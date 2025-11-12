Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

White House slams release of Epstein emails mentioning Trump and names ‘unnamed victim’

Missing minute of Epstein prison video revealed
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the release of never-before-seen Jeffrey Epstein emails as an attempt to “smear” President Donald Trump.
  • In one email released Wednesday, convicted sex offender Epstein wrote, “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump. [Victim] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.”
  • Leavitt said the unnamed victim in the email is the late Virginia Giuffre, who she says repeatedly stated Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing.
  • She pointed out that Giuffre previously said Trump “couldn't have been friendlier” during their limited interactions.
  • The press secretary said the email leak by House Democrats was a bad-faith attempt to distract from Trump's achievements, which she believes the public recognizes as a “hoax.”
