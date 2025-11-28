Jet2 relaunches flights to popular holiday destination for first time since 2011

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jet2 is set to launch new flights to destinations in Egypt for the first time since 2011.

The country’s government announced a programme of 14 weekly connections from multiple UK cities to its Red Sea resorts on Thursday, 27 November.

The airline is set to begin flying to Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada in 2027, equating to some 169,000 extra seats for holidaymakers in the first year.

Jet2 suspended flights to the Red Sea in 2011 after political unrest, which at the time “frustrated” tourists. The new routes mark the first link with the country in 14 years.

The routes to Sharm El Sheikh will include two weekly departures from Birmingham, one from Edinburgh, two from Manchester and two from London Stansted.

The Hurghada routes will have similar departure routes, but instead of Edinburgh, the Scottish flight will be departing from Glasgow.

The new services have been put in place after discussions between Egypt’s tourism minister, Sherif Fathy, and the CEO of the Jet2 Group, Steve Healy, at the recent World Travel Market held in London.

Holidaymakers from the UK comprise a large part of Egypt’s tourist numbers, attracted by affordable package holidays, historical sites and warm weather.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: “As the UK's favourite airline and tour operator, we continually review our flight and holiday programmes to ensure that they meet the needs of our customers.

“We are in the process of finalising a very exciting programme to Egypt, and we will communicate the details, including a fantastic launch offer, with customers next week.”

Jet2 reported a record number of passengers this year, which were partly attributed to a viral TikTok trend that saw its tagline, "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday," amass over 80 billion global views across social media platforms.

The company welcomed 14.1 million passengers in the six months leading up to 30 September, an increase of 750,000 compared to the previous period.

