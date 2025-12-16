Kimmel slams Trump for Reiner comments: ‘That corroded brain is in charge of our lives’
- Jimmy Kimmel delivered a scathing monologue criticising Donald Trump's 'vile' claim regarding the death of director Rob Reiner.
- Trump suggested Reiner's death was caused by 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' and reiterated his comments despite widespread condemnation.
- Kimmel branded Trump as 'hateful' and possessing a 'corroded brain', urging voters to reconsider their support.
- The late-night host also ridiculed Trump's assertion that 28,000 people die from snake bites in Peru annually, correcting the actual figure to ten.
- The monologue highlighted the ongoing feud between Kimmel and Trump, following a brief suspension and reinstatement of Kimmel's show.