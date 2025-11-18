A Republican congressional candidate gifted her Democrat rival, who is facing federal charges for participating in a protest outside an ICE facility, a “prison care package” which included holy water.

Rocío Cleveland attempted to give the items to Kat Abughazaleh on Sunday (16 November), at a meet-and-greet featuring many candidates for the Illinois’ 9th congressional district.

Inside the bag was a toothbrush, as Ms Cleveland claimed Ms Abughazaleh will need it “to protect yourself” in prison.

She also said she thinks the Democrat, who is a Palestinian American, will need the holy water as “it seems like you’re possessed”.

Ms Abughazaleh did not accept the gift bag and, as Ms Cleveland repacked the items, she said: “I’ll be praying for you.”