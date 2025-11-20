Joe Rogan admits he considered buying Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’
- Podcaster Joe Rogan criticized President Donald Trump's shifting position on the release of Jeffrey Epstein's files.
- Rogan questioned the situation, saying he had heard “there’s no files” and that “it’s a hoax,” before noting the sudden decision to release the files: “I thought there was no files. He wants an investigation now! Like, what is going on?”
- Both the House and Senate have passed legislation compelling the Justice Department to make Epstein's files public, a bill Trump has indicated he will sign.
- Trump has also directed the Justice Department and FBI to investigate Epstein's connections to figures such as Bill Clinton and Larry Summers, with Summers expressing shame over his past interactions.
- Rogan disclosed that he considered purchasing Epstein's notorious “Pedophile Island” Little Saint James, but found the $55 million price “too expensive.”