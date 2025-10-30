Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Passengers injured after JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Tampa with flight control issue

Mike Bedigan
Thursday 30 October 2025 22:23 GMT
The alleged incident took place aboard a JetBlue flight from Florida to Los Angeles
The alleged incident took place aboard a JetBlue flight from Florida to Los Angeles (Getty Images)

Several passengers were injured onboard a JetBlue flight from Mexico to New Jersey, after the aircraft suffered a flight control issue and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Airbus 320 was heading to Newark Liberty International Airport from Cancun International Airport Thursday when it was forced to divert to Tampa, Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

JetBlue said the aircraft experienced a drop in altitude and the "flight was met by medical personnel who evaluated customers and crew members, and those needing additional care were transported to a local hospital."

The airline did not immediately say how many people were injured. The exact issue with the plane is unknown and the FAA is investigating.

More follows ...

