Kash Patel’s girlfriend addresses rumors about her ties to Israel
- Alexis Wilkins, girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has vehemently denied baseless conspiracy theories alleging she is an Israeli spy involved in a "honey trap."
- Wilkins, a conservative pundit and country singer, has initiated legal action against three right-wing influencers for spreading these false claims.
- She dismissed the notion of her being an operative, stating she has "never been to Israel" and speculating the theory might originate from her past work with PragerU.
- Wilkins also rejected the idea that her previous promotion of President Trump's false claims contributed to the current climate of misinformation.
- She discussed the personal impact of the relationship, including receiving threats and requiring a security detail, noting that people use her to attack Patel.