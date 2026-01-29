Starmer to hold pivotal talks with Xi Jinping to bolster China ties
- Sir Keir Starmer is in Beijing for pivotal talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking a crucial moment in efforts to reset diplomatic relations between the UK and China.
- The Prime Minister is under pressure to address China's human rights record, particularly concerning Jimmy Lai and the Uyghur minority. However, he has not disclosed specifics of what he will raise.
- He is also scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang, where new agreements are anticipated, including a joint UK-Chinese law enforcement operation.
- This initiative aims to combat illegal Channel crossings by disrupting the supply of small boat engines, many of which are Chinese-manufactured, through intelligence sharing and engagement with manufacturers.
- The visit, accompanied by a delegation of British businesses, aims to deliver tangible benefits for the British public and build a more consistent relationship with Beijing, with a focus on domestic concerns such as the cost of living.