What Jimmy Kimmel said about Trump in scathing Christmas message

Jimmy Kimmel Thanks Viewers For Support During “A Hard Year”
  • Jimmy Kimmel delivered Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Message, using the platform to criticise Donald Trump.
  • Kimmel warned that "fascism" and "tyranny" are "booming" in the United States under the Trump administration, and apologised to the British public.
  • He recounted his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, being temporarily suspended, interpreting it as an attempt by Trump to silence critics.
  • Kimmel likened Trump’s leadership to that of Russia and North Korea for "silencing its critics," referring to him as "King Donny the Eighth."
  • He expressed deep concern for the state of U.S. democracy, stating it was "tearing down the structures of our democracy," and assured Brits that “we’re not all like him.”
