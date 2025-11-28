Airline to return to Egypt for the first time since 2011
- Jet2 is set to launch new flights to Egypt in 2027, marking its first service to the country since 2011.
- The airline will offer 14 weekly connections to Red Sea resorts Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, providing an additional 169,000 seats in the first year.
- Departures will be available from multiple UK cities, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester, London Stansted, and Glasgow.
- Jet2 had previously suspended flights to Egypt in 2011 due to political unrest.
- The new routes aim to boost opportunities for UK tourists, who comprise a significant portion of Egypt's visitor numbers.