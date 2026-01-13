Singer Julio Iglesias accused of sexual abuse by two former employees
- Spanish singer Julio Iglesias faces allegations of sexually abusing two women who worked as live-in employees at his Caribbean mansions in 2021.
- A domestic worker claims she was pressured into sexual acts, experiencing slapping, physical and verbal abuse.
- Another employee alleges inappropriate touching, insults and humiliation, describing an atmosphere of constant harassment.
- The allegations, published by eldiario.es and Univision television, state the incidents occurred at his homes in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Lyford Cay, Bahamas.
- A former manager at one of Iglesias's mansions dismissed the allegations as 'nonsense,' expressing admiration and respect for the singer.