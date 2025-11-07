Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Multiple people have fallen ill at a U.S. military base in Maryland following the delivery of a suspicious package, according to multiple media reports.

A building inside Joint Base Andrews was evacuated after a person at the base opened the package, CNN reported, citing sources.

The building where the package was opened and the connecting building were evacuated, officials were quoted as saying. A cordon was established around the area, and first responders were sent to the scene.

An unknown number of people were rushed to the Malcolm Grove Medical Center on the base for treatment after it was found that the package contained white powder, the broadcaster reported.

Initial field tests from a HAZMAT team did not detect anything hazardous, but the investigation remains ongoing, added CNN. The room in the Air National Guard Readiness Center where the package was opened remained shut early Friday.

The extent of any illness reported by those in proximity to the package was not known. A spokesperson for the base told Axios that those who fell ill “were evaluated and treated by JBA medical personnel, determined to be in stable condition and released today”.

Joint Base Andrews is one of the military’s most important facilities and is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control center if needed.

Investigators are also assessing political propaganda that was included in the package, according to the report.

The Independent has reached out to the U.S. Department of Defense for comment.