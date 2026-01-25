Rock climber Alex Honnold completed a 1,667ft climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper without the use of ropes or safety gear - but not before stopping to check-in with his wife halfway through.

The event, which was streamed during the Skyscraper Live event on Netflix on Saturday evening, saw Honnold scale the 101 floors of the once-tallest building in the world in just over an hour and 30 minutes.

Incredible footage captured the moment the free solo start stopped midway through the climb to greet his wife Sanni McCandless, who was watching events from a window on the 60th floor.