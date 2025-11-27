Joe Rogan’s desperate Jake Paul warning: ‘If Anthony Joshua’s right hand hits you...’
YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul will fight the former two-time heavyweight champion in December
Joe Rogan has warned Jake Paul about the dangers he faces when he fights Anthony Joshua in December, ahead of a shock bout between the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former world heavyweight champion.
Joshua, who twice reigned as unified champion, will fight Paul in Miami on 19 December, with their contest scheduled for eight three-minute rounds at heavyweight. It will be a professional bout, with knockouts allowed and each man wearing standard 10oz gloves.
Paul, 28, will enter Miami’s Kaseya Center with a 12-1 pro record, including seven knockout wins. Last time out, in June, the American outpointed former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Twelve months ago, Paul beat heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, 59, on points in a controversial match-up.
And UFC commentator and podcast host Rogan has warned that Paul faces an entirely different prospect on 19 December.
“Realistically, it’s one of the craziest propositions of all time,” Rogan said on his Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday.
“You take a guy who just had a boxing match that looked like a sparring match with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson, and then you’re gonna fight one of the absolute scariest knockout artists in the heavyweight division?
“He’s gonna be terrifying, and he’s gonna have a lot to prove. He’s gonna be very angry that Jake Paul wants to fight him, very upset that this YouTuber – who’s fought Tommy Fury, who’s a legit boxer, and a couple of other guys who are legit boxers – [wants to fight him].
“That right hand, if it hits you, you are f****d. This is a giant, Olympic gold medalist heavyweight. I mean, Anthony Joshua is f*****g terrifying. He’s got that one-punch nuclear power, one punch, and he’s fast.
“[He’s] a specialist at putting knuckles through your f*****g brain, and that’s what he’s gonna try to do to Jake Paul.”
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Joshua, 36, last fought in September 2024, suffering a brutal defeat by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium. “AJ” was dropped by his fellow Briton four times en route to a stoppage loss.
Joshua remains linked to a long-await bout with compatriot Tyson Fury, a fight that Eddie Hearn – AJ’s promoter – says is still on the cards in 2026.
