Joe Rogan mocks Trump over Epstein files and podcast host admits he thought about buying Epstein’s private island
‘All of a sudden he’s going to release the files,’ the popular podcaster said. ‘I thought there was no files.’
Popular podcaster Joe Rogan mocked President Donald Trump over his handling of the Epstein files — and admitted he considered purchasing the deceased sex offender’s private island in the Caribbean.
During an interview with comedian Brian Simpson released on Wednesday, Rogan took aim at Trump’s dramatic change in tune regarding Epstein.
“I heard there’s no files. I heard it’s a hoax,” the Texas-based podcast host said. “And then all of a sudden he’s going to release the files. I thought there was no files. He wants an investigation now! Like, what is going on?”
The Republican president has long described the controversy surrounding Epstein as a “hoax” perpetuated by Democrats. But, on Sunday, he encouraged Republican lawmakers to vote to release the Department of Justice’s files on the convicted sex offender.
“We looked at that island,” Rogan added, referring to Little Saint James, a small private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands previously owned by Epstein.
“We were trying to buy it,” he said. “We were actually — I shouldn’t say we were trying to buy it, we were thinking about it very briefly,” he said. “But it was too expensive. It was like 55 [million].”
