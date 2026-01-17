Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New guidance urges GPs across England to rethink diagnoses

The rule is named after Jessica Brady, left, whose mother Andrea, right, campaigned for the change .
  • "Jess's Rule", named after Jessica Brady, who died from cancer after multiple missed diagnoses, is being rolled out to all GP practices across England this week.
  • The initiative urges family doctors to reconsider patient diagnoses, particularly if a patient attends three appointments for the same symptoms without a diagnosis or if their condition deteriorates.
  • Its primary aim is to prevent avoidable deaths and facilitate the earlier identification of serious conditions, such as cancer, which might otherwise be overlooked.
  • Under the new guidance, GPs are encouraged to seek second opinions, conduct physical examinations, or order additional diagnostic tests for persistent or worsening symptoms.
  • Posters promoting "Jess's Rule" have been distributed to all 6,170 GP practices, with support from the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, to boost patient safety.
