Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Joe Rogan mocks Trump just 12 months after endorsement

Joe Rogan mocks Trump over Epstein files
  • Joe Rogan has mocked Donald Trump's texting habits, likening him to a "79-year-old kid" for using the "big" iMessage sizing.
  • Rogan, who previously endorsed Trump and hosted him on his podcast, described him as an "odd guy" who differs from his public image.
  • The podcaster's relationship with Trump has reportedly deteriorated, with Rogan criticising his hardline immigration policies.
  • Rogan previously allowed Trump to discuss 2020 election fraud claims on his podcast.
  • However, Rogan now states he does not believe Trump's administration possesses “any evidence” to support claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in