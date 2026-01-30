Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jailed British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sent an email to an address signed “A” – believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – in which she referred to him as “sweet pea”, according to the latest batch of Epstein Files.

More than three million documents have been published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, with the documents including emails from Maxwell where she addresses “The Invisible Man” as “Andrew”.

In one email from Maxwell to an address titled “The Invisible Man” on 31 March, 2002, she wrote: “Sweat pea – sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances.

“However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad.

“She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her.”

“We shall reschedule. Love you. Gx.”

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a friend of both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

A reply the next day from “The Invisible Man”, reads: “Got your message this morning. Sorry to have missed you yesterday I will ring later today to chat. A xxx.”

In another email from “The Invisible Man”, the sender asks a redacted account if they are having more children and labelling them “super sperm”.

The email said: “Sorry – I am in LA on my way to Hawaii. Is it true you are having more children? I shall have to refer to you as super sperm!”

The email subject is “Re: AKE in New York”.

open image in gallery Documents included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files

Paedophile financier Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

His death was ruled a suicide.

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on BBC Newsnight, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.

It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.