Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Airline to return to Egypt for the first time since 2011

Related: Jess Glynne finally meets viral Jet2 holidays voiceover artist
  • Jet2 is set to launch new flights to Egypt in 2027, marking its first service to the country since 2011.
  • The airline will offer 14 weekly connections to Red Sea resorts Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, providing an additional 169,000 seats in the first year.
  • Departures will be available from multiple UK cities, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, London Stansted, and Glasgow.
  • Jet2 had previously suspended flights to Egypt in 2011 due to political unrest.
  • The new routes aim to boost opportunities for UK tourists, who comprise a significant portion of Egypt's visitor numbers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in