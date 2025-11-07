Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Multiple people fall ill at Joint Base Andrews after delivery of suspicious package containing white powder

Officials say a building at the base was evacuated after the package was opened and that ‘political propaganda’ was included in the delivery

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 07 November 2025 07:15 GMT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Police take down man at Joint Base Andrews during lockdown

Multiple people have fallen ill at a U.S. military base in Maryland following the delivery of a suspicious package, according to multiple media reports.

A building inside Joint Base Andrews was evacuated after a person at the base opened the package, CNN reported, citing sources.

The building where the package was opened and the connecting building were evacuated, officials were quoted as saying. A cordon was established around the area, and first responders were sent to the scene.

An unknown number of people were rushed to the Malcolm Grove Medical Center on the base for treatment after it was found that the package contained white powder, the broadcaster reported.

Initial field tests from a HAZMAT team did not detect anything hazardous, but the investigation remains ongoing, added CNN. The room in the Air National Guard Readiness Center where the package was opened remained shut early Friday.

The extent of any illness reported by those in proximity to the package was not known. A spokesperson for the base told Axios that those who fell ill “were evaluated and treated by JBA medical personnel, determined to be in stable condition and released today”.

Joint Base Andrews is one of the military’s most important facilities and is home to the fleet of blue and white presidential aircraft, including Air Force One and the “doomsday” 747 aircraft that can serve as the nation’s airborne nuclear command and control center if needed.

Investigators are also assessing political propaganda that was included in the package, according to the report.

The Independent has reached out to the U.S. Department of Defense for comment.

