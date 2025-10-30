JetBlue flight forced to make emergency landing in Tampa, leaving passengers injured
- A JetBlue flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday.
- The Airbus 320, flight 1230, diverted after experiencing a flight control issue that caused a sudden drop in altitude.
- Several passengers and crew members were injured, with some requiring hospitalization after medical personnel met the flight upon landing.
- Pilots reportedly informed air traffic control that at least three individuals sustained lacerations during the incident.
- Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and JetBlue are investigating the flight control issue, and the aircraft has been removed from service for inspection.