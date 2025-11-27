JD Vance has told troops that they’re “full of s***” for claiming that they enjoy turkey.

Addressing service men and women in Kentucky on Wednesday (26 November), the vice president said that whilst Thanksgiving is his favourite holiday, he thinks that “turkey doesn’t actually taste that good”.

After he chastised those for raising their hand when he asked them if they enjoyed eating the Thanksgiving staple, he said: “How many times do you roast an 18 pound turkey just randomly?”

Mr Vance then revealed that he’d been inspired to deep fry his turkey after a soldier told him how they typically prepare the bird.