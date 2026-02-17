Jesse Jackson’s defining speeches remembered after civil rights icon dies
- Civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate Jesse Jackson has passed away at the age of 84.
- His family announced his death, honouring him as a "servant leader" to the oppressed and voiceless globally.
- A protégé of Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson was renowned for his powerful speeches advocating for racial equality.
- His notable contributions include the "I Am Somebody" chant and the "Rainbow Coalition" speech, promoting self-upliftment and broad alliances for marginalised groups.
