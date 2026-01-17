New guidance urges GPs across England to rethink diagnoses
- "Jess's Rule", named after Jessica Brady, who died from cancer after multiple missed diagnoses, is being rolled out to all GP practices across England this week.
- The initiative urges family doctors to reconsider patient diagnoses, particularly if a patient attends three appointments for the same symptoms without a diagnosis or if their condition deteriorates.
- Its primary aim is to prevent avoidable deaths and facilitate the earlier identification of serious conditions, such as cancer, which might otherwise be overlooked.
- Under the new guidance, GPs are encouraged to seek second opinions, conduct physical examinations, or order additional diagnostic tests for persistent or worsening symptoms.
- Posters promoting "Jess's Rule" have been distributed to all 6,170 GP practices, with support from the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England, to boost patient safety.