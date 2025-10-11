Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein while he was prime minister, new documents reveal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Tony Blair met with Jeffrey Epstein in Downing Street while he was prime minister, after lobbying from Lord Peter Mandelson, new documents have revealed.

The former prime minister was briefed by a senior civil servant about “super-rich” financial adviser Epstein ahead of a meeting scheduled on 14 May 2002 at 5pm that day, according to a memo seen by the BBC.

The meeting took place six years before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

A spokesperson for Sir Tony said: “As far as he can remember, Mr Blair met with him for less than 30 minutes in Downing Street in 2002, and discussed US and UK politics. He never met or engaged with him subsequently. This was, of course, long before his crimes were known of and his subsequent conviction.”

open image in gallery Lord Mandelson is said to have encouraged then prime minister Sir Tony Blair to meet Jeffrey Epstein in 2002 ( PA Wire )

Lord Mandelson pushed for the meeting, according to emails seen by the BBC, as documents have been released by the National Archives under Freedom of Information request. The new details come weeks after he was sacked as US ambassador following revelations about his friendship with the convicted paedophile.

In an email to Sir Tony’s chief of staff Jonathan Powell, Lord Mandelson vouched that Epstein was “a friend of mine” and former US president Bill Clinton had hoped to introduce Epstein to the prime minister.

An email to Mr Powell, currently the government’s national security adviser, read: “Do you remember when Clinton saw TB [Tony Blair] he said he wanted to introduce his travelling friend, Jeffrey Epstein, to TB?

"This was frustrated - TB said at the time - in the office for reasons (he says) he was unclear about. I think TB would be interested in meeting Jeffrey, who is also a friend of mine, because Jeffrey is an active scientific catalyst/entrepreneur as well as someone who has his finger on the pulse of many worldwide markets and currencies.

"He is young and vibrant. He is safe (whatever that means) and Clinton is now doing a lot of travelling with him."

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019, at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City ( Getty Images )

The email continues: "I mentioned to TB that Jeffrey is in London next week and he said he would like to meet him.

"I have ascertained from Jeffrey that he is flexible - he could be here any time from Tuesday onwards to fit round the diary - but would obviously need to know reasonably quickly so as to re-schedule accordingly. Can you let me know?"

Lord Mandelson was sacked from his role as the UK’s ambassador to the United States, after emails emerged in September in which he told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He is also reported to have told Epstein “I think the world of you” the day before the sex offender began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

Speaking to reporters during his trade mission to Mumbai this week, the prime minister hinted that Lord Mandelson would never get a job in government again.

“Not in a Government role in terms of future appointments,” Sir Keir said. “I think Peter is also on a leave of absence from the Lords in any event so the issue of the whip doesn’t arise.”