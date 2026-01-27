Keir Starmer to make key security precaution during China visit
- Sir Keir Starmer and his team are undertaking a five-day visit to Beijing, aiming to improve Sino-British trading relations.
- To mitigate security risks and potential espionage, the delegation will use disposable phones and laptops, leaving all government equipment in the UK.
- Sir Keir emphasised that while the trip offers "significant business opportunities", protecting the UK’s national security remains "non-negotiable".
- He defended the visit by stating the UK has been "missing out" on engagement with China, noting that other European leaders have made similar trips.
- The Prime Minister is expected to address sensitive issues with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, including espionage, the treatment of the Uighur minority, and the imprisonment of British national Jimmy Lai.