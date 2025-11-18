Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US lawmaker urges Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in Jeffrey Epstein case

Congressman calls for Andrew to testify in US over Epstein
  • A US lawmaker has called on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in America as part of the investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein case.
  • Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna urged Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Tuesday to appear before the House Oversight Committee, which had already requested that he do so.
  • Khanna's statement came ahead of a House of Representatives vote on releasing all Justice Department files related to Epstein.
  • He applauded the decision to strip Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of his prince title due to his ties to the disgraced billionaire.
  • “The urgency that the British people have shown at getting justice needs to inspire urgency here in America,” Khanna said.
