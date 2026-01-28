Sir Keir Starmer set to meet with Xi Jinping in effort to reset diplomatic relations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is set to hold pivotal talks with Chinese president Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, marking a crucial moment in efforts to reset diplomatic relations between the UK and China. The meeting is the second between the two leaders and has been meticulously prepared for the prime minister's visit.

The PM faces considerable pressure at home to address China's human rights record, particularly concerning the detention of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and the treatment of the Uyghur minority. However, Sir Keir has remained tight-lipped on the specifics of what he intends to raise with Mr Xi, stating only that he has "always raised the issues that need to be raised" on foreign trips but would not "get ahead of" himself.

Later on Thursday, Sir Keir is also scheduled to meet Chinese premier Li Qiang, where a series of new agreements between the two nations are expected to be signed. A significant focus is anticipated to be a joint UK-Chinese law enforcement operation designed to combat illegal Channel crossings by disrupting the supply of small boat engines.

This initiative aims to tackle the issue at its source, given that approximately 60 per cent of engines powering small boats across the Channel are Chinese-manufactured, with many vessels also utilising Chinese components. The proposed deal is understood to encompass intelligence sharing on smugglers' supply routes and direct engagement with Chinese manufacturers to deter them from supplying criminal gangs. Furthermore, it seeks to enhance the removal of individuals without legal residency in the UK and intensify efforts against Chinese organised crime groups involved in manufacturing synthetic opioids.

Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing on Wednesday ( PA Wire )

Ministers are hopeful that this agreement will contribute to a significant reduction in Channel crossings, a key pledge made by Labour ahead of the election. Sir Keir emphasised the deal's importance, stating: "This deal will help us cut off the supply of boats at source – stopping crossings before lives are put at risk and restoring control to our borders." He added, "This is Britain back at the top table, delivering real results for the British people through our international relationships."

The prime minister's visit underscores a broader strategy to deliver tangible benefits for the British public, a recurring theme throughout his trip. To this end, he is accompanied by a delegation of 54 representatives from British businesses and cultural institutions, all seeking to strengthen ties with China.

Addressing the group on Wednesday, Sir Keir declared they were "making history" as the government strives to build a more "consistent" relationship with Beijing. He underscored the domestic focus, adding: "Everything that you’re doing here, that I’m doing here, is focused on how do we benefit people at home in the United Kingdom where, whatever’s going on in the world, I’m afraid, their number one concern will be the cost of living."