Maxwell’s ‘sweet pea’ letter to ‘A’ after Queen Mother died uncovered in new Epstein files

Deputy AG announces release of millions of Epstein files documents
  • Ghislaine Maxwell sent an email to an address signed “A”, believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, referring to them as “sweet pea” and expressing sadness after the Queen Mother’s death.
  • The email, dated March 31 2002, was among over three million documents released by the US Department of Justice concerning disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Maxwell's email included the line “Love you. Gx”, with a reply the next day from “A xxx” from an address titled “The Invisible Man”.
  • Another email from “The Invisible Man” asked a redacted account if they were having more children, labelling them “super sperm”.
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor settled a civil sexual assault claim with Virginia Giuffre in 2022 and was stripped of his HRH style and prince title by the King following increased scrutiny over his relationship with Epstein.

