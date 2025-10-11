Tony Blair confirms he met Jeffrey Epstein in Downing Street
- Sir Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein in Downing Street in 2002 while serving as prime minister.
- The meeting was arranged after lobbying from Lord Peter Mandelson, who described Epstein as “vibrant and young” and “safe” in emails.
- These details emerged from documents released by the National Archives under a Freedom of Information request.
- The meeting took place six years before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in 2008.
- Lord Mandelson was recently removed from his role as US ambassador following revelations about his friendship with Epstein, including advising him to “fight for early release”.