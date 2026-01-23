Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has denied being an Israeli spy tasked with ensnaring her partner in a “honey trap,” as baseless conspiracy theories about their relationship continue to swirl online.

Wilkins, 27, a conservative pundit and country singer, has already sued three right-wing influencers for promoting the lie about her relationship with Patel, 45, which also attracted controversy last year after it was reported he had used a government jet to travel to watch her sing at a wrestling event.

Asked about her alleged Mossad connection in a new interview with Vanity Fair, Wilkins reportedly rolled her eyes and answered: “It was widespread character assassination. People assume that because you’re already public, absolutely everything about you is fair game. The input is unimaginable. I’ve never been to Israel. There’s not a stamp in my passport.”

She speculated that the falsehood might have arisen from her past work with PragerU, whose CEO, Marissa Streit, has claimed to have served in the Israeli military’s spying arm.

“They’re like, ‘Well, Marissa must have just gotten surgery to look like someone else, and this is now Alexis, and they placed her with Kash,’” Wilkins said.

open image in gallery Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, has again rejected online conspiracy theories claiming she is a spy for the Israeli government sent to entrap Patel ( Getty )

“It’s just very confusing to me. That was a theory that was more widespread than I was comfortable with it being because that’s insane. How are this many people thinking this is true?”

When Vanity Fair suggested to Wilkins that she may be at least partly responsible for the climate of misinformation she now finds herself a victim of – she having previously promoted President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election and other untruths about Covid-19, January 6, and the war in Ukraine – she answered dismissively.

“I don’t think it’s a straight line back to Trump or his ascent or his presidency,” Wilkins said. “I think that we have arrived at a unique time in politics where people have so much information, they can look up anything.”

She previously denied the Israel allegation in good humor during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show last July, saying that she was “shocked” when she first heard it, but was more concerned by the fact that: “It’s accusing me of manipulating the person that I’m with, that I love. You know, that’s a horrible accusation.”

Pressed by Kelly “for the record” on whether or not she was an operative for a foreign government, she laughed and said: “Definitely not. That is a firm ‘no’ on that front.”

She and Patel also previously discussed their “love story” on a MAGA podcast hosted by Katie Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, which had the misfortune to drop in mid-December when the bureau was engaged in a manhunt for the person behind the shooting at Brown University.

The episode’s timing attracted criticism, notably from Laura Loomer, and only reinforced the perception that the FBI is “rudderless” under Patel’s command and that he is “in over his head.”

open image in gallery Wilkins watches Patel being sworn in as FBI director at the White House last February ( Getty )

Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair interview, Wilkins discussed her experience growing up in the U.K., Switzerland, and Arkansas, and reflected on the often surreal and occasionally disturbing nature of being in a relationship with the director of the FBI.

“We had a beautiful Christmas with family, which was wonderful and normal and good to make some normal, great family memories,” she said. “Then someone got arrested for threatening to execute me. It’s scary. There’s no point at which you get used to that or that it feels good.”

She added that she felt people have gone after her as a means of attacking Patel, commenting, “I think it’s sad that people have figured out that they can try to use me to get to him in the press.

“I don’t have a lot of skeletons in my closet. I’m not someone who hopes that something doesn’t come out.”

Asked about having to have a security detail, Wilkins said: “It’s definitely strange. Everyone’s doing their best to make it as normal as possible because, contrary to what seems to get reported, it’s not the most comfortable thing, especially when you’re not someone who… I’m not doing a job that warrants it.

“It was determined – outside of Kash and I, agents who are experts at this stuff – that that was necessary. And so here we are.”