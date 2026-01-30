Epstein files reveal Ghislaine Maxwell emailed ‘Sweet Pea’, believed to be Andrew
More than three million documents were published by the US Department of Justice on Friday
Jailed British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sent an email to an address signed “A” – believed to be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor – in which she referred to him as “sweet pea”, according to the latest batch of Epstein Files.
More than three million documents have been published by the US Department of Justice on Friday relating to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, with the documents including emails from Maxwell where she addresses “The Invisible Man” as “Andrew”.
In one email from Maxwell to an address titled “The Invisible Man” on 31 March, 2002, she wrote: “Sweat pea – sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances.
“However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad.
“She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her.”
“We shall reschedule. Love you. Gx.”
A reply the next day from “The Invisible Man”, reads: “Got your message this morning. Sorry to have missed you yesterday I will ring later today to chat. A xxx.”
In another email from “The Invisible Man”, the sender asks a redacted account if they are having more children and labelling them “super sperm”.
The email said: “Sorry – I am in LA on my way to Hawaii. Is it true you are having more children? I shall have to refer to you as super sperm!”
The email subject is “Re: AKE in New York”.
Paedophile financier Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.
His death was ruled a suicide.
Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein.
He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.
Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on BBC Newsnight, but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, brought more scrutiny over his relationship with the financier.
It led to the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.
