Jonathan Gullis swears he would never join Reform in resurfaced clip
- Jonathan Gullis, a former Tory party deputy chairman, has defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.
- His defection was confirmed on Monday, 1 December 2025.
- Gullis stated he was leaving the Conservative party because he believes it has “lost touch with the people it was meant to serve”.
- A newly resurfaced clip from 13 March 2024 shows Gullis insisting there was “not a cat’s chance in hell” of him joining Reform UK.
- In the 2024 clip, he reacted to Lee Anderson’s defection, claiming it takes “courage and conviction to sometimes stay within something like a political party”.