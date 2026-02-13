Pro-immigration message displayed at Old Trafford after Jim Ratcliffe comments
- A billboard praising immigrants was displayed outside Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.
- This action followed controversial comments made by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe had claimed the UK was 'colonised' by migrants and incorrectly stated the population had risen by 12 million since 2020.
- He has since issued an apology for his remarks.
- The protest group Everybody Hates Elon installed the billboard, which read: “Immigrants have done more for this city than billionaire tax dodgers ever will.”
