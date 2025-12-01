Jonathan Gullis insisted there was “not a cat’s chance in hell” of him joining Reform UK, in a newly resurfaced clip following his defection to Nigel Farage’s party.

The ex-Tory party deputy chairman, who represented Stoke-on-Trent North until 2024, confirmed on Monday (1 December) that he would be leaving a Conservative party he believes has “lost touch with the people it was meant to serve”.

Appearing on BBC Politics Live on 13 March, 2024, the former Tory MP reacted to Lee Anderson’s “knee-jerk” defection, and swore he would never do the same.

“It takes courage and conviction to sometimes stay within something like a political party and fight for what you believe in,” claimed Gullis.