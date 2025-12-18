Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Researchers bring Jurassic Park-style DNA study to life

Mosquito Research
  • Researchers at the University of Florida have successfully identified the DNA of 86 different animal species by analyzing blood meals from mosquitoes.
  • The eight-month study, conducted at the DeLuca Preserve near Orlando, aimed to create a comprehensive snapshot of the local animal biodiversity.
  • Scientists collected over 2,000 blood samples from 21 species of female mosquitoes, which feed on blood to reproduce.
  • The analysis revealed that mosquitoes fed indiscriminately on a wide range of vertebrates, from small frogs to large deer and cows, encompassing diverse life histories.
  • Notably, the DNA of the endangered Florida panther was not detected, which researchers suggest could be due to the species' extreme rarity in the wild.
