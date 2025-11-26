Tyson Fury promoter drops verdict on Anthony Joshua’s Jake Paul decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has suggested that Anthony Joshua should retire if he “looks bad” against Jake Paul.

On 19 December, Joshua will box Paul in a professional heavyweight fight in Miami, in the latter’s sternest test yet – and in a surprising move by “AJ”, a former two-time world champion.

The bout is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, with the pair wearing standard 10oz gloves, and with knockouts allowed. Joshua, a natural heavyweight, cannot weigh more than 245lb the day before facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer, who has largely fought at cruiserweight.

“I come from a traditional background in boxing, and the bottom of line of it [is]: you think a good big’un will beat a good little’un,” Warren told Sky Sports on Wednesday.

“AJ didn’t look so good in his last fight, he got absolutely taken apart by Daniel Dubois. Jake Paul, he’s had 13 fights, that’s it, [but] he’s stepping up. Everybody’s accusing him of ducking people.

“Fighting AJ, a big guy, a natural heavyweight, a two-time heavyweight world champion, Olympic gold medalist, all that... it’s a massive first step-up, and he’ll go in as a big underdog.

“If [Joshua] looks bad against Jake Paul, when you consider the experience he has and what Jake Paul’s got, then I think he should turn it in.”

open image in gallery Jake Paul (left) staring up at Anthony Joshua at a press conference last week ( Getty )

Joshua, 36, has not fought since that defeat by Dubois in September 2024, when Warren’s fighter dropped AJ four times en route to a stoppage win. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Paul will enter his bout with Joshua on the back of a points win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, having beaten the former world middleweight champion in June.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has continued to mention the possibility of AJ fighting Fury next year, in a long-awaited, all-British clash, and Warren has now weighed in on the prospect.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“If he’s going to come back, he’ll make his decision, and he’ll do that fairly soon, I think – if he’s going to do it,” Warren said.

“He’s indicated he wants to. It’s not just whether he wants to, it’s also the finances and what the deal would be. Let’s see what happens.”

open image in gallery Tyson Fury (right) alongside his promoter Frank Warren ( PA Wire )

Fury, 37, retired from boxing in January, yet the announcement did not mark the first alleged retirement of the “Gypsy King”’s career.

In any case, this latest retirement followed two points losses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024 – the first two defeats of Fury’s professional career.

Joshua was also outpointed by Usyk, 38, on two occasions, having lost to the Ukrainian great in 2021 and 2022. However, Joshua has been training with Usyk’s team in recent months.