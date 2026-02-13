Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pro-immigration message displayed at Old Trafford after Jim Ratcliffe comments

  • A billboard praising immigrants was displayed outside Old Trafford, home of Manchester United.
  • This action followed controversial comments made by Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
  • Sir Jim Ratcliffe had claimed the UK was 'colonised' by migrants and incorrectly stated the population had risen by 12 million since 2020.
  • He has since issued an apology for his remarks.
  • The protest group Everybody Hates Elon installed the billboard, which read: “Immigrants have done more for this city than billionaire tax dodgers ever will.”
