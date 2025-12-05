Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Rogan mocked Donald Trump for texting like a “79-year-old kid” in his latest sideswipe at the president, whom he endorsed just 12 months ago.

Rogan revealed that the president also uses the “big” iMessage effect, which causes texts to expand to fill the receiver’s screen.

The podcaster revealed Trump’s quirky habits while speaking to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, miming the texts swelling in size as he said, “He makes the text go big.”

“Like ‘USA is RESPECTED again,’ all caps, and it makes the text enlarge. It’s kind of ridiculous,” Rogan added.

He also described the president as an “odd guy” who is “very different” from how people perceive him publicly.

open image in gallery Podcaster Joe Rogan revealed Donald Trump’s bizarre texting habits on his podcast ( JRE )

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Rogan praised Trump constantly and claimed that many of the United States’ most famous celebrities “thanked” him privately for doing so.

Trump even appeared on Rogan’s podcast for a three-hour interview, which racked up 38 million views in three days.

Kamala Harris did not appear on the podcast, though, despite claiming to have repeatedly tried to set up an interview with Rogan.

However, Rogan’s relationship with the commander-in-chief has seemingly turned sour in recent months, with the podcaster criticizing the president for his hardline crackdown on immigration into the United States.

open image in gallery The pair had previously been close allies, with Trump appearing on Rogan’s podcast in 2024 ( Screenshot / The Joe Rogan Experience )

Rogan described the president’s raids on workers as “f***ing nuts” and argued that ICE agents should focus on catching drug dealers and cartel members, instead of migrant workers.

He has also criticized Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent and rigged by former President Joe Biden, despite previously allowing the current president to ramble about his conspiracy theory during his 2024 appearance on the podcast.

In 2024, Rogan seemingly sympathized with Trump’s claim, drawing comparisons between doubting the election and being labelled as an “anti-vaxxer if you question some of the health consequences that people have from the Covid-19 shots.”

open image in gallery Their relationship has grown frosty as Trump’s hardline crackdown on immigration continues ( AP )

However, as Trump’s own popularity plunges, Rogan has claimed that he does not believe that the president’s administration has “any evidence” that Biden stole the election.

“I don’t think they have any evidence,” Rogan said in August. “I think there’s a lot of speculation and there’s a lot of consideration about mail-in ballots.

“There’s a lot of shenanigans,” Rogan added. “There’s a good record of shenanigans and there’s the reality of any kind of electronics can be hacked.”