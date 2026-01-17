Jess’ Rule to be promoted in GPs across England: ‘Every patient deserves to be heard’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

"Jess's Rule" is set to be promoted in all GP practices across England starting this week, urging family doctors to reconsider patient diagnoses.

The system is named in memory of Jessica Brady, who contacted her surgery 20 times before tragically passing away in 2020 at the age of 27.

Introduced in September, the rule aims to prevent avoidable deaths and assist medical professionals in identifying serious conditions, such as cancer, that might otherwise be missed.

It specifically prompts GPs to re-evaluate cases where a patient has attended three appointments for the same symptoms without a diagnosis, or if their symptoms have deteriorated.

Under the new guidance, doctors are encouraged to seek a second opinion, conduct face-to-face physical examinations, or order additional diagnostic tests.

Ms Brady’s mother Andrea Brady, said the charity set up in her daughter’s name has been “heartened” by the response from primary care to the “three strikes and rethink” approach.

open image in gallery The rule is named after Jessica Brady, left, whose mother Andrea, right, campaigned for the change ( Family handout/PA )

Posters advertising Jess’s Rule have been distributed to all 6,170 GP practices in England.

Their display will boost patient safety by urging family doctors to challenge initial assumptions, according to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Every patient deserves to be heard, and every serious illness deserves to be caught early. Jess’s Rule makes that possible – reminding clinicians to take a fresh look when symptoms persist, and empowering patients to speak up about their care.

“This is a fitting tribute to Jessica Brady and the tireless campaigning of her parents. Their determination to turn tragedy into lasting change will help protect patients and save lives for years to come.”

The posters were co-designed by DHSC, NHS England and Jess’s parents Andrea and Simon Brady.

GP surgeries will also receive a letter from Mr Streeting and NHS England’s national medical director Dr Claire Fuller to stress the importance of Jess’s Rule.

Ms Brady, an engineer for Airbus, contacted her GP surgery around 20 times over six months in the lead up to her death in 2020, reporting symptoms such as abdominal pain, coughing, vomiting and weight loss.

Due to restrictions during the pandemic she was offered virtual appointments and prescribed medications including antibiotics and steroids. She was also told she may be suffering from long Covid.

open image in gallery Ms Brady was told she was suffering from long Covid and that she was too young for her symptoms to be anything serious ( Family handout/PA )

Ms Brady was finally diagnosed with cancer that had spread throughout her body – but only after her mother paid for her to see a doctor privately. She died in hospital three weeks later.

Andrea Brady said: “Throughout her illness, Jess showed a quiet determination that her experience should lead to meaningful change, inspiring the launch of Jess’s Rule in September last year. I am so incredibly proud of my caring and courageous daughter.

“The Jessica Brady CEDAR Trust, the charity established in Jess’s name, has been heartened by the response from primary care practitioners adopting ‘the Three Strikes and We Rethink’ approach.

“Many have committed to developing further training, while others have written to patients to endorse the initiative and show their support. This level of engagement has been profoundly encouraging.

“Jess’s Rule posters have now been distributed to all GP practices in England and are expected to be displayed in consultation rooms. By supporting clinicians to take a fresh eyes approach when a patient returns for a third time with the same or worsening symptoms, Jess’s Rule aims to ensure serious illnesses, including cancer, are identified and treated earlier – a goal I remain hopeful will be achieved.”

open image in gallery GP surgeries will receive a letter from Wes Streeting and NHS England’s national medical director Dr Claire Fuller to stress the importance of Jess’s Rule ( PA )

Dr Fuller said: “Encouraging GP teams to challenge a diagnosis when it matters most could save lives by avoiding missed or late diagnoses, and I’d like to thank Andrea and Simon Brady and the Jessica Brady CEDAR Trust for funding and providing their important insights to develop the posters.”

Professor Victoria Tzortziou Brown, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said that Ms Brady’s story “is an important reminder that sometimes a rare diagnosis could be the right diagnosis”.

She added: “Jess’s Rule formalises ‘best practice’ in general practice and underlines the importance of taking time to reflect and review a diagnosis, if a treatment plan doesn’t seem to be working.

“This might mean having a more in-depth conversation with the patient to see what other factors could be impacting their health, asking a colleague for a second opinion, or if appropriate, making a referral to secondary care.

“Timely diagnosis can mean better outcomes for patients – but many serious conditions, including many cancers, are challenging to identify in primary care because the symptoms are often similar to other less serious and more common conditions.

“The college has worked with Jess Brady’s family and the Jessica Brady CEDAR Trust to develop learning resources for GPs on diagnosing cancer in younger people.”

Research by Nuffield Trust and the Health Foundation found that half of 16 to 24-year-olds required three or more interactions with a GP surgery before being diagnosed with cancer, compared with one-in-five across the population.