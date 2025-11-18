Congressman calls for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify in the US over Epstein

A Congressman has called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to come to the US to testify on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna, who was speaking alongside his Republican colleague Thomas Massie ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives on whether the Justice Department should release all files relating to Epstein, called on the former prince to speak at the House Oversight Committee.

Mr Khanna also applauded the decision to strip Mr Mountbatten-Windsor of his "prince" title over his ties to the disgraced billionaire, adding: “The urgency that the British people have shown at getting justice needs to inspire urgency here in America.”