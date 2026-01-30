Epstein jail cell pics and Trump Wikipedia page included in newly released files
- Photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell and a Trump Wikipedia page are included in the latest trove of Epstein documents released by the Department of Justice.
- The DOJ said it was releasing 3 million pages of documents Friday, including 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. One of the files features a dozen photos of Epstein’s jail cell after his death by suicide in 2019.
- Another file is a screen shot of President Donald Trump’s Wikipedia page, totaling 38 pages of information. A third file included emails signed by “A.”
- Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the Epstein case and the DOJ has stressed that being mentioned in the files is not an accusation of wrongdoing.
- The files are being released as part of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which allows for redactions in order to protect victims and future prosecutions.
