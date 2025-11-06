Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexis Wilkins, the country singer, conservative pundit and girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel, is suing a former candidate for the U.S. Senate for $5 million after he alleged on X that she had connections to Israeli intelligence, according to a report.

Sam Parker, who ran for the U.S. Senate in Utah in 2018 but failed to make the Republican primary, posted a lengthy thread on social media earlier this year, speculating about the 27-year-old’s background and questioning whether her rise to fame was “organic” or attributable to something more sinister.

“Defendant Samuel Parker has repeatedly lied about Alexis Wilkins, falsely asserting and suggesting that she – an American-born country singer –is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the director of the FBI,” Wilkins’ lawsuit states, according to Newsweek.

open image in gallery Alexis Wilkins denies being a spy during an appearance on Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show in July ( The Megyn Kelly Show/SiriusXM )

Parker is “using this fabricated story as fund-raising click-bait, and has spread it to over 1.3 million viewers,” the suit alleges. “Accordingly, Ms Wilkins seeks to hold defendant accountable for his malicious and knowing lies.”

Wilkins is described by her attorney in the federal court filing as “a Christian, American-born, United States citizen,” who is “unaffiliated with any intelligence agency, much less the government of Israel” and “has never even been to Israel.”

The Independent has reached out to both Wilkins and Parker for comment.

In the X thread in question, Parker combs through the Nashville-based star’s biography and alleges that she represents a “unique nexus of dynamic and powerful forces” and calls her a “mouthpiece for PragerU and the zionist agenda.”

He also complains that, contrary to its conservative themes, her music actually “reinforces” multicultural values and concludes: “She is another trendy, pretty, talented vessel they’re promoting to continue pushing the transformation of America.”

“On the surface, Alexis’s meteoric rise is a true ‘American Dream.’ But is that all there is to her?” he asks.

Wilkins previously denied the allegations in good humor during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show in July, saying that she was “shocked” when she first heard them but was more concerned by the fact that: “It’s accusing me of manipulating the person that I’m with, that I love. You know, that’s a horrible accusation.”

open image in gallery Wilkins watches Kash Patel being sworn in as FBI director at the White House in February ( Getty )

Pressed by Kelly “for the record” on whether or not she was an operative for a foreign government, she laughed and said: “Definitely not. That is a firm ‘no’ on that front.”

Wilkins subsequently launched a similar lawsuit in August against former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin after he, too, made allegations about her.

Patel, meanwhile, took to X over the weekend to complain about criticism of Wilkins and their relationship after it was reported he had used a government jet to travel to watch her perform at a wrestling event at Pennsylvania State University.

“The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis – a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life – are beyond pathetic,” Patel said.

“She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I’m so blessed she’s in my life.

“Attacking her isn’t just wrong – it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety. My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them.”