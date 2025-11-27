JD Vance makes playful jab at troops for ‘lying’ during Thanksgiving speech
- JD Vance, the vice president, addressed service personnel in Kentucky on 26 November.
- He controversially told troops they were "full of s***" for claiming to enjoy eating turkey.
- Vance stated that while Thanksgiving is his favourite holiday, he believes turkey "doesn't actually taste that good".
- He challenged the troops, questioning how often they would "roast an 18 pound turkey just randomly".
- Vance revealed he was inspired to deep fry his turkey after a soldier shared their preparation method.