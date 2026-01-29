Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former deputy first minister dies following complications after surgery

Jim Wallace, Scotland’s first-ever deputy first minister, has died following complications from surgery, his family announced
Jim Wallace, Scotland's first-ever deputy first minister, has died following complications from surgery, his family announced (PA)
  • Jim Wallace, Scotland's first-ever deputy first minister, has died at the age of 71 following complications from scheduled surgery.
  • He passed away on Thursday at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh due to unforeseen issues during a major operation.
  • His wife, Rosie Wallace, expressed the family's shock, noting his continued active involvement in politics and community life.
  • Wallace had a distinguished career, serving 18 years as a Liberal MP for Orkney and Shetland, leading the Scottish Liberal Democrats, and becoming an MSP.
  • He also held roles as a life peer in the House of Lords, advocate general for Scotland, and moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
