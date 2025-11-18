Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment Democrat facing federal charges is given ‘prison care package’ by rival

Republican gives 'prison care package' with holy water to 'demonic' Democrat opponent facing federal charges
  • A Republican congressional candidate, Rocío Cleveland, presented her Democrat rival, Kat Abughazaleh, with a "prison care package."
  • The bizarre moment occurred on Nov. 16 at a meet-and-greet event for candidates in Illinois’ 9th congressional district.
  • Abughazaleh is facing federal charges for participating in a protest outside an ICE facility.
  • Cleveland told Abughazaleh the package included a toothbrush and holy water, telling her "it seems like you’re possessed."
  • Abughazaleh, a Palestinian American, did not accept the gift, and Cleveland concluded by saying, "I’ll be praying for you."
