivy Eddy MVO. Visitor Enterprise Office and Holiday Cottage Manager, Balmoral Estate.

David Fein. For services to The Earthshot Prize and to Nature Conservation.

Jeffrey Kevin Johnson MVO. Archives Curator, Royal Household.

John Edward Morton Morris. For services to the Royal Collection.

Edward George Christian Parsons. Land Agent, Sandringham Estate.

Ian David Arthur Russell MVO. Registrar and Seneschal of the Cinque Ports.

William Edward Scott MVO. Head of Fire and Security, The Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Aidan David Somers. Manager, Royal Studs, Sandringham.

Member (MVO)

Jason Michael Baltov. Inspector, New South Wales Police Force. (South Wales)

Monsieur Jacques Boucher CD. lately Honours Advisor, Cabinet of the Lieutenant -Governor of Québec.

Katie Charlotte Buckhalter. Press Manager, Royal Collection Trust.

Paul Lawrence Burch RVM. Warden, Sandringham Estate.

Paula Anne Fitzpatrick. Senior Protocol Officer, New South Wales Premier’s Department.

Helen Elizabeth Graham. Events and Programme Manager, Royal Household.

Daniel Hatton. Constable, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Jade Yasmin Hayward-Browne. lately Operations Manager (C Branch), Royal Household.

Kylie Jayne Hunter. Property Project Manager, Royal Household.

Bruce Ian Kirkpatrick MOM. Chief Superintendent, Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Tung Tsin Lam. Photographer, Royal Collection Trust.

Benjamin John Murphy. lately Estates Director, Duchy of Cornwall. (Cornwall)

Dr. Alessandro Nasini. Senior Curator of Photographs, Royal Collection Trust.

Anna-Maria Scott. Senior Project Manager, Buckingham Palace Reservicing Programme, Royal Household.

Surinder Singh Rawat. Lead Network Engineer, Digital Services, Royal Household.

Simon James Soley. Senior Landing Site Officer, The King’s Helicopter Flight.

Jason Stibbs. Fire Surveillance Officer, Royal Household.

Steven John Tanner. Detective Inspector, Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Royalty and Specialist Protection.

Jenna Brooke Whitnall. lately Head of Ticketing, Royal Collection Trust.

Alexandra Z Booth. Head of Visitor Operations (London), Royal Collection Trust. (London)

ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

Silver

Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop. Orderly and Driver to The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Lindsay Alexandra Brooks. Assistant Housekeeper, Royal Household.

Helen Rosalinde Buckham. Membership and Group Bookings Coordinator, Windsor Great Park.

Maria Alice Marques Rito De Freitas. lately Housekeeper, Government House, Guernsey.

James Richard Earle. Tractor and Machinery Operator, Open Parks, Windsor Great Park.

John Anthony Forster. Divisional Sergeant Major, The King’s Bodyguard of the Yeomen of the Guard.

Manon Mathilde Gaillard. Page of the Cellars, Royal Household.

Philip Edwin Stafford Hall. Warden, Windsor Castle, Royal Collection Trust.

Verity Anne Hardstaff. Footman, Royal Household.

Dominic Peter Kent. First Chauffeur, The Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace.

Barry Luther Morris. Yeoman Bed Goer, The King’s Bodyguard of the Yeomen of the Guard.

Margaret Concepta Power. Telephone Operator, Royal Household.

Ludlow Earl Smith. General Catering Assistant, Royal Household.

Karen Lesley Smyth-Dice. Groom, The Royal Mews, Windsor Castle.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. For services to The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Michael Robin Wheatley. lately Verger, St. Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

ROYAL NAVY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Knights Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE)

Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin KCB

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Commodore Sharon Louise Malkin ADC

Brigadier Christopher Norman Ordway

Commodore Roger Readwin

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Captain Alistair Clack

Commander Sean William Dufosee MBE

Captain Mohayed Magzoub

Commander Mandy Sheila McBain MBE

Commander Robert William Moore

Commodore Stephanie Pearmain

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Captain Richard Angove

Chief Petty Officer (Diver) Philip Brierley

Lieutenant Commander Rachel Sarah Campbell

Chief Petty Officer (Photographer) Angela Cheal

Lieutenant Commander George Richard Lunn

Sub Lieutenant Astha McMillan

Lieutenant Ryan Sookoo

Lieutenant Commander (Sea Cadet Corps) Faye Isadora Eleanor Taylor

Warrant Officer Class 1 Engineering Technician Mark Brian Thomas. Warrant Officer Class 1 Engineering Technician (Marine Engineer)

ARMY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Knights Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE)

Lieutenant General David James Eastman MBE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Brigadier David James Bickers MBE

Brigadier Mark Joffrie Comer

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lieutenant Colonel Finlay Bibby

Colonel Duncan Alan Chamberlain

Colonel Geraint Martin Davies

Colonel Andrew James Maskell

Lieutenant Colonel Alistair James Morris

Colonel Ceri Myrline Morton

Lieutenant Colonel Paula Janet Nicholas MBE

Lieutenant Colonel Garrett James O’Leary

Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Rhyen Pattinson

Colonel James Francis Peycke

Lieutenant Colonel James Andrew Seddon

Lieutenant Colonel Harry Guy Simpson

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Major Martin James Bentley

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher William Billups

Warrant Officer Class 1 Casey Alan Brooks

Major Steven John Russell Burton

Lieutenant Colonel Natasha Marketa Chatham-Zvelebil

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Connelly

Warrant Officer Class 1 Adam Lee Culliford

Lieutenant Paul Clifford Deakin

Major Maxim Stuart Erskine-Naylor

Warrant Officer Class 2 Stella Gale

Major Johnathan Green

Corporal Shane Alan John Green

Captain Emma Grimshaw VR

Corporal Dayle Mark Hardaker

Captain Stuart Thomas Hawkins

Major William Patrick Heather-Hayes

Major Amanda Claire Hewitt

Lieutenant Colonel David Leslie Hobbs

Warrant Officer Class 1 Derek Neil Hodgson

Corporal Jessica Maites Hoggarth

Major James Robert Hood

Colour Sergeant Scott William Jamieson

Major Chakra Bahadur Khatri

Major Mark Richard Samuel Lambert

Major Jonathan David Leigh

Major Anthony Peter Campbell Leighton

Major Christopher Robert Mawson

Major Matthew Adrian McGarvey-Miles

Colonel Edwin Peter Oldfield

Captain David Alan Paylor

Colonel Sarah Raitt

Warrant Officer Class 2 Steven Paul Sharp

Major Aaron Mark Thompson

Warrant Officer Class 2 Ashley Tipping

Lieutenant Colonel Darren Ward

Staff Sergeant James Nathan Weller

Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Christopher Williams

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Air Vice-Marshal Adrian Stewart Burns

Air Commodore Peter Nigel Cracroft

Air Vice-Marshal Philip Thomas Giles Lester

Air Commodore Nicholas Michael Worrall

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Wing Commander Frederic Yves Gagnon

Group Captain Paul Anthony Hanson

Group Captain Andrew Peter March

Squadron Leader Alison Faith McDowell

Wing Commander Richard Podmore

Group Captain James Peter Radley

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Flight Lieutenant Jack James Bentley

Wing Commander Christopher Wyndham Berryman

Squadron Leader Christopher Bowen

Squadron Leader Robert Geoffrey Causer

Squadron Leader Mark Robert Dennett

Wing Commander Laura Kate Frowen

Corporal David Jameson

Flight Lieutenant Richard Geoffrey Micklethwaite

Sergeant Gareth Anthony Roberts

Warrant Officer Mark Willis

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Carol Colburn Grigor. Founder and Director, Dunard Fund UK and USA, President, The Colburn Foundation. For services to the Arts, Culture and Women in the UK.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Gary Green. former Group Chief Operating Officer, North America, Compass Group and Business Advisor. For services to International Business, Industry and the UK Economy.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr. Dwomoa Adu. Honorary Consultant Nephrologist and Senior Research Fellow, University of Ghana Medical School. For services to treating Kidney Disease in the UK and Overseas.

Alison Mary Alcock. (Alison McEwen), lately British Deputy Consul General, British Consulate-General Jerusalem. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Anne Aslett. Global Chief Executive Officer, The Elton John Aids Foundation. For services to HIV, Healthcare, and equality in the UK and globally.

Mark Robert Bamforth. Executive Chairman, Kincell Bio and General Partner of Kineticos AMR Accelerator Fund, United States of America. For services to UK Life Sciences and to UK/USA business relations.

Yoshua Bengio OC FRS. Scientific Director, Canada’s Artificial Intelligence Hub; UK special Artificial Intelligence Advisor and Member of the United Nation’s Scientific Advisory Board. For services to Artificial Intelligence in the UK.

Allison Elizabeth Booth. Deputy Director, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Senay Bulbul. Political Counsellor, British Embassy Washington, United States of America. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Robbie McGregor Bulloch. lately Director Gibraltar Negotiations, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to Gibraltar negotiations with the European Commission and Spain.

Edith Rose Caldwell. Chief Executive Officer, Plan International UK. For services to International Humanitarian Aid and Development.

Bruce Leonard Andrew Carter. former Chairman of the Board, TB ALLIANCE. For services to the Treatment of Tuberculosis.

Gaynell Doreen Hayward-Caesar. Sexual Assault Response Team Coordinator, and retired Nurse. For services to Healthcare in the community in Bermuda.

Daniel Leo Horn-Phathanothai. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Just Transitions Incubator; Founder and Convenor, Bangkok Climate Action Week. For services to International Development and tackling Climate Change.

Catherine Mary Inglehearn MBE. British Ambassador to Niger. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Kenneth Isaac. lately Head of DCAF (Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance) Country Office, Banjul, The Gambia. For services to the Security Sector in the UK and Overseas, specifically in The Gambia.

Dr. Rachel Gillian Karrach. Director, Tansen Mission Hospital Tansen (UMHT), Nepal. For service to Healthcare in Nepal.

Jeremy John Marshall Kelly. Founder, Board Chair and Lifetime Trustee, Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation. For services to supporting families suffering from Myotonic Dystrophy in the UK and Overseas.

Ewan Duncan Kindness. Specialist Programme Delivery Manager, Jakarta Centre for Law Enforcement Cooperation (JCLEC). For services to Advancing Counter Terrorism collaboration in Southeast Asia.

Patrick Joseph McCabe. lately Programme Manager, Explosive Ordnance Device Operations, United Nations Mine Action Service Occupied Palestinian Territory (UNMASOPT), Palestine. For services to the safe disposal of Explosive Ordnance Devices in Gaza.

Aled Miles. Welsh Government Envoy to the United States of America. For services to the Economy and the promotion of the Welsh Technology Sector.

Charlotte Anik Rachel Pierre. lately British High Commissioner to Mauritius. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Michael Raine. Programme Manager, APOPO Cambodia. For services to Humanitarian Land Mine Clearance and Explosive Ordnance Disposal Overseas.

Alexander Luke Rhodes. Founding Trustee, Elephant Protection Initiative and Trustee and Chair, Tusk Trust. For services to Global Conservation.

David Nigel Sampson. Deputy Director, Baring Foundation. For services to LGBT+ equality in the UK and Overseas.

Richard James Smith. Board Member and Supervisor, British Chamber of Commerce Taipei. For services to UK Education and the British Community in Taiwan.

Dr. Neil Frederick Squires. Secretary General, The International Association of National Public Health Institutes. For services to Global Public Health.

Katherine Amelia Stuart. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Andrew Phillip Thorne. Chairman, Kestrel Worldwide Shipping. For services to British Exports and to British Interests in the Caribbean.

Martin David Uden. President, British Korean War Veterans Association. For services to British Veterans of the Korean War, and to UK/Korea relations.

Graham Watson. retired Consultant Urological Surgeon; Co-founder, Medi Tech Trust. For services to the development of Endo-Urological Science and to the training of Endo-Urology Overseas.

Owen Huw Williams. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Sean Heward Kelly Aita. Theatre Director and Playwright. For services to English Language and UK Culture in Europe.

Jean Avis Ajin. Founder and Trustee, The Mityana Charity. For services to the local community in Mityana, Uganda.

Sarah Coid Annable-Gardner. Chief Executive, Action Through Enterprise. For services to International Development in Ghana.

Lohan Jekhan Aruliah. Social and Entrepreneurship Coach. For services to Development in Sri Lanka.

David John Barnes. Founder, the Strath-Kenya Project – Strathallan School, Forgandenny. For services to Children and Young People in Perthshire and Kenya. (Perth)

Jacqueline Sylvia Barrett. former Future Olympic Host Cities Director, International Olympic Committee. For services to International Olympic Sport.

Andre Sydney Leon Braithwaite. Music Director, Elmore Stoutt High School, British Virgin Islands. For services to Young People and the Music Industry in the British Virgin Islands.

Stephen John Cain. lately President, Triangle British American Business Council, North Carolina, United States of America. For services to UK/North Carolina Commercial and Cultural Relations.

Robert Chatfield. Country Director, Argentina and Chile, British Council. For services to UK Soft Power and UK/Argentina Cultural Relations.

Dr. Ahmad Masood Cheema. Consultant Surgeon, King Edward Memorial Hospital, Stanley, Falkland Islands. For services to the Falkland Islands.

Professor Kwangwook Cho. Professor of Neuroscience, Kings College London. For services to UK/Korea Relations in the areas of Science and Health. (London)

Pauline Joyce Clarke. lately Head, Archive Search, Information & Digital Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Mark John Collier. Missionary, Board Member and Trustee, Friends in Action International Northern Ireland. For services to the provision of drinking water in Africa.

Carolyn Jayne Davidson. former British Consul General, Osaka, Japan. For services to British Foreign Policy and British Trade and Investment.

Gareth William Davies. Executive Director, the European Cleft Organisation. For services to Health in the UK and Overseas.

William Thornley Edmunds. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Harry Lubin Fitzgerald. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Victoria Jane Fletcher. Chair of the Board of Trustees, Women’s Centre Gulrukhsor. For services to Women in Tajikistan.

Thomas Alfred Forster. Principal Ballet Dancer, American Ballet Theatre. For services to Dance.

Claudia Louise Garland. lately First Secretary, Counterterrorism & Strategic Threats, British Embassy Washington, United States of America. For services to British Foreign Policy and National Security.

Elizabeth Marie Grier-Menager. Founder, Hands on London. For services to Volunteering and Charitable Fundraising. (London)

Richard Antony Hallows. Chair, the British Charitable Fund. For services to British Citizens in France.

Gloria Lucille Hamilton-Lightbourne. Founder and former President, the National Cancer Society, the Turks and Caicos Islands. For services to Cancer Support and Health Advocacy in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Sigurd Haveland. Chief Paramedic and Divisional Clinical Lead (Primary & Emergency Services), Gibraltar Health Authorities; Chief Executive Officer, St Johns Ambulance – Gibraltar. For services to Health in Gibraltar.

Robert Campbell Frank Hoy. Christian Engineers in Development, Solace Ministries, Faith Centred Ministries Church, the Anglican Dioceses of Cyangugu and Byumba and The Safe Water Trust. For services to Water Engineering in Rwanda.

Janet Elizabeth Jeffrey. Founder, Physiotherapy Outreach Programme. For services to Children with Disabilities in Lesotho.

Bruce John Lawton Lowe. Founding Member of the British American Chamber of Commerce, Great Lakes Region, Cleveland, Ohio, United States of America. For services to British Business in the United States of America.

Tracey Claire Maund. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Annette Middleton. Registered Nurse; Trustee, Senior Nurse and Chief Organiser, Overseas Plastic Surgery Appeal. For services to Children suffering from Cleft Lip and Palate Conditions in Pakistan.

Christina Kim Miller. former Head of UK Research Office, Brussels, Belgium. For services to UK Foreign Policy.

Philip Ashley Peatfield. Co-Founder, The Funzi and Bodo Trust. For services to Development in Kenya.

Sara June Peatfield. Co-Founder & Trustee, The Funzi and Bodo Trust. For services to Development in Kenya.

James John Reed. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National Security.

Caroline Amanda Rye. Team Leader, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Peter James Nasmyth Sidebotham. Author and Conservator. For services to UK/Georgia relations.

Richard Geoffrey William Tilley. British Honorary Consul Eswatini. For services to UK/Eswatini relations and to British Nationals in Eswatini.

Dr. Angeline Biegler Turner. Iraq Senior Principal Research Analyst, Analysis Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Andrew John Watts. Senior Detentions Adviser, Counter-Terrorism Department, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to National security.

Matthew James Patrick Willmore. lately Regional Counter-Terrorism Officer for Central Asia, British Embassy Tashkent, Uzbekistan. For services to Counter Terrorism in Central Asia.

ISLE OF MAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

The Honourable Laurence David Skelly. For services to the Isle of Man.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jennifer Anna Houghton. For services to Business, the Community and to Philanthropy on the Isle of Man.

Julie Elizabeth Stokes. For services to Cancer Patients on the Isle of Man.

GUERNSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Helen Isabelle Glencross. For services to Heritage in Guernsey.

JERSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Alison Fossey. Detective Superintendent, States of Jersey Police. For services to Island Policing and to the wider community of Jersey.

Nicholas John Kershaw. Chair, Every Child Our Future and Co-Chair, Jersey Community Foundation. For services to Education and Charitable Service.

Cyril Edward Whelan. For services to Jersey’s Judiciary.

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Susan Michelle Anderson. Trustee and Executive Director, Atlas Foundation South Africa. For services to Charity through Sport.

Thomas Matthew Ashe. Founder, Favela Brass. For services to Music Education in Rio de Janeiro.

Alexander James Canham. former Head, Corporate Services and British Consul, British Embassy Tehran, Iran. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Terence Matthew Curran. Commander, Jávea Volunteer Fire Brigade, Spain. For services to Firefighting in Spain.

Lee Edgar Davidson. Desk Officer, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Katherine Ann Drew. Executive Director, The Melanesian Mission UK. For services to UK/Solomon Islands relations.

Jessie Catherine Mentink Duncan. former Councillor of Tourism & Foreign Affairs, Calvia Town Hall, Mallorca, Spain. For services to British Nationals in Mallorca.

Clare Goodall. lately Diary Secretary to the British High Commissioner to Pakistan. For services to British Foreign Policy.

Joanna Lucy Mackenzie MacQueen. Chieftain, Saint Andrew’s Society; Vice President, British Commonwealth Society; Advisory Board Member, Royal British Legion. For services to preserving Scottish Traditions in Chile and to UK/Chile relations.

Lynne McCutcheon. Founding Trustee and Chairman, and Secretary, New Futures Nepal. For services to Disadvantaged Children in Nepal and India.

Clifford William Parry. Teaching Operations Manager, British Council, Athens, Greece. For services to the English language and to UK/Greece Cultural Relations.

Jacqueline Preis. Volunteer, The Christina Noble Children’s Foundation. For services to relieving Child Poverty in Mongolia.

Christopher John Shelbourne. Director and Founding Trustee, Christian Partners in Africa. For services to Disadvantaged Communities in Uganda and Ethiopia.

Rosemary Jane Shelbourne. Director and Founding Trustee, Christian Partners in Africa. For services to Disadvantaged Communities in Uganda and Ethiopia.

Glenn Stennes. Founder and President of CSO Macedonian Front Society, and Honorary Supervisor, Commonwealth War Graves Commission North Macedonia. For services to UK Military Heritage Preservation.

Anthony Stevens. Founder, The Daneford Trust; Chair of Trustees of Hackney Caribbean Elderly Organisation; Trustee of Friends of Street Children, Bangladesh. For services to Disadvantaged Communities in the UK and Overseas.

Juliet Innes Stoker. Co-Founder & Trustee, Sparkes Homes Sri Lanka. For services to Orphaned and Vulnerable Girls in Sri Lanka.

Caroline Claire Stratton. Co-Founder & Trustee, Sparkes Homes Sri Lanka. For services to Orphaned and Vulnerable Girls in Sri Lanka.

Darren Adwin Wallace. Clerk of Works, Tenax, British Embassy Djibouti. For services to UK Overseas Infrastructure Projects.

Ruth Priscilla Walne. Nurse and Plaster Technician with Mercy Ships. For services to Children in Africa.

Dr. Blanc Chun Pong Wan. Pianist, Musicologist, Immediate Past President of The Oxford and Cambridge Society of Hong Kong. For services to UK Higher Education and Music Culture in Hong Kong.

ISLE OF MAN

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Gerald Joseph Callister. For services to the community in Port Erin and to the Church.

GUERNSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Geraldine Margery Ann Le Roy. For services to Public Health in Guernsey.

JERSEY

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Gordon William Burgis. For services to Jersey’s Sailing Community.

ARMY

ROYAL RED CROSS

Member

Lieutenant Colonel Susan Elizabeth Hines

Lieutenant Colonel Heather Dawn Saunders VR

Associate

Captain Rhian Francesca Lynne Jones

Major Jane Alexandra Keenan

ROYAL AIR FORCE

ROYAL RED CROSS

Associate

Warrant Officer Laura Louise Gardner

Squadron Leader Sally Jane Tippett

HOME OFFICE

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Adesola Monsuru Adelekan MVO. Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Paul Brogden. Commander, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Robert John Carden. Chief Constable, Merseyside Police. (Merseyside)

Jonathan Miles Chadwick. lately, Detective Chief Superintendent, Greater Manchester Police. (Greater Manchester)

Jason Leigh Diamond. Temporary Inspector, North Wales Police. (North Wales)

Andrew Huddleston. lately, Superintendent, Northumbria Police. (Northumberland)

Justine Keely Jenkins. lately, Detective Inspector, Hertfordshire Police. (Hertfordshire)

Richard John Munns. lately, Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Mark Royston Plant. lately, Detective Constable, West Midlands Police. (West Midlands)

Samantha Rennison. Chief Superintendent, Northumbria Police. (Northumberland)

Daniel Hugh Frisby Richards. lately, Chief Superintendent, South Wales Police. (South Wales)

Kevin Mark Southworth. Deputy Assistant Commissioner, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Sian Louise Thomas. Detective Superintendent, Metropolitan Police Service. (London)

Mark Steven Travis. lately, Assistant Chief Constable, South Wales Police. (South Wales)

Heather Millicent Whoriskey. Detective Chief Superintendent, West Yorkshire Police. (West Yorkshire)

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Stephen Dolan. Chief Superintendent, Police Service of Scotland.

Joanna Farrell. Chief Constable, Police Service of Scotland.

Andrew Robert Freeburn MBE. Assistant Chief Constable (Retired), Police Service of Scotland.

NORTHERN IRELAND OFFICE

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Sharon Elizabeth Cromie. Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Robert James McGowan. Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

John Patrick Sayers. Chief Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

FIRE (MHCLG)

KING’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

Wayne Mitchell Bowcock. Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service. (Berkshire)

Hannah Mary Caulfield. Group Manager, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service. (Cheshire)

Charles Morgan Francis Pugsley. lately Deputy Commissioner, London Fire Brigade. (London)

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

Alexander Muir. Firefighter, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Stuart Stevens. Chief Officer, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

ISLE OF MAN

KING’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

Mark Christian. Chief Fire Officer, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service.

JERSEY

KING’S FIRE SERVICE MEDAL (KFSM)

Jane Ann Philpott. lately Deputy Chief Fire Officer, States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service.

SCOTTISH OFFICE

KING’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (KAM)

David Lee Bywater. Lead Consultant Paramedic, Scottish Ambulance Service.

ISLE OF MAN

KING’S AMBULANCE SERVICE MEDAL (KAM)

William Daniel Benjamin Bellamy. Director of Ambulance and Transfer Services, Manx Care.

ROYAL NAVY

KING’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (KVRM)

Warrant Officer Class 2 John Campbell Stewart

ARMY

KING’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (KVRM)

Lieutenant Colonel Robert Michael Friel VR

Lance Corporal Angela Morrow VR

Major John Richards VR

Major Neeraj Shah VR

Warrant Officer Class 1 Robert Alan Whelan VR

ROYAL AIR FORCE

KING’S VOLUNTEER RESERVES MEDAL (KVRM)

Warrant Officer Grantley Lloyd Churchward

Squadron Leader Glen Campbell Hymers

Wing Commander Robert Benjamin Williams

DIPLOMATIC SERVICE

OVERSEAS TERRITORIES POLICE MEDAL (OTPM)

Xavier Richard Buhagiar. Police Inspector, Gibraltar Defence Police. For services to police training and leadership in the Gibraltar Defence Police.

Marcos Petrou. Chief Inspector, Sovereign Base Areas Police. For services to policing and security in the Sovereign Base Areas.

BAHAMAS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Rollie William Albury. For services to Business and Religion.

Barbara Ann Bernard. For services to Banking and Finance.

The Reverend Dr. Vaughn Lester Cash. For services to Religion.

Percival Andrew Knowles. For services to Sports.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Athama Mulend Bowe. For services to Tourism and Hospitality.

Godfrey McDonald Gray. For services to Local Government and Business.

Jennifer Anne Kettle. For services to Education.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

The Reverend Donnalee Victoria Bowe. For services to Public Service, to Arts and Craft and to Community Empowerment.

GRENADA

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Beverley Grey. For services to Education.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

James Nicholas. For services to Fishing and Agriculture.

Sandra Thomas. For services to Education.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Irma Cynthia Lewis. For services to Agriculture.

Neal Matheson. For services to Culture.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Companion (CMG)

Chief Yaungtine Koromba MBE. For services to Politics.

Michael Huanong Lin. For services to Business and to the Community.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Knights Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE)

Robert Bates OBE. For services to Business and to the Community.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE)

Iammo Gapi Launa OBE BEM. For services to Sports.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Charles Kauvu Abel. For services to Business, to Music, to Politics, to the Community and Health Advocacy.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Lin Chenghao. For services to Business and to the Community.

Basil Kambuliagen. For services to Papua New Guinea National Parliamentary Services.

Dr. Ora Renagi. For services to Higher Education.

The Honourable Peter Lemay Laurence Tsiamalili MP. For Public Service.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Matthew Cannon. For services to St. John’s Ambulance Services.

Joanne Clarkson. Deputy Commissioner. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Senior Inspector Joseph Anjoku. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Dickson Auguiom. For services to Morobe Provincial Administration.

Siove Awiong. For services to Morobe Provincial Administration.

Chief Sergeant Herman Birenka. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Superintendent Steven Bunga. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Kename Ken Elonaga. For services to Morobe Provincial Administration.

Chief Inspector Luvi Florian. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Senior Sergeant Letapuna Kalo. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Sergeant Simon Kesoso. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Sergeant Stanley Kila. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Sergeant Steven Kodana. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Inspector Philip Koliadi. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Sergeant Joseph Kuande. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Sergeant Sualapei Kudd. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Superintendent Christopher Kunyanban. For distinguished services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Rachel Laing. For services as a country representative in World Athletics.

Chief Sergeant Wilfred Larsin. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Sergeant Rodney Malken. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Sergeant William Melavia. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Sergeant Silau Nambalasa. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Sergeant Patty Namora. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Lancelot Terry Paine. For services to Correctional Services in Papua New Guinea.

Chief Sergeant John Piamu. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Superintendent John Sagom. For distinguished services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Inspector Delilah Sandeka. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Silva Sika. For distinguished services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Superintendent Joel Simatab. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Superintendent Warrick Simatab. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Senior Sergeant Herman Soru. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Kieth Naikuli Tangui. For serices to Morobe Provincial Administration – Education Division.

Inspector David Terry. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Superintendent Gaiwary Tinga. For distinguished services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Sergeant Tom Vali. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Superintendent Robert Volo. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Sergeant Joseph Wasia. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Superintendent Michael Welly. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Deputy Commissioner Samson Kua. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Chief Superintendent Kyle Saltmarsh. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

Assistant Commissioner Julius Tasion. For services to Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

ORDER OF ST MICHAEL AND ST GEORGE

Companion (CMG)

Pastor Lawrence Gilmore Pita Tanabose. For services to the Seventh Day Adventist Church and Community locally, regionally and globally.

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Dr. Leeanne Rose Panisi. For services to the area of Public Health and Clinical Services and Community.

Dr. Silent Tovosia. For services to Education, Health Sector, Church Leadership and Community.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Allan Ketei Siosi. For services to the field of Educational Excellence, Administration and Community Development.

The Reverend Father Elison Vure Vahi. For services to the Anglican Church and Community.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Betty Dick. For services to Workplace Environment, Hygiene, Volunteering and Community.

Assistant Commissioner Mathias Lenialu. For services to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force and National Security.

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Chief Superintendent Francis Ramoni. For Services in the field of Policing and National Security.

TUVALU

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Tenanoia Simona. For services to Telecommuncations.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Nelu Auega. For services to Sports and Community.

Temukisa Hauma. For services to Education and the Community.

Leneuoti Matusi. For services to Tuvalu.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Pitaasi Faimalaga. For services to Education and Gender Equality.

Noa Felemeni. For services to Sports and Parasports.

Pualeia Sitaake. For services to Cultural Heritage and Gender Equality.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Janey Elizabeth Howell. For philanthropic service to Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Commonwealth.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr. Gabriella Poppy Valentine Howell. For philanthropic service to Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Commonwealth.

KING’S POLICE MEDAL (KPM)

Assistant Commissioner Desmond Dinard. For services to the Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.

ST. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

John Emile Ferdinand KC. For services to National Development and the Law.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Jonathan Winston Bass. For services to the Financial Sector.

Winston Alphanso Skeete. For services to the Maritime Industry.