Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Joe Rogan admits he considered buying Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’

Epstein Files: What's next?
  • Podcaster Joe Rogan criticized President Donald Trump's shifting position on the release of Jeffrey Epstein's files.
  • Rogan questioned the situation, saying he had heard “there’s no files” and that “it’s a hoax,” before noting the sudden decision to release the files: “I thought there was no files. He wants an investigation now! Like, what is going on?”
  • Both the House and Senate have passed legislation compelling the Justice Department to make Epstein's files public, a bill Trump has indicated he will sign.
  • Trump has also directed the Justice Department and FBI to investigate Epstein's connections to figures such as Bill Clinton and Larry Summers, with Summers expressing shame over his past interactions.
  • Rogan disclosed that he considered purchasing Epstein's notorious “Pedophile Island” Little Saint James, but found the $55 million price “too expensive.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in