Joe Rogan says people now see ICE as ‘murderous’ after shooting

  • Podcaster Joe Rogan suggested that Americans now view Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as "murderous military people" following the "horrific" shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis.
  • Renee Good, a 37-year-old US citizen, was fatally shot by ICE removal officer Jonathan Ross while she was driving her car, leading to protests across the country.
  • Trump defended the ICE agent, claiming the shooting was in "self-defense" and that Good "ran over" the officer, a narrative contested by video footage of the incident.
  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that "hundreds more" federal officers would be deployed to Minneapolis, attributing the need to "corrupt elected officials" who have permitted fraud and crime.
  • Trump linked the situation to a fraud scandal involving Somali Americans in Minnesota, describing the population as "garbage" and warning of an impending "reckoning & retribution."
