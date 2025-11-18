Moment Democrat facing federal charges is given ‘prison care package’ by rival
- A Republican congressional candidate, Rocío Cleveland, presented her Democrat rival, Kat Abughazaleh, with a "prison care package."
- The bizarre moment occurred on Nov. 16 at a meet-and-greet event for candidates in Illinois’ 9th congressional district.
- Abughazaleh is facing federal charges for participating in a protest outside an ICE facility.
- Cleveland told Abughazaleh the package included a toothbrush and holy water, telling her "it seems like you’re possessed."
- Abughazaleh, a Palestinian American, did not accept the gift, and Cleveland concluded by saying, "I’ll be praying for you."