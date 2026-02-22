Watch: Kate cheers on England in first engagement after Andrew’s arrest
- The Princess of Wales made her first public appearance since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
- She attended Twickenham Stadium to cheer on the England national rugby team.
- England were defeated 42-21 by Ireland in the Six Nations match.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince William's uncle, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
- He was held in police custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks