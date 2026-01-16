Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Julio Iglesias releases statement following sexual assault allegations

Spanish star Julio Iglesias accused of sexually abusing two women
  • Grammy-winning singer Julio Iglesias has denied allegations of sexual assault made by two former employees, calling the accusations "absolutely false" and expressing great sadness.
  • In an Instagram post, the 82-year-old said: “With deep sorrow, I respond to the accusations made by two people who previously worked at my home. I deny having abused, coerced or disrespected any woman.”
  • The accusations, published following a three-year investigation by elDiario.es and Univision Noticias, claim sexual and physical assault occurred at his residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas between January and October 2021.
  • Spanish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the claims, which were formally received by a Spanish high court on 5 January.
  • One alleged victim stated she felt like an "object" and was "used almost every night" by the singer, while a second woman said that he kissed her on the mouth and touched her breasts against her will.
