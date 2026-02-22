The Princess of Wales cheered on the England national rugby team at her first public appearance since the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Kate waved to fans at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, 21 February as England were dismantled 42-21 by Ireland in the Six Nations.

It is the princess’s first public engagement since the uncle of her husband, Prince William, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The former duke spent 11 hours in police custody before being released under investigation.