People fall ill at US military base after suspicious package is opened
- Multiple people fell ill at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland following the delivery and opening of a suspicious package.
- A building at the base was evacuated, and first responders were deployed to the scene after the package was found to contain white powder.
- Initial field tests by a HAZMAT team did not detect any hazardous substances, but the investigation remains ongoing.
- Those affected were treated at Malcolm Grove Medical Center on the base, determined to be in stable condition, and subsequently released.
- Investigators are also assessing 'political propaganda' that was included within the suspicious delivery at the critical military facility.